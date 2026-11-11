Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Dutch FDI Screening Expands To Six New Technologies On January 1, 2027

Jones Day
Jones Day
Contributor
Jones Day

Jones Day

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents....

View firm profile
Explore more from Jones Day

The Netherlands has formally expanded its foreign direct investment screening framework to include six highly sensitive technology categories, including biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology. Companies acquiring or increasing significant influence in businesses operating within these sectors will face mandatory notification requirements starting January 1, 2027.

NetherlandsInternational Law
Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Nicolas Brice
Nicolas Brice
Serge Clerckx
Serge Clerckx
Stefano Crosio
Stefano Crosio
Mark Jones
Mark Jones
Raimundo Ortega
Raimundo Ortega
Rickvan T Hullenaar
Rickvan T Hullenaar
Kevin Capatina
Kevin Capatina
Author LinkedIn connections

The Netherlands has formally adopted the expansion of its foreign direct investment ("FDI") screening framework to cover six "highly sensitive" technology categories, including biotechnology, AI, and nanotechnology. The expansion enters into force on January 1, 2027. From that date, acquiring or increasing "significant influence" in companies active in these technologies will trigger a mandatory notification obligation.

On October 28, 2026, the Dutch government adopted the decree ("Amending Decree") that amends the Decree on the Scope of Application of Sensitive Technology (Besluit toepassingsbereik sensitieve technologie; "Decree"). The Decree is part of the legal framework of the Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions (Security Screening) Act (Wet veiligheidstoets investeringen, fusies en overnames; "FDI Act") and enters into force on January 1, 2027. We previously discussed the draft version of the Amending Decree in our Alert of June 2026.

Under the FDI Act, sensitive technology covers dual-use items and military goods. The Decree added four further technology categories. The Amending Decree now adds six more categories, all classified as "highly sensitive":

  • Biotechnology;
  • Artificial intelligence;
  • Advanced materials;
  • Nanotechnology;
  • Sensor and navigation technology; and
  • Nuclear technology for medical use.

Most of the technologies that the Amending Decree now brings into the scope of the FDI Act are outside the minimum scope that the revised EU FDI regulation requires; that regulation permits Member States to go beyond its minimum scope (see our July 2026 Commentary). The categories are further defined in the Amending Decree. In addition, the Amending Decree elevates from "sensitive" to "highly sensitive" certain dual-use technologies relating to information security and laser-satellite communication that were already covered under the FDI Act.

For all these categories, notification is required upon obtaining or increasing "significant influence"—defined generally as the possibility of exercising at least 10% of the voting rights—rather than only upon acquiring "control," which is the FDI Act's common threshold.

As now adopted, the Amending Decree has not undergone any significant changes compared to the draft version. For a further discussion of the content and context of the Amending Decree, please refer to our June 2026 Alert cited above.

Companies should now assess whether their activities, or those of potential target companies, fall within the scope of the Amending Decree. For pending transactions that may not be completed before January 1, 2027, companies should factor potential notification obligations into the transaction timeline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Trading Disruption Risk Expected For EU Companies Listed Or Traded Outside The EU

A critical deadline looms for European issuers with securities traded outside the EU, as a key grandfathering clause under the CSD Regulation expires on 17 January 2027. Without timely regulatory action, third-country central securities depositories like DTC may be forced to suspend services to affected EU issuers, potentially disrupting trading in their equity and debt instruments on international markets.
European UnionInternational Law
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
Article

Raids And Arrests In Investigation Into Suspected IT Services And High-tech Exports To Russia

Dutch authorities have arrested two individuals and raided a company suspected of circumventing sanctions by providing prohibited IT services and exporting high-tech goods to Russia. The investigation reveals connections between a Dutch company and Russian entities, including sanctioned banks and military equipment manufacturers, with goods allegedly routed through third countries to support Russia's defense industry.
NetherlandsInternational Law
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

The Netherlands As A Legal Gateway To Europe For Indian Companies

The 2026 EU-India Free Trade Agreement, combined with the long-standing Netherlands-India tax treaty, has created unprecedented opportunities for Indian companies seeking to establish operations in Europe. This comprehensive analysis examines how these two legal instruments work together to reduce trade barriers, lower tax burdens, and provide strategic advantages for Indian businesses entering the European market through the Netherlands.
NetherlandsInternational Law
BUREN
BUREN
Article

Andraous v. Netherlands: Share Ownership, Employment Rights And The Definition Of An Investment

An arbitral tribunal dismissed all claims in Abdallah Andraous v. Kingdom of the Netherlands for lack of jurisdiction, finding that the claimant no longer owned the shares underlying his investment claim when disputed State measures occurred. The tribunal also held that employment-related salary and pension rights did not constitute protected investments under the Dutch-Lebanese BIT, and rejected attempts to invoke the European Convention on Human Rights through the treaty's most-favoured-nation provision.
NetherlandsInternational Law
Aceris Law
Aceris Law
Article

Why The Netherlands Is The Natural European Gateway For Indian Manufacturers And Exporters.

For Indian manufacturers seeking a European distribution foothold, the Netherlands presents a compelling case built on world-class logistics infrastructure, predictable commercial law, and strategic positioning to navigate Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz disruptions. This analysis examines how Dutch distribution and agency frameworks operate under civil law, what contractual provisions can mitigate ongoing maritime volatility, and why Rotterdam and Schiphol together form Europe's most resilient gateway for Ind
European UnionInternational Law
BUREN
BUREN
Article

NYSE And Nasdaq Move To 23-Hour Trading Day: Overnight Session Is An Evolution, But Not Yet A Revolution

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are implementing overnight trading sessions starting December 6, 2026, extending the trading day to nearly 23 hours by compressing the daily pause to just one hour. While this evolution toward continuous trading introduces new considerations for corporate actions, disclosure timing, and deal execution, the practical impact varies significantly between NYSE-listed companies,
United StatesFinance and Banking
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Ninth Circuit Vacates CFAA Injunction Against Perplexity's Comet AI Agent

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injunction against Perplexity AI, determining that when an AI agent acts at a user's direction, it is the user—not the AI company—who "accesses" computer systems under federal and California computer fraud statutes. This landmark appellate decision addresses how existing computer-access laws apply to agentic artificial intelligence and has significant implications...
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

China's Supreme Court Issues Landmark Judicial Rules On AI: Implications For Product Liability, IP, Data, And Generative AI

China's Supreme People's Court has issued comprehensive judicial rules addressing artificial intelligence disputes, establishing frameworks for product liability, intellectual property rights, and data protection. These landmark opinions provide critical guidance for global companies navigating AI-related legal risks in China's evolving regulatory landscape.
ChinaIntellectual Property
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Ninth Circuit: Breach Of Confidence Confers Standing In Health Data Security Case

The Ninth Circuit has ruled that health plan participants whose confidential information was disclosed without authorization have standing to sue in federal court, even without showing financial loss or future harm. This decision, which departs from the risk-based approach many courts have applied since TransUnion, relies on the centuries-old action for breach of confidence and could have significant implications for companies' privacy commitments and data-sharing practices.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

EU Commission Pushes for Transposition of the EmpCo Directive on Environmental Claims

The European Commission has initiated infringement procedures against 20 EU Member States for failing to transpose the EmpCo Directive by the March 27, 2026 deadline. This directive aims to combat greenwashing by requiring substantiation of environmental claims and third-party certification for sustainability labels, with full implementation expected by September 27, 2026.
European UnionConsumer Protection
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Amendment To The General Rules Under Mexico’s Anti-Money Laundering Law (LFPIORPI): Key Regulatory Changes Under Acuerdo 115/2026

Mexico's comprehensive anti-money laundering framework has undergone a sweeping transformation through Acuerdo 115/2026, introducing mandatory risk-based methodologies, enhanced client due diligence protocols, and automated monitoring requirements. With implementation deadlines beginning March 1, 2027, obligated parties conducting vulnerable activities face compressed timelines to overhaul their compliance infrastructure while navigating heightened enforcement risks and stricter beneficial ownership thresho
MexicoGovernment, Public Sector
Jones Day
Jones Day
Article

Indiana Ruling Exposes Email Marketers To $500-Per-Email Class Actions

A federal court ruling in Indiana has opened the door to class action lawsuits against email marketers, holding that promotional subject lines like "SO MANY FREE GIFTS INSIDE" may violate state anti-spam law even when email bodies contain full disclosures. The decision exposes businesses to $500 in statutory damages per email and creates a new litigation hotspot following similar developments in Washington state.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Jones Day
Jones Day