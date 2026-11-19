Introduction

On 3 July 2026, the government announced a change in direction in relation to the legislative proposal on Sound Business Conduct for Care and Youth Aid Providers (Wet integere bedrijfsvoering zorg- en jeugdhulpaanbieders, Wibz). The current ban on profit distribution (article 5 of the Care Institutions Admission Act (Wet toelating zorginstellingen, WTZi)) is to be removed from the proposal and replaced by a statutory maximum percentage for profit distribution, subject to strict conditions, applicable equally to all healthcare providers. We discussed this change of course towards a cap-and-conditions regime in our earlier blog From profit distribution ban to a new cap-and-conditions regime in Dutch healthcare.

Three months later, this has been worked out into concrete draft legislation. The note of amendment (Nota van wijziging, available in Dutch only),including its notecommentary, was submitted to the King on 1 October 2026, has been pending before the Advisory Division of the Council of State (Afdeling advisering van de Raad van State) since 6 October 2026, and was published as a preparatory document together with the accompanying submission on 8 October 2026.

Our unofficial consolidated comparison between the original text of the Wibz and the recent note of amendment is available here, to make the changes by the note of amendment visible in one single document.

In addition to amending the Care Providers Accreditation Act (Wet toetreding zorgaanbieders, Wtza) and repealing the WTZi, the Wibz is intended not only to amend the Healthcare Market Regulation Act (Wet marktordening gezondheidszorg, Wmg), but also contains virtually identical provisions for the Youth Act (Jeugdwet). Because the substantive choices in the Youth Act provisions largely mirror those in the Wmg, this blog is limited to the changes to the Wmg. Below, we first outline the policy background to this legislative process, then address the key changes to the Wmg, and indicate for each element where it originates from.

Background

For years there has been a political and societal desire to introduce statutory standards against fraud and improper use of healthcare funds, and there has been debate about the ban on profit distribution in healthcare. We previously wrote about the content of the initial 2022 Wibz legislative proposal in Aanpak niet-integere zorgaanbieders en excessieve winstuitkering (available in Dutch only).

Political pressure resulting from incidents in the sector (including the bankruptcy of CoMed) prompted the Minister to commission research into the scale and impact of private equity in healthcare (see our earlier blog Research into the scale and impact of private equity in Dutch healthcare). Based on the data available, that 2024 study found no demonstrable differences in quality, accessibility and affordability between healthcare providers with and without private equity involvement, although the researchers did point to limitations in the available data. This outcome did not end the political debate: in the summer of 2024, the House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) again adopted motions on a ban on private equity in healthcare and on further rules for profit distribution (see our earlier blog Profit distribution and private equity in healthcare - developments summer 2024).

Shortly afterwards, the Advisory Division of the Council of State issued a critical opinion. In its opinion of 26 June 2024, the Advisory Division asked for attention to be paid to the necessity and proportionality of the legislative proposal, and advised, among other things, that the conditions for profit distribution be amended. In response, and before submission, the Minister narrowed the scope of the legislative proposal to the conduct for which most signals of abuse existed.

Against that background, the Minister submitted the Wibz legislative proposal to the House of Representatives on 29 January 2025 (see our earlier (Amended) legislative proposal on Sound Business Conduct for Care and Youth Aid Providers (Wibz) submitted: key amendments). The existing ban on profit distribution for (in summary) intramural healthcare providers, with exemptions for (in summary) extramural care providers, did not change, but introduced additional conditions for providers that were permitted to distribute profits: financial ratios, approval by the internal supervisory body, and an independent client satisfaction survey. After submission, the legislative proposal again came under pressure. The House of Representatives criticised the proposal as doing too little to keep out providers and investors with the wrong intentions, in particular on the point of profit distribution and private equity. More fundamentally, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division of the Council of State (Afdeling bestuursrechtspraak van de Raad van State) ruled on 22 October 2025 in the Radiology Holland case. The Administrative Jurisdiction Division ruled that the Minister had not applied the ban on profit distribution in that case in a coherent and consistent manner, in breach of article 49 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU). The Administrative Jurisdiction Division did not, however, rule that every ban on profit distribution as such is incompatible with EU law.

In response to the various motions from the House of Representatives and the Radiology Holland judgment, the Minister announced a reconsideration of the Wibz on 11 December 2025, with three possible directions: (i) a ban on profit distribution differentiated per type of care or form of provision, (ii) lifting the ban in combination with a maximum percentage and stricter conditions, or (iii) a blanket ban on profit distribution for the entire healthcare sector. On 3 July 2026, the government opted, in a parliamentary letter, for option (ii): the ban on profit distribution disappears and is replaced by a single, uniform regime with a maximum percentage and stricter conditions, applicable equally to all providers. That policy choice forms the starting point for the note of amendment.

The changes by article

Below are the key changes introduced by the note of amendment, in the order of the relevant articles of the Wibz.

Article 1 Wmg: definition of profit distribution

The January 2025 legislative proposal defined profit distribution negatively: every distribution or payment qualified as profit distribution unless it fell within one of six exhaustively listed exceptions, such as a non-excessive fee for goods or services supplied, remuneration under an employment or apprenticeship contract, settlement of a monetary debt, or repayment of capital actually contributed.

The note of amendment entirely rewrites article 1, section z, of the Wmg and reverses the underlying approach. Instead of a negative rule (everything is profit distribution, unless), it introduces a positive, exhaustive list of what does qualify as profit distribution. Under the new definition, in summary, profit distribution occurs in the case of:

A distribution charged to equity or realised profit, other than a repayment of capital actually contributed; Payment of an excessive fee for services supplied; Payment of an excessive fee for goods supplied, other than treasury shares or depositary receipts for shares; Payment for the repurchase of treasury shares or depositary receipts for shares, to the extent this does not constitute a repayment of capital actually contributed; and Supply of goods or services at an excessive discount to market value, unless the supply is made to a not-for-profit healthcare provider or serves a social or charitable purpose.

The two exceptions for remuneration under an employment or apprenticeship contract and for settlement of a monetary debt do not return: according to the commentary to the note of amendment, these in any event are not charged to equity or profit, and therefore already fall outside the new, positive definition.

The explanatory notes to the note of amendment further clarify when a fee is 'excessive': this is the case where there is no economic rationale for the level of the fee, such as a management fee equal to a full director's salary for a few hours of work per month. A higher fee is, by contrast, not excessive if the provider can show that it is, notwithstanding its level, economically justifiable, for example for an expert required to urgently lead a complex IT project. Providers therefore do not need to document the arm's length nature of every transaction, but must be able to substantiate why a deviating fee is not excessive. As regards share repurchases, the explanatory notes explain that repurchased treasury shares or depositary receipts may not be capitalised on the balance sheet, so that the consideration paid for them reduces equity; a fee in excess of the original contribution qualifies as profit distribution.

Article 2 Wmg: new cessation scheme to prevent abuse after discontinuation of business

The January 2025 legislative proposal did not address the situation where a healthcare or youth aid provider ceases providing care, or where the legal entity ceases to exist. Once a provider stopped, the obligation to comply with the Wmg in principle also lapsed, even for the period during which the provider had still been active.

The note of amendment adds three new paragraphs to article 2 of the Wmg, the so-called cessation scheme (stopregeling). The fifth paragraph provides that the Wmg continues to apply to a person who has ceased to be a healthcare provider, in respect of the period during which that person still was a healthcare provider. The sixth paragraph governs what happens if the legal entity subsequently also ceases to exist: the obligations then rest on the universal successor or on each member of the day-to-day or general management immediately preceding the end of the legal entity. According to the explanatory notes, it is logical first to consider whether a legal successor can be addressed, but the supervisory authority is not obliged to do so. The seventh paragraph extends this scheme to organisational structures without legal personality, such as a general or professional partnership.

This cessation scheme is a direct response to signals of abuse of so-called turbo liquidations to evade supervision and enforcement, including following an earlier, unlawful profit distribution. Research by the Healthcare Fraud Information Hub (Informatieknooppunt Zorgfraude) shows that in 2023, 90% of dissolutions of healthcare undertakings involved a turbo liquidation. The scheme expressly serves as an anti-abuse provision and at the same time implements the Bushoff motion on recovering unlawfully distributed profits.

Article 40c Wmg: significant transaction with related party

Article 40c of the Wmg, in the January 2025 legislative proposal, already required arm's length terms to be applied to a significant transaction with a related party, using a definition of related party derived directly from the standards of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

The note of amendment leaves the intended main rule intact but shortens the first paragraph to the obligation to apply arm's length terms to a significant transaction with a related party. The definition of 'related party' is removed from the statutory text and will be further elaborated by General Administrative Order (Algemene Maatregel van Bestuur, AMvB). In addition, a delegated legislative basis is added for further rules on the application of the standard, including the interpretation of 'significant transaction'. The fourth paragraph solely creates the possibility of introducing, by AMvB, a notification obligation for proposed real estate transactions. Whether, and for which transactions, such a notification obligation will be introduced still needs to be investigated.

This means that not the entire standard shifts to lower-level regulation, but an important part of its practical scope remains open for now. This raises a general point of attention concerning legal certainty and parliamentary scrutiny. Any comparison with the 2024 opinion of the Advisory Division in this respect should be nuanced: that opinion (on the use of lower legislation for important aspects of the proposal) directly concerned the conditions for profit distribution, not the sound-conduct standards under the Wibz. The Advisory Division did, however, more broadly emphasise at the time the importance of laying down the main elements of a scheme at the level of the statute itself.

Article 40d Wmg: irresponsible risks and acquisition debt

Article 40d of the Wmg, in the January 2025 legislative proposal, already contained the open standard that a healthcare provider may not take irresponsible risks when attracting or repaying equity or debt financing. The explanatory notes already provided some direction, but the standard was not filled in with concrete limits or ratios.

The note of amendment adds a delegated legislative basis for further rules by or pursuant to AMvB. As a direction for further investigation, the explanatory notes mention the extent to which a purchaser pushes down acquisition debt it has incurred onto the healthcare or youth aid provider (debt push down). The note of amendment itself, however, does not yet introduce a ban on debt push-down, a leverage limit, or any other concrete financing restriction. Its content is currently being investigated and elaborated at the request of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (Ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport, VWS).

This possibility of future refinement aligns with the wish expressed by the House of Representatives to tackle financing structures around acquisitions in a more targeted manner, but without a separate ban on private equity investors. This is in line with the Minister's letter of 11 December 2025, in which the Minister explicitly opted for targeting risky conduct, regardless of the type of investor engaging in it, because the government considers this to be more legally sustainable than a measure specifically targeting one type of investor. It is still being investigated whether this tightening of article 40d Wmg can effectively reduce the (alleged) risks for healthcare and youth aid providers of negative effects of private equity. No timeline for this investigation can be found in the parliamentary documents, but the debates and signals from the field suggest that the investigations relating to this standard and the profit distribution cap (discussed below) are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Article 40e Wmg: current ban on profit distribution is removed

Article 40e of the Wmg, in the January 2025 legislative proposal, contained the core of the old system: unless a healthcare provider exclusively provided forms of care designated by AMvB, it was not permitted to distribute profits. This was, in essence, a continuation of the existing ban under the WTZi, with exceptions for certain forms of care.

Under the note of amendment, article 40e of the Wmg is deleted. This is the core change of the note of amendment: the distinction between providers that are and are not permitted to make distributions disappears entirely. According to the explanatory notes, the government thereby intends to remove the inconsistencies it sees, in light of the Radiology Holland-judgement, in the current demarcation between categories of providers and forms of provision. Note that the Administrative Jurisdiction Division ruled on the application of the ban on profit distribution in the specific case of Radiology Holland, not on the legislative proposal itself. That this judgment is now said to lead to this proposed legislative amendment reflects the government's policy interpretation of the judgment.

Healthcare providers currently subject to the WTZi ban (profit block) will, in principle, be able to distribute profits after the amendment enters into force, provided they satisfy article 40f of the Wmg. Any prohibitions or restrictions arising from other legislation and from the provider's legal form, however, continue to apply. The centre of gravity of sector-specific regulation thus shifts to article 40f of the Wmg.

Article 40f Wmg: conditions for profit distribution, including a cap

Article 40f of the Wmg, in the January 2025 legislative proposal, already contained a series of conditions for providers permitted to distribute profits: no ongoing enforcement decisions or final convictions for breach of healthcare legislation, a recent independent client satisfaction survey, approval by the day-to-day or general management and the internal supervisory body, and four financial ratios (current ratio, solvency buffer, return on equity and EBITDA(R) margin). A maximum percentage for the level of the profit distribution itself was absent.

The note of amendment rewrites article 40f almost entirely, combining elements already present in the legislative proposal with new conditions. The most important new element is the cap: a healthcare provider may not make a profit distribution exceeding a percentage of equity to be set by AMvB. By way of explanation, the note of amendment states that the existing conditions in the legislative proposal relate to transparent and financially sound business operations, but do not regulate the level of the profit distribution itself, so that even full compliance with those conditions could still allow for an excessive profit distribution. The government considers that undesirable, given the special nature of healthcare and youth aid (largely financed from collectively raised funds over which citizens have no freedom of choice, and clients often find themselves in a vulnerable and dependent position vis-à-vis the provider). A maximum percentage is therefore intended to make clear what maximum return investors may realise, without making investment in the sector unattractive. A reasonable return remains possible; only excessive profit distribution is excluded. This cap, like the standards under articles 40c and 40d of the Wmg, is thus only given concrete form by AMvB and is not laid down as a percentage in the statute itself.

It is notable that the basis for calculating the maximum percentage for profit distribution has changed compared with the parliamentary letter of 3 July 2026, which still referred to a percentage of invested capital. The note of amendment links the percentage to equity, a change that follows directly from the implementation assessment (uitvoeringstoets) of the Dutch Healthcare Authority (Nederlandse Zorgautoriteit, NZa): it considered 'invested capital' an unclear concept that would cause problems for supervision, and the government has adopted that suggestion without further explanation (or any analysis of the consequences), because this definition would offer more clarity. In addition, the note of amendment adds two conditions that did not previously exist: profit distribution is only permitted if the provider has complied with the annual accountability obligation under article 40b of the Wmg, and if no instruction, order subject to a penalty, or fine has been imposed for breach of the business conduct standards under articles 40c or 40d.

Four further changes to article 40f of the Wmg deserve attention, even though they are less visible than the cap. The January 2025 legislative proposal fully blocked a former healthcare provider from making any profit distribution for a period of five years. The note of amendment replaces this with a different regime: for five years, the cap continues to apply, up to a maximum of the amount of equity immediately preceding the end of the provider's status as a healthcare provider. In doing so, the government seeks to prevent profit from first being reserved and then, after the healthcare activities have ended, being distributed all at once outside the cap. At the same time, the new seventh paragraph provides for the possibility of an exemption: the healthcare authority may grant an exemption where it is shown to be plausible that the profit distribution does not cause disproportionate harm to healthcare. The criteria for this still need to be elaborated by AMvB, but the explanatory notes already mention, as possible criteria, donations to other healthcare providers or to social or charitable purposes, the length of time someone was active as a healthcare provider, and ceasing activity due to retirement. In addition, a new eighth paragraph provides that a profit distribution in breach of article 40f is void; this puts beyond doubt what, according to the explanatory note, would already follow from the Dutch Civil Code. Furthermore, article 76 of the Wmg is amended: an instruction (aanwijzing) from the NZa may as a result require the healthcare provider or former healthcare provider to recover from the recipients a profit distribution paid out in breach of article 40f. This concerns an instruction requiring recovery by the provider, not an independent recovery action by the NZa against the recipient. Together with the existing financial ratios and the requirement of approval by the management board and internal supervisory body, article 40f will thus become a cumulative combination of old and new elements, all stacked on top of one another.

The link with the sector-specific merger test

The memorandum of amendment also makes the conditions under the Wibz relevant to the sector-specific merger test (zorgspecifieke fusietoets), the test carried out by the NZa for mergers and acquisitions in healthcare. This is a new element that was not included in the January 2025 legislative proposal. A new article Da of the Wmg provides that a breach of the business conduct and profit standards under articles 40c, 40d and 40f of the Wmg, or risks in that respect identified by the NZa, can indicate (future) problems for the continuity, quality and affordability of care at the provider concerned. A healthcare provider is expected to first put such problems in order before putting time into a merger or acquisition process. A causal link between the proposed concentration and the risks to lawful business conduct is not required for this. Conversely, those risks also do not in themselves provide grounds to withhold approval if the concentration is expected to actually offer a solution to the identified problems.

This link, however, does not stand on its own and only has meaning if the separate legislative proposal tightening the sector-specific merger test enters into force. That legislative proposal expands the NZa's power to refuse approval for a merger or acquisition in the event of major risks to quality, the lawfulness of business conduct, or the continuity of non-critical care. The Wibz and the memorandum of amendment therefore do not themselves introduce this tightening of the merger test, and only add the link with the new business conduct and profit standards, on the condition that the other legislative process becomes law first. That process follows its own timeline; we previously discussed the broader developments around the reconsideration of profit distribution and private equity in healthcare in our blog on the December letter of 11 December 2025.

Current status

The draft note of amendment was submitted to the King on 1 October 2026, subsequently referred for advice to the Advisory Division of the Council of State on 6 October 2026, and published as a preparatory document on 8 October 2026, and has therefore not yet been formally submitted to the House of Representatives as a note of amendment. It is accordingly not yet applicable law. Following the opinion of the Advisory Division, the government may amend the note and formally submit it to the House of Representatives. Further parliamentary consideration of the legislative proposal by the House of Representatives and the Senate (Eerste Kamer) will then follow. The explanatory note is based on an opinion of the Advisory Board on Regulatory Burden (Adviescollege toetsing regeldruk, ATR) and implementation assessments by the NZa, the Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (Inspectie Gezondheidszorg en Jeugd, IGJ) and the Central Information Unit on Professions in Healthcare (CIBG).

On 13 August 2026, the ATR advised against submitting the note of amendment. According to the ATR, among other things, an adequate problem analysis, a substantiation of proportionality and effectiveness, and a sufficient assessment of less burdensome alternatives, in particular for smaller providers, were lacking.

On 19 August 2026, the NZa published an implementation assessment and considered the tightening, in general terms, to be feasible and enforceable, provided the lower-level regulation is drafted correctly and sufficient supervisory capacity becomes available. The suggestion to link the cap to equity rather than invested capital was adopted in the statutory text at the request of the NZa. According to the explanatory notes to the note of amendment, other points of attention, including the EBITDA(R) ratio, real estate supervision, data sharing and supervisory capacity, will be addressed in the further elaboration.

On 13 July 2026, the IGJ published an implementation assessment and saw no need for amendment from the perspective of supervision, enforceability and implementation. It did ask for attention to be paid to the broadening of the Wtza licensing requirement in a separate legislative process.

On 18 August 2026, the CIBG published an implementation assessment. The CIBG endorsed the proposed direction but asked for more concrete lower-level regulation, sufficient implementation time and capacity, clear arrangements on data exchange, and attention to transitional law.

The substantive elaboration of the legislative proposal has not yet been completed. The percentage of the cap, the further elaboration of the concepts of 'related party' and 'significant transaction' in article 40c of the Wmg, any rules on financing structures under article 40d of the Wmg, and the exemption criteria under article 40f of the Wmg still need to be determined in lower-level regulation. According to the explanatory notes, further investigation is ongoing in relation to the cap and the possible regulation of acquisition financing. No official timeline for the completion of that investigation and the adoption of the lower-level regulation has been published, but the parliamentary debates and signals from the field suggest that these investigations are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

On 14 October 2026, the House of Representatives debated combating fraud in healthcare, and that debate produced a series of motions directly touching on the core of the note of amendment. Van Brenk and Claassen (available in Dutch only) note that the amended Wibz will provide that healthcare providers must be able to realise 'a modest but sufficiently attractive return', consider that wording too subjective, and have tabled a motion requesting the government to clearly specify the level of the maximum return in the legislative proposal: precisely the AMvB issue referred to above, whereas the draft text instead opts for determination by AMvB. Dobbe went a step further and tabled a motion requesting the government to introduce, instead of a cap, a full ban on profit-making in healthcare (available in Dutch only), and tabled a separate motion requesting that the existing ban on profit distribution not be abolished (available in Dutch only). The outcome of the vote on these motions is not yet known. The Minister remains critical of such motions, referencing this legislative process, which seems appropriate given the Government’s policy direction.

Loyens & Loeff's view

The note of amendment translates the change of course of 3 July 2026 into legally concrete terms. The current ban on profit distribution, differentiated by type of care, is replaced by a single, cumulative system of a cap, financial conditions, quality requirements and business conduct standards. That choice reduces the existing differences between categories of providers and forms of provision. It is not, however, thereby established that every element of the new system, individually and in combination, is necessary, proportionate and workable.

The explanatory note expressly acknowledges, on page 27 of the note of amendment, that information on the scale of the alleged problem that gave rise to the legislative proposal (chapter 2.2 of the explanatory note) is currently not available. The substantiation therefore rests to an important extent on possible risk mechanisms and signals, not on demonstrated harm across all healthcare and youth aid sectors. That distinction is relevant, because the same regime will apply to providers that differ significantly in size, capital requirements, risk profile and business model.

In addition, in our view, proportionality should preferably also be assessed by reference to the cumulative effect of the measures. The cap comes on top of the financial ratios, the client satisfaction survey, the approval requirements, the continuity test and possible future restrictions on financing structures. That assessment should also take into account the existing safeguards under corporate law, the Wtza, the Healthcare Quality, Complaints and Disputes Act (Wet kwaliteit, klachten en geschillen zorg), the Wmg, internal supervision and self-regulation. The Advisory Division already pointed out in 2024 the importance of a clear problem analysis and a compelling justification for why additional regulation is necessary alongside existing rules and governance codes.

At the same time, the government explicitly acknowledges that external investment can contribute to innovation, availability and the future-proofing of healthcare, and that investors may expect a reasonable return. The eventual level and method of calculating the cap, and any restrictions on acquisition financing, should therefore not only prevent excesses, but also avoid disproportionately affecting necessary financing and investors' willingness to invest. The note of amendment now makes clear which statutory system the government has in mind. How the system will work out in practice, however, can only properly be assessed once the opinion of the Advisory Division, the market investigation, the AMvBs, the calculation rules and any transitional provisions are known.