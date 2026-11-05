EMIR’s New Clearing Thresholds: Time To Reassess

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2026/2343 of 14 July 2026 amending the regulatory technical standards (RTS) laid down in Delegated Regulation (EU) No 149/2013 as regards the clearing thresholds and the mechanisms triggering their review (the Delegated Regulation) was published in the Official Journal on 21 October 2026 and will enter into force on 10 November 2026. The Delegated Regulation reflects a mandate under Regulation (EU) 2024/2987 (EMIR 3). It amends the clearing thresholds applicable to counterparties transacting certain classes of OTC derivative contracts and introduces a new review clause.

Key takeaways

New clearing thresholds take effect from 10 November 2026

Methodology changes will also impact clearing threshold calculations

Counterparties should prepare now for potential changes in their clearing status

Background

EMIR 3 introduces a new option for Financial Counterparties (FCs) to analyse their rolling 12-month positions in uncleared OTC derivative contracts, as well as aggregate month-end average positions in both cleared and uncleared OTC derivative contracts for the previous 12 months. EMIR 3 also amends the requirements for Non-Financial Counterparties (NFCs). Whereas currently an NFC may calculate its aggregate month-end average position in OTC derivative contracts for the previous 12 months, from the date of entry into force of the Delegated Regulation an NFC will only have to consider calculating its uncleared positions in OTC derivative contracts every 12 months. In doing so, EMIR 3 moves the clearing thresholds framework away from an exchange traded versus OTC distinction to a framework based primarily on the level of OTC uncleared transactions, better recognising the benefits of clearing. The changes introduced by EMIR 3 resulted in a new mandate for ESMA to review and set the relevant clearing thresholds. Furthermore, ESMA was mandated to draft RTS specifying the mechanisms that would trigger a review of the values of the clearing thresholds. These mandates have now been reflected in the Delegated Regulation.

Where a FC or NFC exceeds a relevant threshold on making the relevant calculation, the same pre-existing requirements apply; the FC / NFC must (i) notify ESMA and its national competent authority, and (ii) in the case of an FC, establish clearing arrangements for all classes of OTC derivative contracts that it is party to and which are subject to the clearing obligation within 4 months, and in the case of an NFC, establish clearing arrangements for just the class(es) of OTC derivative contracts that it is party to and for which the relevant threshold has been exceeded within 4 months. Similar requirements apply where a FC / NFC does not carry out the relevant calculations. An FC / NFC will remain subject to the clearing obligation until it can demonstrate that the relevant position(s) no longer exceed the clearing thresholds.

Also of note:

Clearing threshold categories: For clearing-threshold calculation purposes, five categories are retained. The existing category covering commodity derivatives and “other” OTC derivatives not otherwise covered is replaced by a combined category for commodity and emission-allowance derivatives.

For clearing-threshold calculation purposes, five categories are retained. The existing category covering commodity derivatives and “other” OTC derivatives not otherwise covered is replaced by a combined category for commodity and emission-allowance derivatives. Group versus entity level calculations: under EMIR 3, the calculation for NFCs will become an entity level calculation when the new methodology applies, irrespective of whether the NFC is part of a group. Generally, calculations for FCs will continue to be carried out on a group basis.

Clearing Thresholds

Summarised below are the current clearing thresholds and each of the upcoming changes:

Clearing thresholds for FCs Asset class Current clearing thresholds (gross notional value) New clearing thresholds(gross notional value) Aggregate positions calculation Uncleared positions calculation Credit derivatives €1bn €1bn €0.8bn Equity derivatives €1bn N/A €0.7bn Interest rate derivatives €3bn €3bn €2.2bn Foreign exchange derivatives €3bn N/A €3bn Commodity derivatives and (i) currently, “others” and (ii) post entry into force of the Delegated Regulation, “emission allowance derivative contracts” €4bn N/A €4bn

Clearing thresholds for NFCs Asset class Current clearing thresholds (gross notional value) New clearing thresholds (gross notional value) Aggregate positions Calculation Uncleared positions calculation Credit derivatives €1bn N/A €0.8bn Equity derivatives €1bn N/A €0.7bn Interest rate derivatives €3bn N/A €2.2bn Foreign exchange derivatives €3bn N/A €3bn Commodity derivatives and (i) currently, “others” and (ii) post entry into force of the Delegated Regulation, “emission allowance derivative contracts” €4bn N/A €4bn

Action points

Counterparties should ensure that they are prepared for the changes due to be brought in by the Delegated Regulation, including by: