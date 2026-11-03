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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Increase To Merger Control Financial Thresholds Reversed

William Fry LLP
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Due to a procedural error in the legislative approval process, Ireland's merger control financial thresholds have reverted to their pre-July 2026 levels, requiring transactions with aggregate turnover of €60 million and individual turnover of €10 million to be notified to the CCPC. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has indicated the increased thresholds are likely to be re-adopted in the New Year...

IrelandAntitrust/Competition Law
Cormac Little SC
Cormac Little SC
Claire Waterson
Claire Waterson
Sheila Tormey
Sheila Tormey
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Due to a procedural error in the relevant legislative approval process, the 1 July 2026 increases to the Irish merger control financial thresholds have now lapsed.

As from 30 September 2026, the relevant financial thresholds triggering a merger notification to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (“CCPC“) are that, in the most recent financial year, in the State/Republic of Ireland:

  • the aggregate turnover of all of the undertakings involved is not less than €60 million; and
  • the turnover of each of two or more of the undertakings involved is not less than €10 million.

These “new” thresholds are those that applied prior to the now-lapsed increases introduced on 1 July 2026. The former apply to all relevant transactions that have not yet been completed.

The above lapse appears to have taken effect on 30 September, although it was not publicised by the CCPC until 13 October. Any transactions that completed between these dates may still need to be notified.

While this turn of events is clearly unfortunate, the CCPC has indicated its willingness to engage with any affected parties and has stated that the July 2026 thresholds are likely to be ‘re-adopted’ in the New Year. (This is because the underlying statute only allows one change per calendar year.) Irish media merger control rules remain entirely unaffected.

For a link to the CCPC’s press release on this update, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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