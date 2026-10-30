Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

Supreme Court Clarifies Scope Of Reversal And Increase Of Burden Of Proof

Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Contributor
Loyens & Loeff

Loyens & Loeff

One firm: Law and Tax Loyens & Loeff is a leading independent, full-service law and tax firm in...

View firm profile
Explore more from Loyens & Loeff

The Dutch Supreme Court has clarified a critical aspect of tax law regarding burden of proof when taxpayers file returns with substantive errors. This ruling determines when and how extensively the burden shifts to taxpayers to demonstrate the incorrectness of tax assessments, with potentially far-reaching implications for complex disputes involving transfer pricing and other intricate tax matters.

NetherlandsTax
Tjebbe Gerverdinck
Tjebbe Gerverdinck
Pepijn Pinkse
Pepijn Pinkse
Mehdi Holten
Mehdi Holten

On 9 October 2026, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled that where the required tax return has not been filed, the reversal and increase of the burden of proof applies to the entire tax assessment. In doing so, the Supreme Court did not follow the opinion of Advocate General Koopman, who had argued that the reversal and increase could be limited to the part of the tax return to which the error relates (so-called ‘partial reversal’).

Background

Normally, the tax inspector must establish the facts leading to a higher tax liability, whilst the taxpayer must establish the facts that reduce the tax liability. If a taxpayer has not filed the required tax return, the burden of proof is reversed and increased pursuant to article 25(3) and article 27e of the General Tax Act (GTA). This means that (i) the burden of proof, if it does not already rest with the taxpayer, shifts to the taxpayer and (ii) the taxpayer must demonstrate that and to what extent the tax assessment imposed by the inspector is incorrect. ‘Demonstrating’ is a very high standard of proof and implies that there must be no doubt as to what needs to be proven.

When the burden of proof is reversed

If a tax return contains substantive errors, this may lead to the conclusion that the required tax return has not been filed. According to the Supreme Court, this is the case if the tax due as stated in the return is significantly lower than the tax actually due, both in relative and absolute terms. Furthermore, the taxpayer must have been aware of this (or at least should have been) at the time the return was filed.

For many years, it was established case law that if the required tax return had not been filed, the burden of proof would be reversed and increased for the entire tax assessment. In practice, doubts had arisen as to whether the Supreme Court still held this view. In the so-called ‘trust question’ judgment of 27 May 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that whilst failure to answer questions on the tax return form, or answering them incorrectly, does indeed lead to the conclusion that the required tax return has not been filed, the reversal and increase in the burden of proof is limited to the points at issue for which the answer to that question may be relevant. Advocate General Koopman advised the Supreme Court to extend this line of reasoning to cases in which the required tax return has not been filed as a result of substantive errors. This would have represented a significant relief for taxpayers.

Supreme Court judgment

The Supreme Court has now resolved the uncertainty. The Supreme Court does not follow its Advocate General and adheres strictly to the wording of the law. It follows from this that if the required tax return has not been filed, the consequence is that the heightened burden of proof applies to the entire tax assessment. The Supreme Court therefore sees no scope for limiting the reversal and increase of the burden of proof to specific points of dispute. As mentioned, the Supreme Court did see such scope in cases where the error in the tax return consists of failing to answer questions or answering them incorrectly. The Supreme Court confirms this once again in the present judgment.

Impact

A single substantive error in the tax return can have major consequences for the burden of proof regarding all points of dispute within the same tax assessment, even if they are unrelated to the original error. This has far-reaching implications for taxpayers, as they will have to demonstrate convincingly, in respect of the entire contested assessment, that it is incorrect and to what extent.

This poses particular difficulties in complex tax disputes where the interpretation of facts plays a major role. This occurs, for example, in disputes over transfer pricing, where there is often no single correct outcome. For a transaction, it will generally not be possible to determine a single arm’s-length price, but rather a range of prices that independent parties could have agreed upon. It is precisely because of this inherent uncertainty that it can be particularly difficult to demonstrate that the inspector’s adjustment results in a price outside the range. Furthermore, even in respect of items where a taxpayer initially had a strong evidential position, they may face a significant challenge following the reversal and increase in the burden of proof.

It should be borne in mind that the thresholds set by the Supreme Court in its case law for the absolute and relative ‘significant’ tests are relatively low. A correction of a few thousand euros resulting in a relative deviation of 10–20 per cent is often sufficient. Consequently, an error in the tax return can quickly lead to the conclusion that the required tax return has not been filed, provided that the requirement of awareness is also met. It is therefore expected that the requirement of awareness will play a prominent role in future discussions regarding whether the required tax return has been filed. The fact that a tax return subsequently proves to be incorrect is not sufficient to reverse and increase the burden of proof. When filing the return, the taxpayer must have known, or ought to have been aware, that the substantive defect would result in a significant amount of tax not being levied. In this regard, what matters is what the taxpayer, having regard to all the circumstances of the case, could reasonably have believed regarding the position taken in the return. An objectively defensible position plays a major role in this regard, but so does, for example, the question of whether a taxpayer sought expert advice before filing the return. The court may also take the complexity of a case into account. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

OECD Releases New Pillar Two Guidance, Updated GIR And Framework For Legislative Reviews

The OECD has released new administrative guidance on Pillar Two's Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules, addressing explicitly conditional taxes and QDMTT safe harbour operations. The package includes an updated GloBE Information Return incorporating permanent safe harbours and establishes a peer review framework for assessing whether domestic legislation aligns with international standards.
NetherlandsTax
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

Dutch Tax Plan 2027

The Dutch government has released its comprehensive tax plan for 2027, introducing significant changes across corporate income tax, dividend withholding tax, Pillar 2 implementation, employment taxation, and real estate transfer tax. Key measures include modifications to the participation exemption regime for hedging instruments, implementation of the OECD Side-by-Side Safe Harbour package for US-headed multinational groups, and new stock option schemes for startups and scale-ups designed to strengthen the
NetherlandsTax
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Dutch Tax Plans 2027: a predictable package in a minority government setting

The Dutch government has unveiled its Tax Plans 2027, introducing significant changes for corporate taxpayers including retroactive implementation of the Side-by-Side package and modifications to participation exemption rules for foreign currency hedging. The proposals emphasize innovation through enhanced tax benefits for SMEs and improved treatment of employee share options in start-ups, though their adoption faces uncertainty given the government's lack of parliamentary majority.
NetherlandsTax
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

Dutch Public Country-by-country Reporting: Is Your Group Ready For The First Reports Due In 2026?

The Netherlands has introduced public country-by-country reporting requirements for large multinational groups with consolidated revenue above EUR 750 million. These new rules will make tax data publicly accessible through the Dutch trade register, allowing journalists, NGOs, investors and competitors to review tax information by jurisdiction. Groups with a calendar financial year must publish their first report by the end of 2026, covering the 2025 financial year.
NetherlandsTax
BUREN
BUREN
Article

Budget Day 2026: Real Estate Update

The Dutch government has introduced several tax measures aimed at transforming the residential real estate market, including a reduction in transfer tax rates for investment properties and new subsidies for mid-rent housing development. These proposals seek to address housing shortages by improving investment conditions and facilitating cooperation between housing associations through targeted tax exemptions and enhanced borrowing capacity.
NetherlandsTax
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

Dutch Supreme Court: Unrealised Losses Fall Within The Loss Restriction Rules Upon A Share Transfer

The Dutch Supreme Court has ruled that unrealised losses fall within the scope of the Loss Restriction Rule, creating new administrative challenges for taxpayers who must now identify, value and monitor such losses at the time of qualifying ownership changes. While the judgment clarifies this principal issue, it leaves several technical questions unresolved, particularly affecting real estate structures, asset-intensive businesses and distressed M&A transactions.
NetherlandsTax
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

OECD Releases New Pillar Two Guidance, Updated GIR And Framework For Legislative Reviews

The OECD has released new administrative guidance on Pillar Two's Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules, addressing explicitly conditional taxes and QDMTT safe harbour operations. The package includes an updated GloBE Information Return incorporating permanent safe harbours and establishes a peer review framework for assessing whether domestic legislation aligns with international standards.
NetherlandsTax
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

Introduction Of A New Swiss Transparency Register

Switzerland's new Legal Entities Transparency Act introduces a centralised federal register of beneficial owners, fundamentally changing how Swiss companies must identify, document and report ultimate ownership and control structures. The regime imposes strict reporting deadlines beginning in late 2026, with criminal sanctions for non-compliance reaching up to CHF 500,000 for intentional breaches. Companies must now navigate complex look-through requirements, enhanced documentation obligations, and ongoing
SwitzerlandCorporate/Commercial Law
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff