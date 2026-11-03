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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

M&C In The News: Can A Trademark Protect Politicians From AI Deepfakes?

Marks & Clerk
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reportedly sought trade mark protection for her voice amid rising concerns about AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media. As artificial intelligence makes it increasingly easy to replicate voices and images, this case raises important questions about whether intellectual property rights can effectively protect public figures from digital impersonation and the broader legal challenges of safeguarding identity in an AI-driven world.

ItalyIntellectual Property
Graeme Murray
Graeme Murray
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As AI-generated content becomes increasingly sophisticated, individuals and brands are exploring new ways to protect their identity and reputation from misuse.

In his commentary for World IP Review, Solicitors Journal, and Europe Says, Graeme Murray discussed reports that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sought trade mark protection for her voice in response to growing concerns around AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media.

The story highlights how advances in AI are creating new challenges for rights holders as technologies make it easier to replicate voices, images and other recognisable characteristics. Graeme's commentary explored the extent to which intellectual property rights may form part of the solution, as well as the broader legal considerations surrounding protection of identity in the digital age.

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Whether the trademark registration would assist in preventing such use is a difficult question, given that the filing will only protect her voice in relation to the phrase ‘Io sono Giorgia Meloni’, rather than the sound of her voice in general. Furthermore, the filing does not relate to her image in any way.

www.worldipreview.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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