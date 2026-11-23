A person with US$200,000 to invest, someone buying a new property for US$350,000, and an investor seeking permanent residency from the outset may reach different conclusions. The investment amount matters, but nationality, the type of asset and immigration goals also shape the choice.

The scenarios below offer a starting point. Final eligibility depends on the requirements and supporting documents for each application.

Start With Four Questions

Question Why it matters Is your nationality eligible for the Friendly Nations program? If it is not on the applicable list, this route is unavailable to you. Do you want to apply directly for permanent residency? The Qualified Investor route does not require an initial two-year provisional residency period. How much do you plan to invest, and in what? Minimum amounts differ by program and, under the Qualified Investor route, by property or deposit type. How long can you maintain the investment? The conditions of each investment option matter as much as its initial amount.

Five Situations That Can Change the Choice

1. You Have an Eligible Nationality and US$200,000 to Invest

Friendly Nations is the first route to assess if you intend to use a qualifying real estate investment or bank deposit. An employment-based route may also be available.

This program initially grants a two-year provisional residence permit. You may later apply for permanent residency if you continue to meet the applicable requirements. Our Friendly Nations Visa guide explains its routes and application process.

2. Your Nationality Is Not on the Friendly Nations List

The first question settles this part of the comparison: you cannot apply under Friendly Nations on the basis of that nationality. Qualified Investor may be an option if you can make an eligible investment and meet its other conditions.

That does not mean Qualified Investor is your only possible immigration route. Your full circumstances should be assessed before selecting a category.

3. You Plan to Buy a New Property for US$350,000

If it is a qualifying first-sale property, you may be able to assess the Qualified Investor route, which has a US$300,000 minimum for that real estate option. Its main immigration distinction is the ability to apply directly for permanent residency.

If your nationality also qualifies for Friendly Nations, both routes deserve consideration. The choice depends on the purchase terms, how long you can keep the capital invested and whether avoiding provisional residency is a priority.

4. You Plan to Buy a Resale Property for US$350,000

That price does not meet the US$500,000 minimum for a resale property under the Qualified Investor program.

If you have an eligible nationality, you could assess a real estate application under Friendly Nations, provided the purchase meets that program’s requirements. Confirm the property and transaction structure before signing.

5. You Prefer a Bank Deposit to a Property Purchase

The better option depends on your nationality, the bank, the deposit amount and how long you can commit the funds.

Friendly Nations offers a deposit route starting at US$200,000 for eligible nationals, with a minimum term of three years. Qualified Investor includes an option starting at US$500,000 through Banco Nacional de Panamá or Caja de Ahorros. The specific conditions should be compared before opening a deposit.

Direct Permanent Residency Is One Part of the Decision

Qualified Investor may appeal to someone who prioritizes applying for permanent residency from the outset. Friendly Nations may better suit a person with an eligible nationality who wishes to use a smaller investment or qualify through employment.

Make the choice before completing an investment. A property priced above the applicable minimum does not automatically qualify: its classification, ownership, financing and the documentation of the funds also matter. Our Qualified Investor Visa guide explains the investment options and application requirements.

Which Route Should You Assess First?

If you have an eligible nationality and a budget of around US$200,000, start by assessing Friendly Nations. If you prioritize direct permanent residency, lack an eligible nationality or plan an investment that fits a Qualified Investor option, assess that program.