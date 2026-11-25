Loyens & Loeff New York regularly posts ‘Snippets’ on a range of EU tax and legal topics relevant to US‑based multinationals. This is the third in a four-part series on the EU’s tax simplification agenda.

In this article, we explore how the proposed Taxation Omnibus could facilitate cross-border investment within the EU and what this could mean for US multinational groups.

Movement of capital within the EU

The Parent-Subsidiary Directive (PSD) and Interest and Royalties Directive (IRD) currently provide withholding tax (WHT) exemptions for certain intra-EU dividends, interest and royalty payments, subject to minimum ownership requirements.

The Taxation Omnibus proposes to remove the 10% minimum ownership requirement under the PSD and the 25% requirement under the IRD. In principle, qualifying payments between EU companies could therefore benefit from the relevant exemptions regardless of the level of participation. The proposed changes would apply from 1 January 2037.

For US multinational groups with subsidiaries across the EU, these changes could reduce WHT on intra-EU payments and simplify financing and cash repatriation. The practical impact will vary by jurisdiction and may, for example, be relatively limited in the Netherlands, where a domestic dividend WHT exemption is generally available for shareholdings of 5% or more, and interest and royalty payments are generally not subject to WHT. The changes could be more relevant in Member States that impose WHT on such payments or apply less favorable exemptions.

However, to prevent double non-taxation, EU Member States would generally have to levy WHT or deny a deduction for interest and royalty payments to recipients in jurisdictions with no corporate income tax or a zero rate. An exception generally applies where the recipient is part of a Pillar Two group or is subject to a qualified domestic minimum top-up tax (QDMTT). This may be particularly relevant for EU Member States that currently do not levy WHT on such payments. Furthermore, the proposed deduction denial could affect EU payors that can currently deduct the relevant interest expenses.

Other proposed changes

The Taxation Omnibus would also expand the scope of the Tax Merger Directive to cover additional forms of cross-border reorganisations, including cross-border conversions, better aligning the tax framework with developments in EU company law. This could give US groups greater flexibility to reorganise their EU operations without triggering immediate taxation.

The Taxation Omnibus also proposes improvements to the EU dispute resolution framework, including clearer procedural rules and earlier notification where competent authorities conclude that agreement cannot be reached. These changes could reduce the cost and uncertainty of cross-border tax disputes.