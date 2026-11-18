While I was on stage at a sanctions conference in Riga last week talking about current enforcement trends across Europe, one of the heads of Latvia’s FIU very politely pointed out that they have taken the step of increasing transparency by starting to publish quarterly enforcement statistics. These updates I had previously missed, and so am making good now.

First Quarter 2026 (published on 22 May 2026)

In the quarter:

24 new criminal investigations were commenced;

6 criminal investigations proceeded to prosecution;

7 individuals were charged;

5 cases were advanced to the court process;

2 prosecutions were resolved by agreement, with fines of €9,360 and €17,100 imposed in one case and in the other a 3-year probation period was imposed on an individual for the provision of prohibited IT services (see our post); and

11 criminal judgments were handed down resulting in: i) 2 acquittals; ii) 6 convictions including custodial sentences of 11 years (see our post), 8 years, and 3 years (see our post); and iii) fines of €26,500 on two individuals, a fine of €31,200 on another individual, and €39,000 on a company (see our post).

In the same quarter Latvian Customs commenced 29 administrative proceedings for sanctions violations, and one criminal proceeding relating to the attempted export of prohibited engines to Belarus.

Second Quarter 2026 (published 4 August 2026)

In the quarter:

24 new criminal investigations were commenced;

7 criminal investigations proceeded to prosecution;

9 individuals were charged;

5 cases were advanced to the court process;

4 criminal judgments were handed down resulting in: i) fines of €10,140 on an individual and €17,940 on a company, with a second company ordered liquidated (see our post); ii) termination of a prosecution; iii) a conviction with a 4-year probation period imposed; and iv) a conviction with community service.

In the same quarter Latvian Customs commenced 52 administrative proceedings for sanctions violations.