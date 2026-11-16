Moving to Italy: Do I have to pay import duty on personal items?

Moving to Italy from a non-EU country often involves shipping furniture, household goods, personal effects and other belongings accumulated over the years. One of the main concerns for individuals relocating to Italy is whether these goods will be subject to customs duties and import VAT.

The good news is that EU customs legislation provides an exemption from customs duties and import VAT for individuals transferring their normal residence from a non-EU country to Italy, provided certain legal requirements are met.

Under Council Regulation (EC) No. 1186/2009 and Council Directive 2009/132/EC, qualifying individuals may import their personal belongings into Italy without paying import duties or VAT.

However, the exemption is not automatic. It is essential to understand the applicable conditions before arranging an international shipment.

What Qualifies as Personal Property for Customs and VAT Exemption in Italy?

Under Article 2(1)(b) of Council Directive 2009/132/EC, the definition of personal property (personal belongings) expressly includes pleasure boats, provided they are intended for the personal use of the individual concerned or the needs of their family. However, Article 2(2) clarifies that personal property must not, by its nature or quantity, reflect any commercial purpose or be intended for use in an economic activity. Therefore, private boats and other personal assets may qualify for customs duty and import VAT exemptions in Italy, provided that the applicable legal requirements are satisfied.

Who Can Benefit from the Customs and VAT Exemption?

The exemption generally applies to individuals who transfer their normal residence from a country outside the European Union to Italy.

To qualify, the individual must normally have lived outside the EU for at least 12 consecutive months before relocating. If the stay outside the EU was interrupted before the expiry of the 12-month period, it will be necessary to demonstrate the intention to reside outside the customs territory of the Union for the full 12-month period by providing appropriate supporting documentation.

Furthermore, the goods must generally have been owned and used by the individual at their previous residence for at least six months before the transfer. They must also be intended for the same personal or household use in Italy and cannot be imported for commercial purposes.

These requirements are particularly important when shipping valuable household goods or belongings purchased shortly before the relocation.

Which goods are exempted from customs duty?

The customs duty exemption for personal belongings imported into Italy is governed by Articles 3–11 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 1186/2009. The corresponding import VAT exemption is regulated by Articles 3–11 of Council Directive 2009/132/EC and Articles 2–3 of Italian Ministerial Decree No. 489/1997.

The exemption applies exclusively to personal property intended for private use or for the needs of the individual's household, including furniture, household goods, clothing, bicycles, motorcycles, private cars and trailers, caravans, pleasure boats and private aircraft.

However, certain goods are excluded, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, commercial means of transport and professional equipment, except for portable instruments used in certain trades and professions.

An additional benefit concerns audiovisual equipment imported as part of personal belongings: such goods are not required to bear the CE marking or demonstrate compliance with EU product safety and electromagnetic compatibility requirements, subject to the applicable conditions.

How long must I live outside the EU before moving to Italy?

The customs duty and import VAT exemption for the importation of personal belongings into Italy is granted only for personal property declared for release for free circulation within 12 months from the date on which the individual establishes their normal residence within the customs territory of the European Union.

However, customs duty relief may also be granted before the individual has formally established residence in the EU, provided that they undertake to effectively transfer their normal residence to the EU within six months. In such cases, the individual must provide an appropriate customs guarantee, in one of the forms generally accepted by the Customs Authorities, for an amount deemed adequate by the territorially competent Customs Office.

The application for customs duty and import VAT relief may be submitted by the individual either as an ordinary written statement or by means of a statutory declaration in lieu of an affidavit, in accordance with the applicable requirements.

Documents required for importing personal belongings to Italy

To benefit from the exemption, individuals must demonstrate that they satisfy the applicable legal requirements.

The documentation generally includes evidence of residence abroad, documents supporting the transfer of residence to Italy, a detailed inventory of the goods, shipping documents and, where available, invoices or other evidence of ownership and previous use.

The precise documentation depends on the individual's circumstances, the type of goods and the customs procedure involved.

A properly prepared customs declaration is essential to avoid unnecessary taxation, delays or complications during customs clearance.

Can You Import a Car or Boat into Italy Without Paying VAT and Customs Duties?

Yes. Private vehicles and pleasure boats may also qualify for the transfer-of-residence exemption.

However, importing a boat requires a specific assessment of both customs legislation and the applicable Italian regulatory requirements.

Arnone&Sicomo: Cross-Border Legal Assistance for International Clients

If you are relocating to Italy and need assistance importing your personal belongings, household goods, vehicle or boat, working with an experienced customs lawyer in Italy can make a significant difference, particularly when dealing with complex international shipments and customs exemptions.

At Arnone&Sicomo – International Law Firm, Partner Attorney Donatella Sicomo assists foreign individuals, families and international clients with Italian customs regulations, customs duty exemptions and import VAT matters. The firm provides Cross-Border Legal Help and Cross-Border Legal Assistance for Non-Residents, offering legal support to clients who are moving to Italy or managing their assets and affairs across different jurisdictions.

Our services include assessing eligibility for transfer-of-residence exemptions, reviewing customs documentation, advising on international shipments and representing clients in dealings with the Italian Customs Agency (Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli).

As an international law firm with English-speaking lawyers in Italy, Arnone&Sicomo provides legal assistance in English, helping foreign clients understand Italian legislation and navigate customs procedures without language barriers.

Whether you are moving to Italy from the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland or another non-EU country, Attorney Donatella Sicomo and her team can help you identify the most appropriate customs procedure and avoid unnecessary customs duties and import VAT.