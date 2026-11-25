The 2026 Financial Services Omnibus Law opens ownership of the Indonesian Stock Exchange to non-members and establishes the statutory foundation for a demutualised, profit-oriented exchange.

Background

The 2026 Financial Services Omnibus Law removes the previous ownership exclusivity granted to exchange members that are licensed securities brokerage companies. To implement the new law, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority (OJK) has now issued OJK Regulation No. 13 of 2026 on Stock Exchange Shareholders (OJK Reg 13). OJK Reg 13 sets out the demutualisation framework and clarifies the ownership structure, ownership limits, and governance arrangements applicable to a demutualised Stock Exchange. Currently, there is only one Stock Exchange in Indonesia, namely PT Bursa Efek Indonesia (Indonesia Stock Exchange or IDX).

What has changed?

The 2026 Financial Services Omnibus Law revised Article 8 of Indonesia's Capital Markets Law so that shares in a Stock Exchange may now be held by Indonesian individuals and legal entities that are not Indonesian licensed securities companies. Its elucidation describes the Stock Exchange as demutualised, profit-oriented and capable of becoming a public company.

OJK Reg 13 now provides the implementing framework for these changes, including expressly separating ownership of shares in a Stock Exchange from exchange membership. Meanwhile, trading access remains exclusive to exchange members that meet the membership requirements.

The 2026 Financial Services Omnibus Law and OJK Reg 13 expressly permit Indonesia's Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia (the central bank) and Badan Pengelola Investasi Daya Anagata Nusantara (BPI Danantara, Indonesia's new sovereign wealth fund) to become shareholders of a Stock Exchange, as long as the independence of the Stock Exchange is maintained. Furthermore, OJK Reg 13 permits other parties designated by the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia or BPI Danantara to become shareholders of a Stock Exchange, provided that such designation is in line with applicable law.

Key takeaways

The 2026 Financial Services Omnibus Law and OJK Reg 13 notably give rise to the following key takeaways and considerations for market participants:

Eligible shareholders . Prior to a public offering by a Stock Exchange, shares may be held by Indonesian legal entities, whether or not they are exchange members, as well as the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia and BPI Danantara (or parties appointed by them). Indonesian individuals may only become shareholders through, or following, a public offering by the Stock Exchange. A Stock Exchange may undertake a public offering with prior OJK approval, with the detailed requirements for such offering and post-offering supervision to be separately regulated by OJK.

. Prior to a public offering by a Stock Exchange, shares may be held by Indonesian legal entities, whether or not they are exchange members, as well as the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia and BPI Danantara (or parties appointed by them). Indonesian individuals may only become shareholders through, or following, a public offering by the Stock Exchange. A Stock Exchange may undertake a public offering with prior OJK approval, with the detailed requirements for such offering and post-offering supervision to be separately regulated by OJK. Classes of shares . The default position is that shares in a Stock Exchange must have the same nominal value and voting rights, with each share carrying one vote. However, OJK Reg 13 permits a Stock Exchange to introduce more than one class of shares, each with different voting or other rights, subject to prior OJK approval and provided the different classes are reflected in its articles of association. While the regulation does not prescribe the differences that can be adopted for different classes, its elucidation contemplates different rights to nominate directors or to convert shares into another class, among other things.

. The default position is that shares in a Stock Exchange must have the same nominal value and voting rights, with each share carrying one vote. However, OJK Reg 13 permits a Stock Exchange to introduce more than one class of shares, each with different voting or other rights, subject to prior OJK approval and provided the different classes are reflected in its articles of association. While the regulation does not prescribe the differences that can be adopted for different classes, its elucidation contemplates different rights to nominate directors or to convert shares into another class, among other things. Mechanism for demutualisation. A Stock Exchange may implement its demutualisation by issuing new shares and/or selling treasury shares. Where new shares are issued, the Stock Exchange must consider its funding needs and the intended use of the proceeds. This means that the eventual transaction structure may have materially different consequences for existing shareholders depending on whether demutualisation involves primary issuance, a sale of existing treasury shares, or a combination of both.

A Stock Exchange may implement its demutualisation by issuing new shares and/or selling treasury shares. Where new shares are issued, the Stock Exchange must consider its funding needs and the intended use of the proceeds. This means that the eventual transaction structure may have materially different consequences for existing shareholders depending on whether demutualisation involves primary issuance, a sale of existing treasury shares, or a combination of both. Ownership limitation. A party may directly or indirectly hold up to 5% of the issued shares of a Stock Exchange. They may exceed this threshold with prior OJK approval, provided they can demonstrate "added value" towards the development of the Stock Exchange. The relevant criteria include financial strength, capacity to support the development of trading technology and infrastructure, domestic and international connectivity, access to liquidity, and market-deepening capacity. No party may ever hold a majority interest in a Stock Exchange, whether directly or indirectly, including through affiliates.

A party may directly or indirectly hold up to 5% of the issued shares of a Stock Exchange. They may exceed this threshold with prior OJK approval, provided they can demonstrate "added value" towards the development of the Stock Exchange. The relevant criteria include financial strength, capacity to support the development of trading technology and infrastructure, domestic and international connectivity, access to liquidity, and market-deepening capacity. No party may ever hold a majority interest in a Stock Exchange, whether directly or indirectly, including through affiliates. Dividends. A Stock Exchange may distribute dividends to its shareholders. However, distributions must take into account the establishment and accumulation of operational and development reserves. So, while demutualisation introduces a clearer economic return for shareholders, dividend capacity remains subject to the Stock Exchange's operational and development requirements.

What to watch out for next

While OJK Reg 13 provides much of the previously missing regulatory framework, the commercial implications for existing shareholders depend on how IDX implements the demutualisation. If new shares are issued, the size and terms of the issue will determine the degree of dilution of existing shareholders. Similarly, while OJK Reg 13 permits different classes of shares with different voting or other rights, it remains to be seen whether IDX will introduce a new class and, if so, how the rights attaching to each class will differ.

The eventual composition of IDX's shareholders will also be important. The arrival of new shareholders – potentially including the Ministry of Finance, Bank Indonesia and BPI Danantara – may affect the relative ownership and governance position of existing shareholders. The impact will depend on the size and terms of any new shareholdings, subject to OJK Reg 13's ownership limits and the key requirement to preserve the independence of the Stock Exchange.

These reforms arrive at an important time for Indonesia's capital markets. As IDX explores more diverse ownership structures and governance models, market participants will be watching closely to see whether the demutualisation framework supports deeper liquidity, improves market accessibility, and aligns better with international best practices. This is particularly significant given the ongoing scrutiny of Indonesia's market infrastructure and concerns that Indonesia could be reclassified by MSCI as a standalone market.

The effectiveness of IDX's implementation of the new framework may therefore have implications that extend well beyond its shareholder base, influencing the overall attractiveness, competitiveness and international standing of Indonesia's capital markets.

Also co-authored by Pandu Saidarka