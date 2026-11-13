ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
SSEK Examines Indonesia Arbitration Developments In ABLJ Guide
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SSEK Law Firm examines Indonesia's proposed International Financial Center and its planned arbitral institution, analyzing critical legal questions surrounding establishment, award recognition and enforcement, and the role of the PFII Court in shaping the country's arbitration landscape.
The guide explores key developments in arbitral jurisdiction, procedure and enforcement across the region, including new legislation, court decisions and their practical implications for businesses and dispute resolution practitioners.
SSEK’s Indonesia contribution, “Indonesian Legislation Calls for Arbitral Institution Establishment,” was authored by Partners Mahareksha Singh Dillon and Nico Mooduto, with Associate Ahmad Ramadinan Saptara.
The article examines Indonesia’s proposed Indonesia International Financial Center (PFII) and its planned arbitral institution, highlighting key legal questions concerning the institution’s establishment, the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, and the role of the PFII Court.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.