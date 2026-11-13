Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

SSEK Examines Indonesia Arbitration Developments In ABLJ Guide

SSEK Law Firm
SSEK Law Firm
Contributor
SSEK Law Firm

SSEK Law Firm

SSEK Law Firm was founded in 1992 and is today one of the largest and most highly regarded...

View firm profile
Explore more from SSEK Law Firm

SSEK Law Firm examines Indonesia's proposed International Financial Center and its planned arbitral institution, analyzing critical legal questions surrounding establishment, award recognition and enforcement, and the role of the PFII Court in shaping the country's arbitration landscape.

IndonesiaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mahareksha S. Dillon
Mahareksha S. Dillon
Nico Mooduto
Nico Mooduto
Author LinkedIn connections
SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia chapter to Arbitration Laws in Asia: Jurisdiction, Procedure and Enforcement, a practice guide published by Asia Business Law Journal (ABLJ) examining how courts and lawmakers across Asia are shaping the evolving arbitration landscape.

The guide explores key developments in arbitral jurisdiction, procedure and enforcement across the region, including new legislation, court decisions and their practical implications for businesses and dispute resolution practitioners.

SSEK’s Indonesia contribution, “Indonesian Legislation Calls for Arbitral Institution Establishment,” was authored by Partners Mahareksha Singh Dillon and Nico Mooduto, with Associate Ahmad Ramadinan Saptara.

The article examines Indonesia’s proposed Indonesia International Financial Center (PFII) and its planned arbitral institution, highlighting key legal questions concerning the institution’s establishment, the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, and the role of the PFII Court.

Read the Indonesia chapter of Arbitration Laws in Asia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Navigating BPOM Registration: A Guide To Cosmetics Distribution Permits In Indonesia

In February 2025, Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) took decisive action by recalling 91 illegal and hazardous cosmetics and skincare products that lacked proper Distribution Permits. These products were found to contain hazardous substances, including mercury, which with long-term exposure can pose serious health risks, such as an increased risk of cancer.
IndonesiaFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
SSEK Law Firm
SSEK Law Firm