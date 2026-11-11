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ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Non-EU Footballers In Italy: The Rules Governing A Transfer

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The registration of non-EU footballers in Italy requires careful navigation of both FIFA's international transfer regulations and Italy's domestic sporting framework, alongside immigration law requirements. Understanding the distinction between international transfers and domestic registration, particularly for players under 18, is essential to prevent legal complications and protect young athletes.

ItalyMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Valentina Ladislao
Valentina Ladislao
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Every summer, the football transfer market comes alive with multimillion-euro deals for players from every corner of the globe.

Behind every transfer of a non-EU footballer to Italy, however, lies the quiet work of checking regulatory compliance: the rules of the sporting framework take precedence even over those of the transfer market. The registration of a non-EU footballer in Italy must comply with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) and, at the domestic level, the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players adopted by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as an annex to the Federal Internal Organisational Rules (NOIF).

The first point to clarify is the difference between two distinct processes: the player’s international transfer and their registration with the Italian club. If the player is already registered with a foreign federation, the move to an Italian club first requires the issue of an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) in accordance with Article 9 and Annex 3 of the RSTP, followed by verification of the registration requirements set out in the aforementioned FIGC Regulations.

It is in the professional sector that the matter becomes more delicate: the FIGC’s regulatory framework may impose conditions and restrictions on the registration of players who are nationals of countries outside the EU or the European Economic Area (EEA), typically set out in a specific Official Notice issued by the FIGC on a season-by-season basis. For clubs, this means always checking the regulations in force at the exact time of the transfer.

Registration is therefore the key issue: it links the player’s status within the international sporting framework to their actual ability to take to the pitch for an Italian team. The club must therefore verify the player’s previous registration with a football association, the validity of the transfer, and all the documentation required by the NOIF and the relevant Official Notices.

A separate and particularly sensitive issue concerns players under the age of 18. Under Article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), the international transfer of a player under the age of 18 is prohibited, subject to the exceptions strictly listed in sub-paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 2 of the same provision, which are designed to protect young players from transfers not justified by their genuine life circumstances. These rules also apply to the first registration in Italy of a young foreign player, to ensure that it does not serve as a disguised international transfer, in accordance with the criteria set out in Article 19-bis of the RSTP. The most common exception concerns the family’s relocation to the country of the new club for reasons unrelated to football: in such cases, the actual reasons for the relocation must be verified by submitting all the required documentation to the FIGC bodies and, where applicable, to the competent FIFA Sub-Committee responsible for granting prior authorisation for the transfer and initial registration of minors. The registration of a minor is never a routine formality, but the result of a prior verification procedure designed to protect the minor.

Whether the players are adults or minors, sporting regulations alone are not sufficient: they must always be considered alongside national legislation on the entry and residence of foreign nationals, as set out primarily in the Consolidated Law on Immigration (Legislative Decree No. 286 of 25 July 1998) and the relevant implementing regulations. These are two distinct and independent frameworks, both of which are essential for a footballer to actually take to the pitch.

And this is precisely where the final piece of the jigsaw comes into play: the administrative procedures set out in immigration regulations governing the entry of non-EU sportspeople, which require the issue of a sports clearance certificate, a visa for sporting purposes , and subsequently, a residence permit. These are far from mere bureaucratic formalities: without them, a player cannot actually take to the pitch.

Understanding these mechanisms is not purely a formal exercise: it means preventing a sporting investment from turning into a legal risk for the club and, above all, genuinely protecting the youngest players. A thorough preliminary check can often make the difference between a successful transfer and one that runs into complications.

This article was co-authored with Irene Gianni.

Calciatori extra UE in Italia: le regole che decidono un trasferimento

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