ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Italy – Investigation Into Italian National Suspected Of Providing Crimea Tourism Services
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Italy's Financial Security Committee is investigating Marco Maggi, an Italian national residing in Russia, for allegedly operating a company that provides hunting tourism services in Crimea. The case centers on whether these activities violate EU Regulation 692/2014, which explicitly prohibits providing services directly related to tourism activities in Crimea or Sevastopol.
It is being reported that Italy’s Financial Security Committee is investigating the case of Italian national, Marco Maggi, who is resident in Russia.
The allegation is that he operates a company that provides tourism services, and in particular hunting trips, in Crimea in contravention of the EU’s sanctions.
Article 2(d) of EU Regulation 692/2014 reads: “It shall be prohibited to provide services directly related to tourism activities in Crimea or Sevastopol”.
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