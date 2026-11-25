The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has released its Annual Casework Report for 2025, recording a broadly steady caseload of 320 referrals for arbitration under the LCIA rules and confirming its enduring international reach, with parties from 103 jurisdictions. For our in-depth review and analysis of the report, see our blog post here.

In the African context, the data is illuminating, highlighting material regional variation and potential growth in the selection of African governing laws, as well as the enduring popularity of the LCIA for African parties as compared to alternative African institutions. Kenya remains particularly prominent, both in party representation and the use of Kenyan governing law, which is now the second most popular governing law chosen by parties globally. African seats, however, continue to be selected relatively infrequently. African arbitrators also remain underrepresented compared with the proportion of African parties, although appointments from sub-Saharan Africa show a comparatively strong gender balance.

For more information, see the full post on our Africa Notes blog.