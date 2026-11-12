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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Private Equity Law: Overview

Arthur Cox
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Thomson Reuters has published an updated Practice Note on Private Equity Law in Ireland, authored by Arthur Cox partners. The comprehensive guide examines investment incentives, fund establishment mechanics, equity and debt finance considerations, buyout structures, management relationships with PE funds, incentive arrangements, and exit strategies for private equity transactions in the Irish market.

IrelandFinance and Banking
John Matson
John Matson
Sophie Frederix
Sophie Frederix
Tim Gleeson
Tim Gleeson
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Thomson Reuters recently published an updated Private Equity Law in Ireland Practice Note, authored by John Matson, Sophie Frederix and Tim Gleeson.

The Practice Note provides an overview of the key practical issues relating to private equity transactions in Ireland, including investment incentives for institutional and private investors, the mechanics involved in establishing a private equity fund, equity and debt finance issues in a private equity transaction, issues surrounding buyouts and the relationship between the portfolio company’s managers and the private equity funds, management incentives and exit routes from investments.

Visit the Thomson Reuters website to review the full overview.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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