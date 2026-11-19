It is being reported that Italy’s Financial Security Committee is investigating the case of Italian national, Marco Maggi, who is resident in Russia.

The allegation is that he operates a company that provides tourism services, and in particular hunting trips, in Crimea in contravention of the EU’s sanctions.

Article 2(d) of EU Regulation 692/2014 reads: “It shall be prohibited to provide services directly related to tourism activities in Crimea or Sevastopol”.