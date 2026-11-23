When does an arbitrator’s questioning of a witness cross the line from clarification to advocacy? In AtkinsRéalis Construction (Pacific) Inc. v. GIP Construction Ontario East Ltd., the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Court) removed an arbitrator from an ongoing arbitration under Ontario’s Arbitration Act, 1991 (Act). The Court held that the arbitrator’s sustained questioning of two witnesses crossed the line from clarification to cross-examination, creating a reasonable apprehension of bias.

The decision is a pointed reminder that party autonomy and an arbitrator’s subject-matter expertise do not displace the mandatory requirements of fairness, equal treatment and neutrality. Arbitrators may question witnesses, including to clarify or amplify the evidence, but they must do so in a manner that does not create the appearance that they have adopted a position on the facts, issues or credibility.

Background

The dispute arose from the Trillium Line Extension Stage 2 Project in Ottawa. AtkinsRéalis Construction (Pacific) Inc. (ATRL) was the prime contractor, and GIP Construction Ontario East Ltd. (GIP) was its roadworks subcontractor. The parties asserted claims against each other arising from project delays and changes to the scope and timing of the work.

The parties jointly appointed an experienced construction arbitrator with specialized industry knowledge. Before the hearing, the arbitrator advised counsel that he preferred a “somewhat more inquisitorial approach.” The terms of appointment expressly permitted him to question witnesses while recognizing his role as a neutral adjudicator.

The hearing began on December 8, 2025. On the eighth hearing day, after the fact witnesses had completed their testimony and before three scheduled days of expert evidence, ATRL asked the arbitrator to remove himself under section 13 of the Act. The arbitrator dismissed the challenge in reasons dated April 18, 2026. ATRL then applied to the Court under subsection 13(6), which directs the Court to “decide the issue.” The Court heard the challenge on a de novo basis rather than as an appeal from the arbitrator’s decision.

The Applicable Standard: Neutrality in Court and in Arbitration

Section 19 of the Act requires parties to an arbitration to be treated equally and fairly. That requirement cannot be excluded by agreement. Subsection 13(1) also permits a party to challenge an arbitrator where circumstances exist that may give rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias.

The Court applied the established objective test: what would an informed person, viewing the matter realistically and practically and having thought it through, conclude? The grounds must be substantial, and the analysis must account for the strong presumption of impartiality and the full context. Relevant considerations include prejudgment of issues or credibility, and undue or one-sided interventions with counsel or during the examination of witnesses, assessed cumulatively.

Relying on Szilard v. Szasz, and the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision in Vento Motorcycles, Inc. v. Mexico (Vento), the Court rejected the suggestion that a more relaxed standard of neutrality applies because arbitration is private and consensual. As Vento confirms, a reasonable apprehension of bias is not a minor procedural defect and cannot be balanced away because its practical effect appears limited or because a rehearing would be costly or inconvenient.

Active Questioning Is Permitted — Advocacy Is Not

The Court did not criticize the arbitrator merely for taking an active role. An adjudicator may ask questions to clarify or amplify evidence. The difficulty arises when the nature, purpose or manner of the questioning creates the impression that the decision-maker has adopted a position adverse to one party or has assumed counsel’s function.

The Court focused on lengthy, prepared examinations of two ATRL witnesses. It found that the arbitrator used leading questions to control the witnesses, obtain admissions, challenge prior answers and undermine credibility. In one exchange, the arbitrator advanced a theory about ATRL’s contractual options, discounted the witness’s attempted explanations and ultimately secured the admission contemplated at the outset. In another, the arbitrator characterized portions of a witness statement as counsel’s “spin,” which the Court viewed as an attempt to undermine the witness’s credibility.

The Court emphasized that cross-examination is an adversarial technique designed to obtain evidence desired by the examiner, weaken an opposing case or discredit a witness. For that reason, it is inherently non-neutral. Still, the Court did not adopt an absolute rule that every leading question or question in the form of cross-examination is disqualifying. The impugned conduct must be assessed in its full context, with due regard to the presumption of impartiality and the high threshold for establishing a reasonable apprehension of bias. On the facts before it, however, the arbitrator’s interventions were found to have crossed the line.

Party Agreement and Good Faith Do Not Cure the Process

The parties had selected the arbitrator for his expertise, agreed to a more inquisitorial style and authorized him to question witnesses. Counsel also had an opportunity to ask follow-up questions. Those circumstances could support a more active role than might otherwise be expected, but they did not authorize the arbitrator to cross-examine witnesses or displace the mandatory duty of neutrality.

The Court left open the possibility that parties could design a genuinely inquisitorial process that remains fair and preserves the arbitrator’s neutrality. It observed that doing so would likely require very express wording that carefully respects the Act’s mandatory requirements. A general authority to “question any witness” was insufficient.

The arbitrator’s good faith was not challenged. The Court nevertheless held that intention is not determinative: even well-intentioned conduct may create an objectively reasonable apprehension of bias.

Key Takeaways