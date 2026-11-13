SSEK Examines Indonesia Arbitration Developments In ABLJ Guide

SSEK Law Firm has contributed the Indonesia chapter to Arbitration Laws in Asia: Jurisdiction, Procedure and Enforcement, a practice guide published by Asia Business Law Journal (ABLJ) examining how courts and lawmakers across Asia are shaping the evolving arbitration landscape.

The guide explores key developments in arbitral jurisdiction, procedure and enforcement across the region, including new legislation, court decisions and their practical implications for businesses and dispute resolution practitioners.

SSEK’s Indonesia contribution, “Indonesian Legislation Calls for Arbitral Institution Establishment,” was authored by Partners Mahareksha Singh Dillon and Nico Mooduto, with Associate Ahmad Ramadinan Saptara.

The article examines Indonesia’s proposed Indonesia International Financial Center (PFII) and its planned arbitral institution, highlighting key legal questions concerning the institution’s establishment, the recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards, and the role of the PFII Court.

Read the Indonesia chapter of Arbitration Laws in Asia.