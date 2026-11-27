For a person or family based in France, moving to Panama involves more than choosing where to live. The immigration route, any planned investment and the tax consequences of leaving France should be considered before the move begins.

These matters follow different rules. Obtaining Panama immigration residency does not automatically establish Panama tax residency or end tax residency in France.

Which Panama Residency Options Could Apply?

The appropriate category depends on the applicant’s plans, income and family circumstances. Options to assess include:

Friendly Nations residency. French nationals are among those eligible to apply under this category, provided they meet the conditions of an available route. Nationality alone does not grant residency. The process generally begins with provisional residency, followed by a separate application for permanent residency. See our Panama Friendly Nations Visa guide.

Qualified Investor residency. This category may be relevant to someone planning a qualifying investment in Panama. The investment type, amount, ownership and supporting documents must be assessed before funds are committed. Read our Qualified Investor Visa guide and the 2026 update to the program.

Pensionado residency. A person receiving a qualifying lifetime pension may wish to evaluate Panama’s retirement residency category. The applicable income and documentation requirements should be checked against the individual’s circumstances. See our Panama Pensionado Visa guide.

The decision should reflect what the applicant intends to do in Panama. In particular, a residence permit should not be assumed to provide authorization to work or to practice a regulated profession.

How Does a Move Affect Tax Residency?

A change of address and a Panama residence permit do not, by themselves, determine a person’s tax position. France considers factors that may include the household, principal place of stay and center of economic interests when assessing tax residency. Depending on the circumstances, French tax obligations can continue after departure; some taxpayers must also assess the possible application of exit tax rules.

Panama applies its own tax residency criteria. Our articles on tax residency in Panama and the Panama Tax Residency Certificate explain those issues in detail.

What Should Be Decided Before Relocating?

Before purchasing property, transferring investment funds or submitting an immigration application, it is useful to establish:

Which family members will seek residency and under which category.

Whether the applicant expects to work, invest or retire in Panama.

Whether a home, business activity, income or significant assets will remain in France.

Which documents must be prepared for the Panamanian application.

Which tax questions require advice in France and Panama.

This review helps align the residency application with the person’s actual plans and identify issues that should be resolved before a transaction is completed.

Legal Support for Moving to Panama

LAC Legal advises individuals, families and investors on Panamanian immigration and tax matters. If you are considering a move from France, contact our team to assess the Panamanian requirements and coordinate with your advisers in France where appropriate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a French citizen apply for Panama residency?

Yes. French nationals may be eligible under the Friendly Nations category if they meet its requirements. Other residency categories may also be relevant depending on the applicant’s circumstances.

Does buying property in Panama automatically grant residency?

No. The transaction must satisfy the requirements of the applicable immigration category, and a residency application must be submitted and assessed.

Does obtaining Panama residency end French tax residency?

No. Immigration residency and tax residency are separate matters. The French tax position must be assessed based on the person’s circumstances and applicable rules.

Should I select a residency category before making an investment?

Yes. If the investment is intended to support an immigration application, its structure and documentation should be reviewed before funds are committed.