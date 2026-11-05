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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Investigation Into Possible Sanctions Breaches By Automotive Company Dismissed

Duane Morris LLP
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Norwegian authorities have closed their investigation into Kongsberg Automotive regarding alleged violations of sanctions related to military technology exports to Russia.

NorwayInternational Law
Mark Handley
Mark Handley
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Further to our earlier post, the Norwegian company Kongsberg Automotive has issued a press release stating that the investigation by Norway’s Police Security Service had been closed without any further action being taken.

The allegations had related to the company’s part being resold into Russia. The company’s press release quotes the Police Security Service as having stated:

The case has been dismissed because no criminal offence is considered proven. This means that the result of the investigation speaks with particular strength against the fact that a criminal offence has been committed.”

The company notes that it fully cooperated with the investigation which started in June 2025 and which also involved the Directorate for Export Control and Sanctions (DEKSA) and Norwegian Customs.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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