The advent of microgravity is opening up revolutionary scenarios for biological research and pharmaceutical experimentation, raising new questions about how to protect intellectual property and inventions developed in orbit. To delve into this intriguing intersection of science and law, our partner Barbara La Tella joined Antonella Borsero, partner at Studio Merani, and Rebecca Rimini, European and Italian patent attorney at Jacobacci & Partners, as a guest on the Starlex by Merani podcast for an in-depth conversation.

During the episode, Barbara analysed the extraordinary scientific opportunities and complex legal challenges associated with the space economy. The discussion primarily focused on patent protection and ownership management for inventions created in low-gravity environments. The conversation also covered the impact of new space-based technologies such as protein crystallisation, organoid research and 3D bioprinting, while outlining the relevant regulatory framework. This includes the prospects of in-space manufacturing, the application of the Patent Box, and the latest updates introduced by Law 89/2025 on the Space Economy.

Listen to the podcast HERE.