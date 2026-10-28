The Court Of Justice's Direct Line Judgment: Implications For The Netherlands

On 17 September 2026, the European Court of Justice handed down a preliminary ruling in which it further clarified the concept of the ‘direct line’. This ruling also has significant implications for the Dutch direct line: the technical configuration options appear to have been relaxed, and direct line customers are entitled to grid access and freedom of choice of supplier. This blog examines the current restrictions on the Dutch ‘direct line’, the judgment of the Court of Justice and the legal consequences for the Dutch ‘direct line’.

The ‘direct line’ is a legal concept that has its origins in the very first Electricity Directive of 1996 (Directive 96/92/EC). The direct line is intended to enable market participants to establish a direct physical connection between a generator and a consumer themselves, for example to circumvent grid congestion problems. The definitions of a direct line and an electricity grid are mutually exclusive: if a connection is a direct line, it is not part of the electricity grid and is therefore exempt from the regulations applicable to electricity grids.

The Dutch Electricity Act 1998 has recognised the direct line since 2012. The practical relevance of the direct line has diminished in recent years due to the extensive cable-pooling facility provided for in the Energy Act. Cable pooling currently allows up to four installations to be pooled, including consumer installations. What is possible with the direct line is therefore, in most cases, also possible using cable pooling. To date, only 55 direct lines have been registered with the ACM in the Netherlands, the majority of which date from before the cable-pooling scheme.

A key distinction between the direct line and cable pooling (in short: the sharing of a connection subject to certain conditions) is that cable pooling is a specific Dutch legal concept that has no basis in European energy law. Consequently, the legal frameworks governing cable pooling are entirely governed by Dutch law, whilst direct lines must, in principle, be made possible by Member States in their national legislation in accordance with the scope and provisions of Directive (EU) 2019/944 (hereinafter the ‘Electricity Directive’). Consequently, the Dutch concept of a ‘direct line’ may also be interpreted more narrowly in a manner ‘consistent with the Directive’, and may even be set aside on the basis of the direct effect of directives under EU law. Against this background, the ruling of the Court of Justice of 17 September 2026 in two joined cases concerning the interpretation of the concept of a ‘direct line’ is directly relevant to the Netherlands.

Cases C-722/24 and C-756/24

The Electricity Directive defines a direct line as “an electricity line linking an isolated generation site with an isolated customer or an electricity line linking a producer and an electricity supply undertaking to supply directly their own premises, subsidiaries and customers”. This definition is unclear and therefore gives rise to a number of interpretative questions. This also led to the joined cases C-722/24 and C-756/24, both of which took place in Latvia and arose from a dispute with the Latvian regulator. In Latvia, under national law, the direct line is subject to a licensing regime (which is permitted under the Electricity Directive; however, in the Netherlands, only a notification to the ACM is required). In both joined cases, the Latvian regulator refused to grant a licence for a direct line, which led to national proceedings and ultimately to the preliminary ruling of 17 September 2026 of the Court of Justice.

More specifically, in Case C-722/24, the situation was that SIA Elektro Bizness, a company that generates and supplies electricity, wished to supply a customer directly from its combined heat and power (CHP) plant via a new cable connection to be laid. This new cable connection was to be established on a cable link connecting the CHP plant to the public grid. It was also relevant that the existing cable connection from the CHP plant was wholly owned by SIA Elektro Bizness, and that six other (industrial) customers were already connected to this cable connection leading to the grid connection and were being supplied directly. Schematically, this connection might have looked as follows (the exact technical configuration is not fully clear from the facts laid out in the ruling).

In the other case, case C-756/24, the situation was that the transport company Autobusu parks had applied to the regulator for a licence to construct a direct line between its electrolyser plant (for the production of fuel for its city buses) and a combined heat and power (CHP) plant operated by the producer Gren Latvija. Autobusu parks wished to construct this direct line because the transport fees applicable on the public grid were too high for it, and it could save on these costs by using a direct line. However, Autobusu parks wished to retain a backup connection to the grid as a fallback. In this case, the regulator refused to grant the licence, on the grounds that there was no technical or economic justification for the direct line. After all, according to the regulator, Autobusu parks could use the public network at an acceptable cost.

In both national proceedings, the Latvian court was confronted with the unclear European concept of a ‘direct line’. The courts referred a total of five questions to the European Court of Justice. These questions concern, in summary, the following:

Case C-722/24 (SIA Elektro Bizness)

Does the concept of ‘generation site’ in the definition of ‘direct line’ extend to the (7.6 km long) cable connection to the grid connection point?

Does the branch on the cable connection that would link Elektro Bizness’s CHP plant to the new customer fall within the concept of ‘direct line’, and is it relevant in this regard whether other customers are already connected to that cable connection?

Case C-756/24 (Autobusu parks)

Is the ‘direct line’ referred to in the Electricity Directive a fully-fledged alternative transport and supply facility which a customer is free to choose, or must the concept of a ‘direct line’ be interpreted restrictively and be possible only in exceptional cases (e.g. where supply via the grid is technically or economically impossible)?

Does a cable connection between a producer and a consumer qualify as a direct line if the producer also remains connected to the public grid, and the consumer likewise retains a backup connection to the public grid (it being noted that this is disconnected if supply is provided via the direct line at any time)?

Does the term ‘isolated customer’ in the definition of direct line refer to a customer who is not connected to the public grid and whom the grid operator is also unable to provide with a connection to the public grid with transport capacity at an acceptable cost?

The judgment of the Court of Justice of 17 September 2026

The Court did not answer the five questions referred to it in order, but on the basis of a structured analysis of the concept of a direct line and Article 7 of the Electricity Directive. Firstly, the Court noted that the term ‘direct line’ actually has two separate definitions, namely “an electricity line linking an isolated generation site with an isolated customer” and “an electricity line linking a producer and an electricity supply undertaking to supply directly their own premises, subsidiaries and customers”. On the basis of a purposive interpretation of the concept of a direct line and a comparison of the various language versions of the Electricity Directive, the Court held that ‘isolated’ in the first definition of a direct line means that neither the producer or consumer is connected to the public grid, thereby answering the fifth question referred for a preliminary ruling (paragraphs 34 to 38).

In interpreting the second definition of ‘direct line’, the Court provided somewhat more context and took a longer approach, which is not surprising given that this definition is entirely unclear. If this definition were to be interpreted grammatically, this ‘direct line’ would, in fact, first and foremost require that an electricity producer and an electricity supplier be connected to one another. However, it is unclear what a supplier has to do with this. After all, the ‘direct line’ refers to the physical connection between a physical generation site and a physical consumption site, whilst the ‘supplier’ (namely: a person who ‘supplies’ electricity under a contract) fulfils an administrative and contractual role. By definition, therefore, a supplier cannot be connected to physical infrastructure. A producer (namely, an operator of a generation site) might, at most, also be a supplier, but the supplier cannot play a role in the interpretation of physical infrastructure. Even if a direct line could constitute a connection between an ‘electricity producer’ and an ‘electricity supplier’, it is not clear how this could be used to supply their own premises, subsidiaries or customers, given that, taken at face value, their connection to this direct line is not a requirement under that definition of a direct line.

To resolve this issue, the Court, on the basis of a contextual analysis of the concept of a direct line and in line with the Advocate General’s opinion, ruled that the conjunction ‘and’ between ‘electricity producer’ and ‘electricity supplier’ should in fact be understood as ‘or’ (paragraph 39). Furthermore, the Court reasoned that it follows from the Electricity Directive that direct lines constitute an alternative means of energy supply for customers, which must provide them with freedom of choice and autonomy and, moreover, can contribute to the energy transition (paragraphs 43 and 44). On the basis of the foregoing, the Court concluded that the second definition of a direct line merely requires that, from a functional point of view, the supply does not take place via the public grid (para. 45). Since the second definition does not stipulate that the producer, supplier or consumer must be ‘isolated’, there is also no requirement for them to be completely disconnected from the public grid (paragraph 45).

The Court concluded that, with these clarifications, the Latvian courts can assess whether a direct line exists in the situations at hand. Nevertheless, the Court did provide further clarification on the concept of a direct line. This clarification has significant implications for Dutch practice. The Court also discussed the extent to which a consumer may maintain a backup connection to the public grid if this is also supplied via a direct line. In response to that question, the Court not only held that such a backup connection does not preclude the classification as a direct line. The Court’s conclusions go further. On the basis of an analysis of Articles 4, 6 and 7(3) of the Electricity Directive, the Court ruled that the customer may decide to retain their grid connection alongside the direct line connection, as set out in paragraph 51:

“Indeed, a requirement to disconnect entirely from the operator’s distribution system following connection to a direct line – which does not follow from either the wording or the context of point 41 of Article 2 of Directive 2019/944 – would be liable to conflict with the customer’s right freely to choose his or her electricity supplier, set out in Article 4 of that directive, and the principle of free access to the system, which follows from Article 6(1) of that directive. Furthermore, under Article 7(3) of that directive, the possibility of supplying electricity through a direct line does not affect the right to conclude contracts for the supply of electricity in accordance with Article 6 of Directive 2019/944.”

Finally, the Court considered to what extent it is – or may be – a condition that a customer wishing to install a direct line is denied access to the grid (for example, due to congestion), or that a connection to the public grid is otherwise technically or economically unfeasible. This issue was at the heart of the Autobusu Parks case: the company was able and permitted to connect its hydrogen plant to the public grid, but chose not to do so because of the associated connection and transport costs. This is a sensitive issue, as the costs of the electricity grid are borne by all connected parties, and the costs per connected party are higher than they would need to be if the electricity grid were not utilised to its full capacity. Consequently, direct connections can lead to an erosion of the cost-sharing principle of the public grid.

In its ruling, the Court distinguished between the definition of a direct line and the conditions which Member States may impose within any authorisation scheme for direct lines pursuant to Article 7 of the Electricity Directive (paragraph 56). Whether a consumer has access to the public system on acceptable terms is not a determining factor for classification as a direct line. Member States may, however, apply an objective and non-discriminatory authorisation scheme. Article 7(3) permits an authorisation for the construction of a direct line to be made conditional upon a refusal of system access. Furthermore, it follows from Article 9 that Member States may, within the limits set out therein, impose public service obligations on electricity undertakings (including system operators). The Court clarified that an authorisation under Article 7(5) may be refused where granting it would impede compliance with such obligations. These obligations may relate, inter alia, to security, regularity, quality, price, environmental protection and energy efficiency. According to the Court, Member States therefore have a margin of discretion to impose objective and non-discriminatory conditions in order to protect the integrity and viability of the system (paragraphs 57 to 59).

The framework of the Energy Act

At first glance, the Court’s judgment appears merely to provide the necessary clarity regarding the concept of a ‘direct line’ as set out in the Electricity Directive. However, the judgment contains a number of legal considerations that may have far-reaching consequences for the application of the ‘direct line’ concept as laid down in the Dutch Energy Act.

Before discussing these implications, it is first necessary to provide a brief introduction to the Dutch definitions of ‘system’, ‘installation’ and ‘direct line’. In the Netherlands, every electricity cable, transformer, distribution substation or other ancillary equipment can (and must) be classified as part of a ‘system’, an ‘installation’ or a ‘direct line’. These terms are defined in the Energy Act and are mutually exclusive. A system refers (in simple terms) to a network of cables and associated equipment used for the transport of electricity. An installation refers (in simple terms) to the entirety of cables and electrical equipment managed by a connected party and situated downstream of a system or direct line relative to the transfer point. The direct line consists of “one or more cables and associated equipment for the transmission of electricity or gas: [...] which is connected, via the installation of no more than one connected party, to an electricity or gas system or to another transport cable, and which directly connects a production installation for electricity or gas, through the intermediary of a supplier, directly to one or more end consumers, whereby this is only permitted for a domestic end consumer if they are employed by or have comparable ties with the owner of the direct line.”

The requirements of the Dutch ‘direct line’

The constitutive requirements of the Dutch ‘direct line’ that can be derived from this are as follows:

The direct line consists of (a system of) cables and any ancillary equipment (transformers, etc.) that transport electricity from;

a maximum of one production installation to;

one or more end users (other than domestic end users who are not employed by or have a similar relationship with the owner of the direct line); and

is connected, via the installation of no more than one connected party, to a system or another line for transport (i.e. another direct line).

We note that the definition still contains the phrase ‘through the intermediary of a supplier’. What the legislator intended by this phrase is not clarified in the 2012 amendment by which the direct line was introduced in Dutch law. It appears, however, that the legislator sought to do justice to the (ambiguous) definition of the direct line in the Electricity Directive, which grammatically states that it connects a producer and a supplier. With the present ruling, however, the Court has clarified that the European definition must be understood as ‘an electricity line connecting an electricity producer or an electricity supplier to their respective establishments, subsidiaries or customers’ (para. 39). This could be interpreted as confirmation that the phrase ‘through the intermediary of a supplier’ in the Dutch definition of a direct line does (indeed) not need to be given any significance.

A crucial aspect of the Dutch definition of a direct line is that it must be connected to a system or another direct line via the installation of no more than one connected party. In practice, this requirement limits how a direct line can be constructed from a technical perspective. For example, the installer of a direct line will have to ensure that two or more separate direct lines are not accidentally created, as this would mean the criteria in the Dutch definition of a direct line are no longer met. If, for example, the Dutch concepts of ‘system’, ‘installation’ and ‘direct line’ were applied to the situation of SIA Elektro Bizness, this would lead to the following classification.

As the cable connection from the production site to the grid connection would, under Dutch law, qualify as part of the ‘installation’, any branch from that ‘installation’ to one of the seven end users would in fact qualify as a separate direct line, which is not permitted under the Dutch definition. The Dutch definition would require all these end users to first be interconnected by a direct line before they are connected to SIA Elektro Bizness’ ‘installation’. See Figure 3 for illustration.

Given that, under the Energy Act, the configuration of SIA Elektro Bizness would not be permitted, but it follows from the ruling of the Court of Justice that it is in fact permitted, the Dutch implementation of the direct line is not in accordance with the European concept of a direct line.

Right to a system connection and free choice of supplier

A second characteristic of the Dutch ‘direct line’ is that it may be connected to the public system (or another ‘direct line’) via the installation of no more than one connected party. Moreover, this requirement also follows from the Dutch technical grid code (Systeemcode elektriciteit 2026), which prohibits the interconnection of installations connected to the system downstream of the transfer points. In the case of the Dutch direct line, therefore, only one party may retain a connection to the public system.

In addition, it is relevant that the Energy Act stipulates that a direct line customer who does not have a connection to a system does not qualify as a ‘connected party’, and consequently is not entitled to the rights that the Energy Act grants to ‘connected parties’. The consequence of this is that a direct line customer also has no explicit statutory right to the allocation of their own allocation point by the system operator (Section 3.44(3) of the Energy Act). In practice, this means that all parties involved in the direct line must, in principle, jointly enter into a single supply contract for supply and feed-in, which constitutes an infringement of the freedom to choose a supplier.

The fact that, under the Energy Act, not all parties connected to a direct line have the right to an additional grid connection or at least an allocation point is contrary to the legal reasoning of the Court of Justice in the present ruling, in which the Court rules that the principles of free choice of supplier and free access to third-party systems laid down in the Electricity Directive also apply to direct line customers.

Interpretation of the Energy Act in accordance with the Directive

With the benefit of hindsight, it is clear that the Dutch implementation of the direct line is deficient in the respects mentioned above. In principle, it is up to the Dutch legislature and/or the ACM to remedy these implementation shortcomings by amending the Energy Act, the Energy Decree and/or the Electricity System Code 2026. However, such an amendment may take a long time to materialise, and Dutch system operators are also expected to oppose any right to a separate, physical (reserve) connection to the public system. Such dual connections could potentially lead to safety risks in system operation. It could also create a loophole for sharing transport rights with (distant) neighbours, which is also undesirable from a system operation perspective. This right to a (reserve) connection will therefore remain a contentious issue.

Even prior to any amendment to the Energy Act, the ruling of the Court of Justice may already have practical consequences for Dutch direct lines. First and foremost, national law must be interpreted in accordance with the Directive (harmonious interpretation), subject to the limitation that national legislation must not be interpreted contrary to its literal meaning (‘contra legem’). As regards the right to a (reserve) connection to the public system, this is in any case clearly prohibited under Article 2.15 of the Electricity System Code 2026. An interpretation in line with the Directive is therefore unlikely to lead to a right to a (reserve) connection to the public system. A more promising argument is that the right to secondary allocation points in Article 3.44(3) of the Energy Act and/or the principle of free choice of supplier laid down in Article 2.1(2) of the Energy Act can be interpreted in accordance with the right to freely choose a supplier that the Electricity Directive also grants to direct line customers. This could mean that direct line customers are also entitled to their own allocation point, without the need for a legislative amendment. Developers and companies wishing to make use of this option would, incidentally, be well advised to seek confirmation from the system operator before entering into any major commitments, as it is not yet clear how system operators will deal with the ruling of the Court of Justice.

Direct effect of the Electricity Directive

An interpretation in line with the Directive is unlikely to allow the direct line (from a technical point of view) to be configured differently from what actually follows from the definition of the direct line in the Energy Act: the Dutch definition appears to leave little scope for this. However, it is questionable whether an interpretation in line with the Directive is necessary to safeguard consumers’ rights. Directives that have not been correctly or timely transposed may, in fact, also have direct effect in a vertical legal relationship (between a citizen or business, on the one hand, and the state, on the other). This requires that the provision relied upon be formulated unconditionally and with sufficient precision. It can be argued with good reason that, in the present ruling, the Court of Justice has ruled that a direct line may be configured in accordance with the underlying facts of the SIA Elektro Bizness case. If the ACM, which is tasked with supervising and enforcing compliance with the Energy Act, were to seek to enforce the law against parties who configure direct lines in accordance with the direct lines in the SIA Elektro Bizness case, those parties might be able to invoke the direct effect of the concept of the direct line under the Electricity Directive, as interpreted by the Court of Justice in the present ruling. A successful appeal to the direct effect of the Electricity Directive would result in national law being set aside and not being enforceable against citizens and businesses.

Conclusion

To date, the ‘direct line’ has been of limited relevance in the Netherlands. This is due, on the one hand, to the technical requirements of the configuration and the absence of a right to an allocation point for direct line customers, and, on the other hand, to the attractive and flexible cable-pooling scheme. With its judgment, the Court of Justice clarifies the European concept of the ‘direct line’, making it clear that two major drawbacks of the Dutch ‘direct line’ are incompatible with the European ‘direct line’. It is up to the Dutch legislature to bring the Dutch concept of the ‘direct line’ and the rights of direct line customers under the Energy Act into line with the Electricity Directive. Until then, Dutch developers and businesses may already be able to rely on the Directive-compliant interpretation and/or direct effect of EU law in order to make use of the ‘direct line’ (although a legal assessment and, where necessary, consultation with the system operator and/or the ACM is advisable to minimise enforcement risks). The direct line thus becomes a fully-fledged alternative to – or supplement to – cable pooling, with different conditions and therefore different possibilities.