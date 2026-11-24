With Legislative Decree No. 179 of 7 October 2026 (the "Decree"), published in the Official Gazette No. 234 of 8 October 2026 and in force as of 23 October 2026, the Italian legislator introduced a new paragraph 1-bis into Article 98 of the Italian Industrial Property Code ("IPC"), which expressly brings data, algorithms and mathematical methods for the training of artificial intelligence systems within the scope of trade secrets.

The novelty lies not in the creation of a new right, but in the legal certainty it provides: the assets on which the development of Al systems is based can be protected as trade secrets, provided that the company actually manages their confidentiality.

I. Legislative framework

The Decree, adopted pursuant to the legislative delegation under Article 24 of Law No. 132 of 23 September 2025, aligns Italian law with Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (the "Al Act"): it sets out the framework of supervisory authorities, the sanctions regime and the national regulatory sandbox, and lays down provisions on education and employment.

From an industrial property perspective, two provisions are relevant. Article 52 inserts paragraph 1-bis into Article 98 IPC; Article 53 provides that the related disputes "remain assigned" to the Specialised Court for Business Matters of the Courts (Sezioni Specializzate in materia di impresa) pursuant to Article 134(1)(b) IPC. The latter provision is confirmatory in nature: the jurisdiction of the Specialised Court for Business Matters over trade secret disputes was already established and is simply reaffirmed for the new assets.

II. The new paragraph 1-bis: scope and open issues

The new paragraph provides that, where the conditions set out in letters (a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 1 are met, the protected business information and technical-industrial expertise "also include data, algorithms and mathematical methods for the training of artificial intelligence systems". Algorithms and mathematical methods are defined as "model architectures, optimisation functions, training procedures and configurations, as well as any other technical-computational element functional to the development of artificial intelligence systems".

The provision is primarily clarificatory in scope. The notion of trade secret was already broad enough to encompass such assets; paragraph 1-bis does not introduce any presumption in favour of the holder, who still bears the burden of proving secrecy, commercial value deriving from secrecy and the adoption of reasonably adequate measures. Its value lies in legal certainty: for elements that copyright protects only in their form of expression and that, as mathematical methods, are excluded as such from patentability (Article 45(2)(a) IPC), the legislator identifies trade secret protection as the reference instrument. The new provision will have to be read consistently with the harmonised notion of trade secret under Directive (EU) 2016/943, which, not by chance, is referred to in the preamble of the Decree.

Some issues nonetheless remain open:

the secrecy requirement relates to the information as a body and to the "precise configuration and assembly" of its components: a dataset made up of data that are public in themselves, but selected, cleaned and annotated, or a known architecture combined with specific training configurations, could be protected; by contrast, elements that have become generally known, for example because they have been released under open licences, will not be;

the provision does not expressly extend to the model parameters (so-called weights), which are the output of the training: according to the explanatory report, this choice is linked to the scope of the legislative delegation, but it does not rule out the protection of such elements under paragraph 1, where the relevant requirements are met;

the reference to training leaves outside the express scope of the provision data and components used at other stages (for example inference, evaluation and monitoring), which nonetheless remain protectable under the general conditions of paragraph 1.

III. Preserving secrecy in the face of disclosure obligations

Trade secret protection operates within a regulatory framework that requires the disclosure of information precisely on the assets that paragraph 1-bis brings within the scope of trade secrets. From an industrial property perspective, the issue is how to manage such disclosures without compromising the secrecy requirement:

Al Act : providers of general-purpose Al models draw up the technical documentation of the model, including its training process, provide information to downstream providers and make publicly available a sufficiently detailed summary about the content used for training (Article 53). The Regulation safeguards trade secrets - the summary should be "generally comprehensive in its scope instead of technically detailed" (Recital 107) and authorities are bound by confidentiality obligations (Article 78) - but every disclosure must be calibrated against what is intended to remain secret;

: providers of general-purpose Al models draw up the technical documentation of the model, including its training process, provide information to downstream providers and make publicly available a sufficiently detailed summary about the content used for training (Article 53). The Regulation safeguards trade secrets - the summary should be "generally comprehensive in its scope instead of technically detailed" (Recital 107) and authorities are bound by confidentiality obligations (Article 78) - but every disclosure must be calibrated against what is intended to remain secret; litigation: in proceedings concerning the infringement of trade secrets relating to Al assets, protection will also depend on the use of the confidentiality measures provided for by Article 121-ter IPC (prohibitions on use and disclosure, restricted access to documents and hearings, redaction of decisions), which the court adopts upon request of a party.

The line between what must be disclosed and what may remain confidential will therefore have to be drawn on a case-by-case basis and becomes an integral part of the protection strategy.

IV. Key takeaways and practical implications

For companies developing or training Al systems : protection depends on the measures actually adopted. Companies should map their assets (datasets, configurations, weights), classify them, control and track access, bind employees and consultants to confidentiality obligations, and coordinate such measures with the documentation prepared for Al Act purposes.

: protection depends on the measures actually adopted. Companies should map their assets (datasets, configurations, weights), classify them, control and track access, bind employees and consultants to confidentiality obligations, and coordinate such measures with the documentation prepared for Al Act purposes. In Al development, licensing and services agreements: it becomes more important to regulate precisely the ownership and use of datasets, trained models, configurations and fine-tuning results, as well as the limits on the use of customer data to train the supplier's models.

It will be for the case law of the Specialised Court for Business Matters to clarify which measures may be considered "reasonably adequate" for assets of such a specific nature.