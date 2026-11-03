M&C In The News: Can A Trademark Protect Politicians From AI Deepfakes?

As AI-generated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, individuals and brands are exploring new ways to protect their identity and reputation from misuse.

In his commentary for World IP Review, Solicitors Journal, and Europe Says, Graeme Murray discussed reports that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sought trade mark protection for her voice in response to growing concerns around AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media.

The story highlights how advances in AI are creating new challenges for rights holders as technologies make it easier to replicate voices, images and other recognisable characteristics. Graeme's commentary explored the extent to which intellectual property rights may form part of the solution, as well as the broader legal considerations surrounding protection of identity in the digital age.

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