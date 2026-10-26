Your Top Questions About Our Ireland Trainee Solicitor Programme Answered By Current Trainees

Choosing where to train is one of the most important early career decisions an aspiring solicitor will make. To give applicants a clearer view of what training at Walkers is really like, we spoke with two of our current trainee solicitors, Tara Kelly and Darragh Beirth, about their experiences of the programme, the support they receive and the advice they would give to those considering applying.



From the variety of work and level of responsibility to the culture and opportunities for development, they share their thoughts on life as a trainee at Walkers and what applicants can expect from the programme.

What made you apply to Walkers?

Tara Kelly: What initially attracted me to Walkers was the opportunity to work on high-quality, complex matters from the very start of my career. During the application process, everyone I met was approachable, supportive and interested in helping trainees develop. The combination of challenging work and strong learning opportunities made it feel like the right place to begin my legal career.

What does a typical day or week look like?

Darragh Beirth: A typical week can vary massively depending on your particular rotation. Your day might involve legal research, drafting documents, attending client calls and meetings, and assisting with ongoing transactions or advisory work. The variety keeps things interesting and gives you exposure to different aspects of legal practice. As a trainee, you're constantly learning and building your understanding of both the legal concepts that pertain to our practice areas and the commercial issues affecting clients.

How much responsibility do trainees receive?

Tara Kelly: Trainees at Walkers are given responsibility from an early stage, which has been one of the most rewarding parts of the programme. As I've gained experience, I've been trusted with more complex tasks and greater involvement in matters. There is always support available from colleagues, so you are encouraged to take ownership of your work while knowing there is guidance whenever you need it.

How are you supported by supervisors and the wider team?

Darragh Beirth: The support from the team has been generally excellent throughout the programme. People are always willing to answer questions, explain concepts and provide guidance when asked. It is important to request guidance and ask questions during the traineeship as regular feedback has helped me develop my skills and build confidence, while the training opportunities available have complemented the experience gained through day-to-day work.

What has surprised you most about the programme?

Tara Kelly: What has surprised me most is the level of exposure trainees receive. From early on, I was involved in interesting matters and given opportunities to contribute. I have also been pleasantly surprised by how approachable everyone is. Despite the high calibre of work, there is a very supportive culture where people genuinely want to help trainees succeed.

What has been your favourite part of the programme so far?

Darragh Beirth: My favourite part of the programme has been the opportunity to work with different teams and learn from a wide range of talented lawyers. During the course of my training contract, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to spend six months on secondment with a client. The experience provided me with valuable insight into the role and responsibilities of in-house lawyers and a much stronger understanding of a client's perspective, priorities and commercial needs. It has had a real impact on how I approach my work since returning to private practice, particularly in helping me provide advice that is both legally sound and responsive to what clients need in practice. Every seat brings new challenges and learning opportunities, which has helped me develop both professionally and personally.

What advice would you give someone applying this year?

Tara Kelly: Take the time to learn about the firm and think about what genuinely interests you about the programme. In your application and interview, focus on being yourself and demonstrating your enthusiasm for a career in law. It's also helpful to stay informed about current legal and business developments, as showing curiosity and commercial awareness can make a strong impression.

Interested in applying?

Applications for the Walkers Ireland Trainee Solicitor Programme are open until Saturday 31 October 2026.