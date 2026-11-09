Appropriate Care As The Standard: What Measures Is The Dutch Government Announcing?

In this article, we discuss the key measures announced, including the abolition of reimbursement for non-contracted care, clarification of health insurers’ duty of care, the proposed escalation mechanism, changes to disciplinary law and health insurers’ access to information.

On 12 October 2026, the Minister for Health, Welfare and Sport and the Minister for Long-Term Care, Welfare and Youth sent a parliamentary letter in which they set out the policy agenda for appropriate care in greater detail (the Parliamentary Letter). The government considers additional government steering necessary to safeguard the accessibility, affordability and long-term sustainability of care. For this reason, a package of measures has been announced designed to ensure that ‘appropriate care’ becomes the definitive standard within the Dutch healthcare system.

The policy agenda builds on earlier developments, such as the Integral Care Agreement (IZA) and the Supplementary Care and Welfare Agreement (AZWA). According to the government, a broad consensus has now emerged on the need for appropriate care, and it aims, through these announced measures, to create the necessary framework conditions so that stakeholders can jointly achieve a future-proof care landscape.

The ultimate aim is a healthcare system in which not only the individual interests of the patient take centre stage, but in which societal interests – such as staff shortages, the affordability of care and the future sustainability of healthcare provision – are also explicitly taken into account. The government emphasises that decisions regarding available care can no longer be made solely from the individual’s perspective.

In this article, we discuss some elements of the announced package of measures.

Abolition of the reimbursement for non-contracted care

At present, insured persons with an in-kind policy are entitled, under Article 13 of the Health Insurance Act, to a reimbursement to be determined by the health insurer if they choose a non-contracted healthcare provider. In principle, the health insurer is free to set the level of reimbursement and thereby compete with other health insurers. However, there is a limit to this freedom. The reimbursement must not be so low that it effectively prevents the insured person from turning to a non-contracted healthcare provider of their choice (the ‘obstacle criterion’, in Dutch: hinderpaalcriterium). Case law and practice indicate that reimbursement rates of approximately 70% – 80% of the average contracted rate are generally considered acceptable. This system safeguards the freedom to choose one’s healthcare provider (in Dutch: vrije artsenkeuze).

The government no longer considers this system desirable. Under this system, healthcare providers can operate outside the arrangements made by health insurers regarding appropriate care, regional cooperation and the efficient organisation of the healthcare landscape. In this context, the government refers, amongst other things, to providers who focus on relatively low-complexity care needs, do not participate in regional agreements or provide a relatively high proportion of inappropriate care. For this reason, the government is preparing a bill to abolish the possibility of reimbursing non-contracted care. However, transitional arrangements are being considered for existing patients of non-contracted healthcare providers, and attention is being paid to the position of healthcare staff and innovative new entrants.

If this proposal goes ahead, those with in-kind health insurance will effectively lose the option of claiming reimbursement under Article 13 of the Health Insurance Act for care received from a non-contracted provider, and with it the practical relevance of the ‘obstacle criterion’. Those with in-kind cover would then only be able to turn to contracted healthcare providers to receive (full) reimbursement for insured care, subject to the transitional arrangements yet to be finalised.

Clarification of health insurers’ duty of care

A second important aspect of the Parliamentary Letter concerns the duty of care of health insurers (in Dutch: zorgplicht). Under Article 11 of the Health Insurance Act, health insurers must ensure that the insured person has access to (reimbursement for) the care they require. The government wishes to clarify that this duty of care does not relate exclusively to the availability of care at the moment an insured person requires it, but also concerns ensuring that appropriate care remains accessible in the future.

This policy announcement is in line with the recently adopted Policy Rule on the Supervision of Health Insurers’ Duty of Care (TH/BR-041) issued by the Dutch Healthcare Authority (in Dutch: Nederlandse Zorgautoriteit (NZa)). In this policy rule, the NZa emphasises that health insurers are not only responsible for organising accessible care for their current insured persons, but must also act proactively to prevent future accessibility problems. In its supervision, the NZa explicitly considers whether the duty of care of health insurers is safeguarded not only in the short term, but also in the medium and long term. In doing so, the NZa also takes into account the extent to which the health insurer, where necessary, seeks cooperation with other parties to guarantee the accessibility of care for insured persons.

The measures set out in the Parliamentary Letter therefore do not entail any change to the duty of care of health insurers, but rather a clarification (or codification) of what the NZa already takes into account in its supervision: the duty of care of health insurers also relates to ensuring the availability and accessibility of care in the longer term.

The ‘escalation mechanism'

The government notes that necessary changes to the healthcare landscape can become deadlocked when parties fail to agree on regional solutions or when parties refuse to cooperate with necessary developments. For this reason, the government wishes to develop an escalation mechanism.

At present, however, the Parliamentary Letter contains only limited information on the precise design of this mechanism. The government is examining, amongst other things: (i) when a situation arises that justifies escalation, (ii) who determines that the parties are unable to reach an agreement amongst themselves, (iii) which instruments can then be deployed, and (iv) how these instruments can be designed in a proportionate manner.

As background, we refer to a motion tabled by Claassen in the House of Representatives on 26 March 2026. In this motion, Claassen called on the government to establish an escalation mechanism whereby structural breaches of the duty of care by health insurers – in addition to enforcement – would also be subject to administrative and parliamentary follow-up. According to the motion, this would entail the NZa imposing a binding administrative measure and the Minister sending a letter to the House of Representatives within three months of this measure, setting out a response to it. The government considers that this motion should be interpreted to mean that the government must inform the House of Representatives on a regular basis, at least once a year, of any policy implications arising from the NZa’s supervisory activities. The government does not endorse the obligation to inform the House of Representatives within three months of a specific binding administrative measure. In this regard, the government notes that, as a supervisory body, the NZa is independent in its supervision of the duty of care, and that exercising restraint in individual measures relating to the duty of care is important for the effectiveness of that supervision.

It is possible that, by the ‘escalation mechanism’ referred to, the Minister is considering additional powers for the NZa or a role for the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) or another public body to take binding decisions in exceptional cases where necessary transformations are not being implemented. For the time being, however, further details are required before the legal and practical implications of this proposal can be properly assessed.

Disciplinary law and internal complaints procedures

Another component of the package of measures is the removal of obstacles that healthcare professionals encounter when delivering appropriate care. In this context, the government is examining how greater emphasis can be placed on the internal complaints procedure, as set out in the Healthcare Quality, Complaints and Disputes Act (in Dutch: Wet kwaliteit, klachten en geschillen zorg (Wkkgz)), to prevent the threat of a disciplinary complaint from unduly hindering professional judgement.

This measure is in line with the recent letter to Parliament dated 7 October 2026, in which the Minister, following the evaluation of disciplinary law from November 2025, concluded that the current disciplinary law is regularly perceived by healthcare professionals as a legal disincentive leading to uncertainty in their practice. The government has therefore opted for a new approach, in which the educational function of disciplinary law is set aside and the emphasis is placed on its corrective function. This means that disciplinary law will focus primarily on correcting repeated or serious shortcomings in the quality of care provided by individual professionals. According to the government, the educational and improvement aspect, which was previously also part of disciplinary law, should be organised more within healthcare institutions themselves.

The aim is to ensure that disciplinary procedures do not unnecessarily hinder the work of healthcare professionals. The government maintains that healthcare professionals must be given scope for professional discretion, shared decision-making and the efficient use of scarce resources. This, too, is explicitly linked to the broader ambition of making appropriate care the norm.

Strengthening the information position of health insurers

Finally, the Parliamentary Letter also contains measures to strengthen the information position of health insurers. According to the government, health insurers currently do not always have sufficient information to properly distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate forms of care and to effectively take those differences into account in their procurement of care.

The government therefore wishes to accelerate existing initiatives under the Integral Care Agreement (IZA) and the Supplementary Care and Welfare Agreement (AZWA) and, where necessary, remove legal barriers. It is explicitly stated that, in order to fulfil their coordinating role, health insurers must gain a better understanding of, amongst other things, differences in quality between healthcare providers, waiting lists and waiting times. In addition, the government wishes to enable insurers to detect and investigate healthcare fraud more effectively.

This measure forms part of a broader trend in which fraud and unlawful claims are featuring ever more prominently on the political agenda. In recent years, various regulators and investigative bodies have repeatedly highlighted the risks and scale of healthcare fraud. Against this background, the government appears to wish to further strengthen the position of health insurers in overseeing the lawful and efficient use of healthcare funds.

What do the announced measures mean for healthcare providers and health insurers?

The announced measures point towards a healthcare system in which appropriate care becomes more firmly established as the standard, with accessibility, affordability, and the sustainability of healthcare provision taking centre stage. The proposed measures may have implications for both health insurers and healthcare providers, for example in relation to contracting practices and the enforcement of insurers' statutory duty of care. Patients may also experience the effects of these measures, including in the delivery of care, the handling of complaints, and access to non-contracted healthcare providers. The precise legal and practical implications are not yet clear, as various measures will be further developed and assessed in the coming period. The government has announced that it will inform both the House of Representatives and the Senate in early 2027 of the legislative and regulatory amendments required to implement these measures.

We are monitoring these developments closely. If you have any questions about the implications of this Parliamentary Letter for your organisation, please do not hesitate to contact one of our advisers within the Life Sciences & Healthcare team.