In a landmark judgment, the International Court of Justice (ICJ or Court) has found, by nine votes to six,1 that Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya minority group in the northern Rakhine state during the 2017 “clearance” operations. The Court found that Myanmar’s security forces committed killings, caused serious bodily or mental harm and imposed measures to prevent births, with the intent to destroy a substantial part of the Rohingya group.2 The proceedings were brought by The Gambia, which was not itself directly affected by the alleged conduct but invoked the common interest of all States parties in compliance with the Convention.

The judgment is significant not only because for the first time, the Court has held a State responsible for committing genocide pursuant to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 9 December 1948 (Convention),3 but also because it explains how that responsibility must be proven and what follows once established. Specifically, it develops the Court’s approach to circumstantial proof of genocidal intent, clarifies States’ duties to prevent, investigate and punish genocide and confirms that a non-injured State may seek restitution and compensation for the benefit of the protected group and its individual members.4

This alert briefly addresses those developments and their implications for the law of genocide and State responsibility, and international litigation more broadly. The full judgment can be read here: Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar: 11 States Intervening).

The Judgment in Brief

The Court held that:

Myanmar was responsible for genocide through killings, serious bodily or mental harm and measures intended to prevent births, within Article II(a), (b) and (d) of the Convention).

Myanmar failed to prevent genocide by non-Rohingya civilians acting alongside its security forces.

Myanmar failed adequately to investigate, prosecute and punish genocide, conspiracy, incitement, attempt and complicity under Article III.

Myanmar failed to enact the legislation necessary to give effect to the Convention under Article V.

Myanmar breached the Court’s 2020 provisional measure requiring the preservation of evidence, which also required Myanmar to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of genocidal acts against the Rohingya pending the final judgment.5

Having found these breaches, the Court ordered Myanmar to cease continuing breaches, provide assurances and guarantees of non-repetition, restitution, and compensation where restitution is materially impossible. It also retained jurisdiction over reparation: Myanmar must report within two years on its restitution measures or identified compensation.6

How Did the Court Establish Genocidal Intent?

Pursuant to Article II of the Convention, genocide involves the commission of a series of specified acts “with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”. As explained below, the Court’s reasoning on the intent requirement represents a significant development in its jurisprudence, one that is expected to impact international law going forward.

1. The applicable standard and evidentiary approach

The Court retained two demanding propositions from its earlier jurisprudence: first, allegations of genocide must be established by evidence that is “fully conclusive”. Second, where genocidal intent is inferred from conduct, it must be the “only reasonable inference” available from the evidence.7

For the first time in this judgement, the Court found that the evidence crosses that threshold by establishing a State’s responsibility for committing genocide. Previously, in Bosnia v. Serbia, the Court found that genocide had been committed at Srebrenica in July 1995 by members of the Army of Republika Srpska, but held that the conduct could not be attributed to Serbia and that Serbia had not been complicit in it. Serbia was instead held responsible only for failing to prevent the Srebrenica genocide and for failing to cooperate with the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in punishing those responsible.8 And in Croatia v. Serbia, the Court found that serious crimes, including killings, had been committed by both sides, but found that the specific intent required for genocide had not been established and dismissed both Croatia’s claim and Serbia’s counter-claim.9

Here, the Court did not assess the evidence in isolated compartments. Rather, it considered reports of United Nations investigative bodies, witness evidence, satellite imagery and other documentary material in combination. That approach is consistent with the ICJ’s merits judgment in Armed Activities on the Territory of the Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo v. Uganda), where the Court (i) assessed the weight, reliability and probative value of a wide range of material; (ii) treated litigation-prepared and single-source evidence cautiously; (iii) preferred contemporaneous evidence from persons with direct knowledge; and (iv) gave particular weight to admissions against interest, and reliable, corroborated reports. Where Myanmar controlled relevant information, denied investigative bodies access or failed adequately to investigate matters within its knowledge, the Court allowed itself “more liberal recourse to inferences of fact”. This approach did not formally lower the standard of proof or reverse the burden. Rather, it permitted the Court to draw reasonable inferences from gaps in an evidentiary record that Myanmar’s own conduct had helped create.10

2. Contextual factors from which intent may be inferred

The Court rejected the proposition that genocidal intent may be inferred only after identifying a rigid or uniform “pattern of conduct”. Instead, the Court assessed an array of factors holistically, including (i) long-standing discrimination against the Rohingya; (ii) military-sponsored anti-Rohingya hate speech; (iii) earlier military operations; (iv) forcible displacement; (v) selective targeting of Rohingya villages; (vi) destruction and resettlement of Rohingya land; (vii) sexual violence; (viii) attacks on children; and (ix) the systematic nature and scale of the conduct.11

Applying this holistic approach, conduct that does not per se constitute a genocidal act under Article II may nonetheless contribute to the inference of genocidal intent as the only reasonable inference. The significance of displacement, discrimination or destruction lies not in relabelling those acts as genocide, but in the light they cast on the purpose accompanying the acts enumerated in Article II.12

The majority’s adoption of this method is the principal point of disagreement with the six judges who dissented from the finding that Myanmar had committed genocide.13 The dissenting judges considered that the majority had not excluded reasonable alternative inferences, and had diluted the established evidentiary threshold by cumulatively relying on contextual material.14

3. Genocidal intent may coexist with other objectives

Myanmar argued that the evidence supported objectives of counter-insurgency, forcible displacement and collective punishment, rather than an intent to destroy the Rohingya group. The Court rejected those explanations because none reasonably accounted for the evidence considered as a whole. It also clarified that genocidal intent need not be the perpetrator’s sole objective. A military or security objective may coexist with genocidal intent, provided that, on the evidence, the intent to destroy the protected group remains the only reasonable inference from the relevant conduct and context.15 That clarification will be closely examined in pending Genocide Convention cases, but it is not sufficient to predict their outcome.

The Court Clarified the Scope of States’ Obligations to Prevent and Punish Genocide

The Gambia’s case was not confined to Myanmar’s commission of genocide. It also alleged that Myanmar had breached its separate obligations under the Convention to prevent genocide, to investigate and punish it, and to give effect to the Convention in domestic law. The Court largely upheld those claims, and in doing so clarified the content of each obligation.

The judgment first confirms that the duty to prevent the commission of genocide is an autonomous due-diligence obligation. It arises once a State is aware, or should normally have been aware, of a serious risk that genocide will be committed. Drawing on Bosnia v. Serbia, the Court assessed the obligation in concreto, including the State’s capacity to influence the relevant actors. A State may not remain passive and await the completion of genocide before taking action.16

The Court also clarified the trigger and content of the duty to investigate. The duty arises where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an act prohibited by Article III has been committed. The investigation must be prompt, thorough, effective, independent and impartial. Myanmar’s commissions, military processes and limited prosecutions were insufficient to discharge that obligation.17

Beyond the conduct of its security forces, the Court also examined whether Myanmar’s domestic legal framework met the Convention’s requirements. Article V requires States parties to enact the legislation necessary to give effect to the Convention and to provide effective penalties for persons guilty of genocide and the other acts enumerated in Article III. The Court held that it is not enough for domestic law to criminalize conduct such as murder, rape or assault. It must criminalize genocide as a distinct offence and capture its constituent elements, including the specific intent and all conduct prohibited by Article III. Myanmar’s legislation therefore remained deficient.18

The Court Allowed Non-Injured States to Seek Reparation for Individual Victims

Turning to the consequences of Myanmar’s breaches of the Convention, a central question was whether The Gambia, which did not itself suffer injury, could obtain reparation, or only declaratory relief and cessation. The judgment significantly develops the remedial consequences of erga omnes partes obligations (obligations owed to all treaty parties), confirming that a non-injured State may seek reparation for the benefit of individual victims.

1. A non-injured State, party to the Convention, may seek victim-centred reparation

The Court’s 2022 preliminary-objections judgment confirmed that every party to the Convention has a common legal interest in the performance of erga omnes partes obligations and may invoke another party’s responsibility for their breach. The merits judgment gives that principle concrete remedial effect. The Gambia, although not itself injured, may seek cessation, assurances and guarantees of non-repetition, and performance of Myanmar’s obligation to make reparation for the benefit of the Rohingya group and its individual members.19

The reasoning expressly connects with the Court’s Climate Change Advisory Opinion. There, the Court distinguished between a non-injured State’s right to bring a claim and the injured State or beneficiaries of the breached obligation, who are the only ones entitled to receive reparation. The Myanmar judgment applies that beneficiary-focused approach in contentious proceedings under the Genocide Convention.20

2. The Court orders concrete restitution and retains control over compensation

The restitution measures ordered by the Court are unusually concrete. They include facilitating safe, voluntary and dignified return and family reunification; returning or replacing individual and collective property; searching for the disappeared and identifying and reburying victims with dignity; providing physical and psychological rehabilitation; and protecting the Rohingya against discrimination and persecution, including in relation to citizenship and freedom of movement.21

Where restitution is materially impossible or cannot provide full reparation, Myanmar must pay adequate compensation. The Court retained control over implementation: within two years, Myanmar must report on restitution and identify proposed compensation, after which the Court may determine the nature, form and amount of compensation or other appropriate reparation.22

The Court’s approach builds on the 2022 Armed Activities Reparations Judgment, which recognized that reparation should, so far as possible, benefit those who suffered injury and accepted global-sum compensation for mass harm when precise individual quantification is impossible. In the present case, however, the Court went further: it prescribed detailed forms of victim-focused restitution and retaining jurisdiction to determine compensation if necessary.23

The Judgment’s Significance Beyond the Myanmar Genocide Case

First, the judgment will be relevant wherever the Court must assess genocide through circumstantial evidence. It confirms that the “only reasonable inference” standard remains exacting, but that the assessment is holistic. Genocidal intent may coexist with other objectives. Corroborated United Nations investigative materials may carry substantial weight, and the Court may draw appropriate factual inferences where a State controls relevant information or restricts investigative access.24

Second, the judgment is significant more generally with respect to State responsibility. Traditionally, a State invoking another State’s responsibility has done so to vindicate its own injury, and any reparation has flowed to that State. Read with the Climate Change Advisory Opinion, the judgment points toward a more operational application of erga omnes partes obligations. A State with no direct injury may not only bring a claim and obtain a declaration of breach, but may also secure concrete restitution and compensation directed to those protected by the underlying obligation, rather than for itself.25 That reasoning may matter in other treaty regimes protecting collective interests, such as human rights, the prohibition of torture and environmental obligations. Those regimes may see more claims brought by States acting in the collective interest, and more requests that the Court design and supervise victim-focused remedies.

Third, the judgment may arguably bear relevance to current sanctions regimes. The Court did not address sanctions, and the judgment itself does not create any sanctions or direct obligations for private companies. However, the finding that Myanmar has committed genocide may increase pressure for sanctions, export controls, financing restrictions and enhanced scrutiny of military-linked entities. Companies operating in or dealing with Myanmar should monitor those secondary consequences, but they are policy and regulatory transmission mechanisms, not direct effects of the judgment.26

Those propositions will be tested in other pending cases. While their application will remain fact-specific, the judgment is likely to shape international courts’ approach to collective obligations, evidence and remedies well beyond this case.

Footnotes

1 President Iwasawa and Judges Charlesworth, Brant, Gómez Robledo, Cleveland, Aurescu, Tladi, Hmoud and Judge ad hoc Pillay voted in favour; Vice-President Sebutinde and Judges Tomka, Abraham, Xue, Nolte and Judge ad hoc Kress voted against.

2Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar: 11 States intervening), Judgment, 19 November 2026 (Myanmar Judgment), operative paragraph 646(1).

3 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide of 9 December 1948, accessible at: https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/convention-prevention-and-punishment-crime-genocide.

4 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 381-469 and 575-625.

5 Myanmar Judgment, operative paragraph 646(1)-(7) and (12).

6 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 611-625 and operative paragraph 646(8)-(11).

7Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Serbia and Montenegro), Judgment, I.C.J. Reports 2007 (Bosnia Judgment), paragraphs 209-210 and 373; Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Croatia v. Serbia), Judgment, I.C.J. Reports 2015 (Serbia Judgment), paragraph 148.

8 Bosnia Judgment, paragraphs 209-210 and 370-376.

9 Serbia Judgment, paragraphs 148 and 407-440.

10 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 78-131; Armed Activities on the Territory of the Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo v. Uganda), Merits, Judgment, I.C.J. Reports 2005, paragraphs 57-61, 205-211 and 237; Armed Activities on the Territory of the Congo (Democratic Republic of the Congo v. Uganda), Reparations, Judgment, I.C.J. Reports 2022 (Armed Activities Reparations Judgment), paragraphs 111-126.

11 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 398-437.

12 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 381-397 and 438-469.

13 Myanmar Judgment, operative paragraph 646 and appended opinions.

14 Myanmar Judgment, appended joint dissenting opinion and separate opinions addressing genocidal intent and proof.

15 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 438-469.

16 Bosnia Judgment, paragraphs 430-431; Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 471-488.

17 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 489-550.

18 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 551-574.

19Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar), Preliminary Objections, Judgment, I.C.J. Reports 2022.

20Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change, ICJ Advisory Opinion, 23 July 2025 (Climate Change Advisory Opinion), paragraphs 439-455; Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 582-590.

21 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 611-621.

22 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 622-625.

23 Myanmar Judgment, appended separate and dissenting opinions on remedies and invocation of responsibility; Armed Activities Reparations Judgment, paragraphs 93-108, 114-126 and 405-408.

24 Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 78-131 and 381-469.

25Climate Change Advisory Opinion, paragraphs 439-455; Myanmar Judgment, paragraphs 575-625.