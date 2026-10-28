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ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

FCCPC Proposes New Rules On Sales Promotion: Key Considerations For Businesses And Creatives

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Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has published a proposed Sales Promotion Regulation that will fundamentally change how businesses conduct promotional activities, requiring registration of campaigns, disclosure of AI-generated content, and imposing strict liability on influencers. The regulation extends to foreign entities targeting Nigerian consumers and establishes comprehensive standards for digital promotions, artificial intelligence in marketing, and influencer partnersh

NigeriaConsumer Protection
Aderonke Alex-Adedipe
Aderonke Alex-Adedipe
Hillary Okorotie
Hillary Okorotie

Introduction

As businesses increasingly rely on promotional activities to engage consumers, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) recently published a proposed Sales Promotion Regulation (the “Proposed Regulation”).

The Proposed Regulation seeks to establish clear safeguards for consumers and provide a regulatory framework governing the conduct and implementation of promotional activities by businesses.

The Proposed Regulation defines sales promotion as any promotional scheme or campaign by which prizes or other incentives are offered to consumers in connection with the purchase of goods and services or participation in any activity.

In this newsletter, we highlight some of the key considerations for businesses and creatives when disseminating information on sales promotion, adopting artificial intelligence in marketing, or engaging in influencer marketing.

Key Considerations Under the Proposed Regulation

  1. Digital Promotions by Businesses

    Before engaging in any promotional activity, the entity must register such activity with the FCCPC. In developing promotions, including advertisements and sales campaigns targeted at consumers, businesses will be required to ensure that all information provided in promotional materials are transparent, accurate, and not misleading. 

    Where businesses use tools that facilitate automated decision-making or otherwise influence consumer behaviour, such tools must not be used in a discriminatory manner or to manipulate and unduly influence consumers. Businesses engaging in sales promotions on online platforms must also ensure that all materials and content associated with the promotion comply with the Proposed Regulation. Failure to comply may result in the FCCPC directing the cessation of the publication or dissemination of the promotion, in addition to other administrative penalties that may be imposed on the business.
  2. Use of Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

    The Proposed Regulation will require businesses or individuals who employ artificial intelligence or other automated tools to create or disseminate sales promotional material to also be registered with the FCCPC. This type of promotional material is also expected to be clearly identified or labelled as having been generated using artificial intelligence.

    Businesses and individuals that utilize artificial intelligence or other automated tools in connection with promotional activities will remain responsible for any claim or representation disseminated through the use of such tools.

  3. Promotional Activities by Foreign Entities

    If implemented, the Proposed Regulation will also apply to foreign businesses conducting promotional activities that are targeted at or accessible to consumers in Nigeria. Foreign businesses targeting Nigerian consumers will be required to ensure that promotional materials clearly disclose key information, including the name and origin of the product, applicable taxes, refund policies, and available dispute resolution mechanisms.
  4. Influencer Marketing

    Where influencers publish sales promotional content, the Proposed Regulation will require them to clearly disclose any commercial relationship or partnership with the business. Influencers and the businesses that engage them will be held liable for any false or misleading representations made in promotional materials. 

    The Proposed Regulation also restricts influencers from publishing promotional content or providing endorsements on regulated subjects, including legal, financial services, and healthcare-related matters. Social media platforms will further be required to verify the credentials of influencers who provide promotional content in regulated fields.

  5. Standards for the Conduct of Promotions

    The Proposed Regulation requires sales promotions to be conducted fairly, transparently, and without misleading consumers. Promoters must clearly disclose the terms, prizes, and chances of winning. Prizes to be awarded must be as advertised in the sales promotion. Promoters must avoid imposing costs or unfair conditions on participants for the purpose of claiming a prize. Promotions must also comply with applicable advertising standards in Nigeria.

Conclusion

The Proposed Regulation is likely to reshape how businesses structure and communicate sales promotions, particularly across digital channels. As the regulatory framework develops, businesses and creatives should consider the compliance implications at the planning stage of a promotion as early consideration of these requirements will be important in managing exposure to regulatory action. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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