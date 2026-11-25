The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has released its Annual Casework Report for 2025, recording a broadly steady caseload of 320 referrals for arbitration under the LCIA rules and confirming its enduring international reach, with parties from 103 jurisdictions. For our in-depth review and analysis of the report, please see our blog post here.

In the African context, the data is illuminating, highlighting material regional variation and potential growth in the selection of African governing laws, as well as the enduring popularity of the LCIA for African parties as compared to alternative African institutions.

African parties

Sub-Saharan African parties accounted for 13.1% of parties to LCIA arbitrations in 2025, down from 16.4% in 2024. However, that figure conceals material regional variation:

Kenyan parties accounted for 4.1% of all parties, with Kenya remaining the leading African jurisdiction and the fifth most represented party jurisdiction worldwide.

Mauritius and Nigeria each accounted for 2.4% of parties, both increasing since their share since 2024.

Participation from Africa’s remaining jurisdictions was very low, particularly from North Africa.

Governing laws

Although the long-established preference for the laws of England and Wales persists in LCIA arbitrations, Kenyan law governed 16 of the 320 arbitrations, a considerable increase from just two in 2024.

Kenyan law was the second most frequently selected governing law worldwide, overtaking Ukrainian law, which held second place in 2024, and placing Kenyan law well ahead of the laws of other established arbitral jurisdictions. The popularity of Kenyan law in LCIA arbitrations potentially indicates that parties with a Kenyan nexus prefer to refer disputes to the LCIA rather than to a Kenyan or other African arbitral institution.

Beyond Kenya, LCIA arbitrations also applied the governing laws of several other African jurisdictions, including Algeria, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia and Mauritius.

African seats

Alongside the continued overwhelming preference for the laws of England and Wales, London remained the seat of choice in 87% of LCIA arbitrations.

Nevertheless, there are indications that parties are willing to arbitrate on the African continent, albeit at low levels. Nairobi and Port Louis were each selected as the seat of three arbitrations, matching Paris. Johannesburg and Dar es Salaam were each selected once. No North African seats were selected.

The eight arbitrations seated in sub-Saharan Africa represented just 2.5% of the total number of arbitrations, a disproportionately low share given that sub-Saharan African parties accounted for 13.1% of all parties.

This ‘seat gap’ reflects a persistent divergence between the participation of African parties or the choice of African governing law, on the one hand, and the choice of an African seat, on the other. For example, Kenyan law governed 16 arbitrations, but Kenya was selected as the seat in only three. Similarly, Nigerian law governed four arbitrations, but none were seated in Nigeria. This divergence may reflect continuing caution about the approach of the relevant supervisory courts in some African jurisdictions and/or the robustness of their arbitration legislation.

Tribunal diversity

The LCIA made 403 appointments of 304 individual arbitrators across 45 nationalities in 2025. Seventeen of those individuals held African nationality, including four each from Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. The representation of Egyptian arbitrators is anomalous given North Africa’s very low participation in LCIA arbitrations more generally in terms of governing laws, seats and parties.

Only 13 arbitrators were appointed from sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for approximately 3% of all appointments. This reflects a continued disproportionately low share of appointments given that sub-Saharan African parties accounted for 13.1% of all parties.

However, of those 13 individuals, seven were men and six were women, meaning that women accounted for 46.2% of sub-Saharan African appointees. This is a materially more balanced ratio than in other regions, including the Middle East and North Africa, Western Europe (including the United Kingdom), and Asia Pacific, where women accounted for approximately 23.1%, 38.2% and 37.2% of appointments, respectively.