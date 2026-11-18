Executive Decree No. 17 of September 8, 2026, published in Panama’s Official Gazette on September 16, updates the rules for obtDecree 17 of 2026: What Changed in Panama’s Qualified Investor Program?

Executive Decree No. 17 of September 8, 2026, published in Panama’s Official Gazette on September 16, updates the rules for obtaining permanent residency as a Qualified Investor. It replaces Executive Decree No. 722 of 2020 and its amendments.

The decree makes the type of property, the institution holding a fixed term deposit and the documentation of investment funds especially relevant when assessing an application.

H2: First Sale and Resale Properties Have Different Investment Thresholds

The minimum real estate investment now depends on whether the property is being sold for the first time:

First sale property: at least US$300,000 .

at least . Resale property: at least US$500,000.

Investors considering a property purchase for immigration purposes should confirm how the transaction is classified before signing an agreement or transferring funds. The property’s price alone does not establish that the investment qualifies.

H2: A New Fixed Term Deposit Option Is Available Through State Owned Banks

Decree 17 provides for a fixed term deposit starting at US$500,000 when it is held with Banco Nacional de Panamá or Caja de Ahorros. Applicants must still meet the conditions and provide the documentation required for this investment option.

The program also allows investment through the securities market under its applicable rules. A person comparing all available routes can consult our Qualified Investor Visa guide.

H2: The Source and Ownership of Funds Require Careful Review

As a general rule, the investment must be made with the applicant’s own funds from abroad. Applicants must be able to establish ownership of the investment and document the source and movement of the money used.

Funds received as a gift, donation or other gratuitous transfer from a third party do not count toward the minimum investment. Reviewing the banking records and transaction structure before investing can help identify documentation issues early.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Changes Under Decree 17

Does the US$300,000 real estate threshold apply to resale properties?

No. The US$300,000 threshold applies to first sale properties. The minimum for resale properties is US$500,000.

Does every US$500,000 fixed term deposit qualify under the new option?

No. The US$500,000 option discussed here applies to a deposit with Banco Nacional de Panamá or Caja de Ahorros, subject to the decree’s other requirements. Applicants should check the applicable conditions before opening a deposit.

Can gifted money be used to reach the minimum investment?

Money received as a gift, donation or other gratuitous transfer from a third party does not count toward the minimum. The applicant must be able to document the ownership and source of the funds used.

Did Decree 17 make tax residency automatic for Qualified Investors?

No. This decree concerns immigration residency. Tax residency is assessed under separate rules. Our Panama tax residency guide explains that distinction.

Review Your Investment Before Applying

The new thresholds are only part of the assessment. Investors should confirm the applicable investment option, ownership structure and supporting records before completing a transaction intended to support a residency application.

For a broader explanation of the program and application process, read our Qualified Investor Visa guide. LAC Legal can help you assess how Decree 17 applies to a proposed investment. Contact our team to discuss your case.