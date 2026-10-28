Fake Products In Nigeria: Who Pays When Someone Gets Hurt?

Fake products in Nigeria are more than a consumer safety concern; they raise serious questions about product liability, consumer protection, and who bears legal responsibility when counterfeit goods cause harm.

Imagine buying a trusted brand of drink, medicine, or household product, only to discover that it is counterfeit and potentially dangerous. Who should be held accountable: the retailer, distributor, importer, or manufacturer?

This question gained renewed urgency following NAFDAC’s raid on the Lagos Trade Fair Complex on 13 October 2026, during which authorities reportedly uncovered counterfeit alcoholic beverages and seized products valued at over ₦2 billion. While regulatory enforcement helps remove dangerous goods from circulation, it does not automatically compensate affected consumers.

Under Nigerian law, victims may have rights to refunds, compensation, and other legal remedies, while businesses face significant regulatory and legal risks.

This article examines who is liable for fake products in Nigeria, how consumers can seek compensation, and what manufacturers, brand owners, and retailers must do to protect themselves.

What Did NAFDAC Find at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex?

On Tuesday, 13 October 2026, operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) raided Zamfara Plaza at the BBA Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, Lagos. According to NAFDAC’s account, reported by Channels Television on 14 October 2026, officers found more than 20 illegal stores allegedly involved in counterfeiting popular alcoholic beverages, re-validating expired and unsafe drinks for resale, and stockpiling banned imports. Two suspects were arrested, and the seized products were valued at over ₦2 billion. The problem is not limited to alcohol. NAFDAC’s own 2026 public alerts have separately flagged suspected counterfeit toothpaste and falsified medicines.

What Does Nigerian Law Say About Fake Products?

First, NAFDAC has legal powers to investigate.

Under section 24 of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act, Cap N1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, designated officers can enter relevant premises, examine products and records, take samples, and seize and detain articles reasonably believed to breach the Act or its regulations.

That is regulatory enforcement. It is not the same as a customer recovering money or compensation.

The Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap F33, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, section 1, prohibits the manufacture, importation, advertisement, sale or distribution of specified products, including processed food, drugs and cosmetics, unless they are registered as required by law.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA) gives consumers additional protection. Sections 131 and 132 establish rights to safe, good-quality goods and an implied warranty of quality. Where goods fail to meet the applicable statutory standards, section 132(2) permits a consumer to return them within three months of delivery, without penalty and at the supplier’s risk and expense, for repair, replacement, or a refund.

Can You Sue If a Fake Product Harms You in Nigeria?

Section 152 of the FCCPA provides a right of civil action for compensation or restitution in specified circumstances in which a consumer’s rights have been violated or wrongful conduct has caused injury or loss.

The right to sue does not mean every claimant automatically wins. Evidence matters. Keep the product and its packaging if safe to do so, the receipt or payment confirmation, batch and expiry details, photographs, medical records and any communication with the seller.

A claim may be brought against the business that supplied the goods. Depending on the evidence and legal basis, a manufacturer or importer may also be liable. Where negligence is alleged, the claimant must establish the relevant duty, breach, causation and loss.

Report suspected dangerous products to NAFDAC and consider a complaint to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). These are different routes: reporting a product helps trigger regulatory attention, while a civil claim is the route for seeking a remedy from a responsible party.

What Can Brand Owners Do About Counterfeits? Are Retailers Liable for Selling Fake Products?

For manufacturers, counterfeiting has two costs. There is the revenue lost to fake sales, and there is the damage to customer trust when somebody blames the genuine brand for a product it never made.

Take a beverage company that discovers its registered trade mark on counterfeit bottles. It can preserve samples, document the suspected supply chain, notify NAFDAC and the police, and consider infringement proceedings under section 5 of the Trade Marks Act. Passing-off may also be available where the facts support it.

The practical response is important. A photograph of a suspicious bottle is useful, but batch codes, packaging comparisons, supplier invoices, laboratory findings and a documented chain of custody can be far more valuable when a dispute reaches court.

Retailers and distributors face a different problem: the stock may have passed through several hands before arriving at their premises. Yet “I did not know” is not a complete compliance programme.

Section 158 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 addresses the sale of food or drink unfit for consumption and the adulteration of products. Specified offences carry imprisonment terms of up to seven years. Section 158(4) provides a defence in certain product-adulteration prosecutions where the defendant establishes that they did not know, and had no reason to know or believe, that the product was adulterated or unfit.

That defence is not a reason to ignore warning signs. Businesses should verify suppliers, retain invoices, check product registration where required, examine seals and batch numbers, monitor expiry dates and quarantine suspicious stock. Supply contracts should also address authenticity, product recalls, traceability and responsibility for losses.

Can a Criminal Court Order Compensation for Fake Products?

A criminal case may offer a route to both compensation and punishment.

Under section 158(5) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, a court trying an offence under section 158(3) may make a compensatory award to a victim or purchaser and may order forfeiture of the product.

Separately, section 152 of the FCCPA permits civil action for compensation or restitution in qualifying circumstances.

Neither provision guarantees that every consumer will receive compensation. The facts, the offence proved, the evidence of loss and the appropriate legal procedure matter. But the law does recognise that an adulterated product can cause a loss that goes beyond the price paid at the shop.

The Question the Seizure Cannot Answer

A seizure tells us what investigators found. It does not, by itself, tell us how much product may already have reached customers, how far the distribution network extends, or whether every supplier in the chain can be identified.

The raid is a significant enforcement event, but the reports do not establish that the entire network has been dismantled or that the suspects have been convicted.

The harder question remains: when a counterfeit bottle looks almost exactly like the genuine one, can the supply chain be traced far enough to identify everyone responsible, rather than only those found at the premises?

When the problem is yours

A suspected counterfeit purchase, an injury caused by an unsafe product, or the unauthorised use of a company’s brand can raise different legal issues.