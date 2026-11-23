Middle Eastern investors considering Indonesia must align their Sharia requirements with Indonesian corporate, investment, financial services, and tax rules. This guide addresses the principal questions arising when sovereign wealth funds (“SWFs”), Islamic banks, and other institutional investors establish a Sharia-compliant structure. It covers the available contracts, regulatory framework, governance, screening, investment protections, taxation, and dispute resolution. The appropriate structure depends on the investor’s mandate, the underlying business and assets, and the proposed allocation of returns and risk. Sharia approval should therefore be considered alongside, rather than as a substitute for, Indonesian legal due diligence.

1. Sharia Principles and Indonesian Corporate Law

1.1 What core Sharia principles should a Middle Eastern investor consider before investing in Indonesia?

The principal restrictions concern riba (interest), gharar (excessive uncertainty), maisir (gambling), and investment in prohibited activities, including alcohol, pork, and gambling businesses. Transactions should generate returns through permissible trade, leasing, investment, or services rather than interest-bearing lending. Risk and ownership must be allocated consistently with the chosen contract. In Indonesia, the National Sharia Board of the Indonesian Council of Ulama (Dewan Syariah Nasional–Majelis Ulama Indonesia or “DSN-MUI”) issues the relevant fatwas. Fatwa No. 40/DSN-MUI/X/2003 addresses capital market principles and prohibited transactions. For investors, screening should cover not only the target’s principal business but also its financing, cash management, counterparties, and transaction documents. A conventional investment does not become Sharia-compliant merely because interest is renamed a profit payment. The underlying rights, obligations, and commercial substance must support the proposed characterization.

1.2 Which additional transaction-level prohibitions apply in the Indonesian capital market?

Article 2(2) of Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or “OJK”) Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015 prohibits transactions involving false supply or demand, transactions without delivery of goods or services, sales of assets not yet owned, insider dealing, interest-bearing margin financing, hoarding, bribery, and deceptive or speculative conduct. These restrictions affect acquisition financing, securities trading, and exit arrangements. Investors should assess derivatives, hedging, short-selling, and cash-management arrangements by reference to their actual terms and the applicable Sharia requirements. The regulation does not mean that every arrangement serving a conventional financing purpose is prohibited; the permitted contract and its implementation remain decisive. Transaction documents should identify the relevant assets, delivery obligations, payment mechanics, and allocation of risk clearly enough to support both legal enforceability and Sharia review. Reliance on a Sharia label alone is insufficient.

1.3 Where can Sharia principles conflict with a conventional Indonesian corporate structure?

Foreign direct investment generally uses an Indonesian limited liability company with foreign investment status (perseroan terbatas penanaman modal asing or “PT PMA”). Its corporate form does not, by itself, determine whether an investment is Sharia-compliant. The principal issues arise from its business activities, conventional debt, treasury arrangements, and investor

protections. A fixed return or capital guarantee may conflict with a risk-sharing contract even where it is commercially acceptable under conventional financing. An asset-based structure may require additional transfers, leases, security documents, or special-purpose vehicles, each subject to Indonesian rules. Investors should therefore distinguish three questions: whether the investment and ownership structure are permitted; whether the company and contracts satisfy the applicable Sharia requirements; and whether the resulting rights are enforceable and tax-efficient. These questions should be resolved together before the commercial terms are finalized.

1.4 What Sharia governance requirements apply under the Company Law?

Article 109 of Law No. 40 of 2007 on Limited Liability Companies (“Company Law”) requires a company conducting business based on Sharia principles to have a Sharia supervisory board (Dewan Pengawas Syariah or “DPS”) in addition to its board of commissioners. The DPS comprises one or more Sharia experts appointed by the general meeting of shareholders (“GMS”) on the recommendation of the Indonesian Council of Ulama (“MUI”). It advises the board of directors and supervises the company’s activities for consistency with Sharia principles. A PT PMA can therefore be structured from inception as a Sharia-compliant company by stating in its articles of association that its business, financing, and management follow Sharia principles and establishing a DPS. The same governance framework applies to Islamic banks under Law No. 21 of 2008 on Islamic Banking, as amended (“Islamic Banking Law”), and to relevant capital market participants under OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015. A constitutional review petition, Case No. 42/PUU-XXIV/2026, challenges Article 109(2)–(3) of the Company Law, Article 32(2)–(3) of the Islamic Banking Law, and Article 110(2) of Law No. 4 of 2023 on Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (“P2SK Law”). Its status should be checked before reliance on the current DPS appointment mechanism.

2. Sharia-Compliant Investment Structures

2.1 What are the principal Sharia-compliant contracts available for Indonesian investments?

The principal contracts (akad) allocate ownership, management, and risk differently. Murabaha is a sale at a disclosed acquisition cost plus an agreed margin. Under DSN-MUI Fatwa No. 04/DSN-MUI/IV/2000, the financier acquires the goods before selling them to the customer; where the customer acts as purchasing agent, the onward sale follows the financier’s acquisition of ownership in principle. Mudharaba, addressed in Fatwa No. 07/DSN-MUI/IV/2000, separates capital provision from management. Profits follow the agreed ratio, while financial losses fall on the capital provider unless caused by the manager’s misconduct, negligence, or breach. The capital provider may supervise but does not manage the business. Musharaka, under Fatwa No. 08/DSN-MUI/IV/2000, involves partners contributing capital to a joint undertaking; profits follow the agreed allocation, while losses are shared in proportion to capital contributions. Ijarah, under Fatwa No. 09/DSN-MUI/IV/2000, transfers the right to use an asset or receive a service for an agreed rental or fee, without itself transferring ownership. Ownership-related and user obligations must be allocated consistently with that lease. Wakala, under Fatwa No. 10/DSN-MUI/IV/2000, authorizes an agent to perform specified permissible acts. A fee-based Wakala is binding and cannot be cancelled unilaterally. The Islamic banking framework also recognizes Istisna, used for commissioned manufacture or construction, and Salam, a forward purchase with advance payment for specified goods delivered later. Their detailed requirements should be checked against the relevant fatwas before use. Sukuk are securities based on an underlying permissible arrangement, not a separate contract type. Their tradability and investors’ rights depend on the structure and assets. These contracts are not interchangeable labels for a conventional loan: the

documents and the actual acquisition, delivery, management, and payment steps must implement the chosen arrangement.

2.2 Which structures may suit different types of investment?

The structure should follow the asset, funding requirement, and intended risk allocation. Musharaka may support a new joint venture or an equity acquisition where the parties contribute capital and accept investment risk. A diminishing Musharaka under DSN-MUI Fatwa No. 73/DSN-MUI/XI/2008 may allow the investor to acquire the seller’s residual stake progressively. Mudharaba may suit an arrangement separating capital provision from management, provided the investor’s rights do not displace the manager’s role. Murabaha may finance identifiable equipment, inventory, or other permissible goods through a genuine purchase and onward sale. Ijarah may suit income-producing property or equipment where the lessor can hold the necessary rights and assume the relevant ownership obligations. An infrastructure project may combine Istisna during construction with Ijarah after completion, subject to the applicable contract requirements. Wakala may support administration or investment management, but does not inherently guarantee capital or a fixed return. For portfolio exposure, investors may consider Sharia-screened equities and sukuk with the appropriate underlying structure. Any proposed sale-and-leaseback or commodity-based arrangement requires its own Sharia and legal assessment. For each alternative, compare ownership restrictions, licensing, transaction taxes, security, payment flows, default consequences, and exit rights.

2.3 Can a PT PMA combine different contracts across its equity and financing arrangements?

Yes, provided each contract independently satisfies the applicable requirements and the combined arrangement does not undermine them. A project may use Musharaka for equity participation, Istisna and Ijarah for construction and asset financing, and Wakala for management or administration. Sharia-compliant equity does not, however, make an underlying interest-bearing shareholder loan permissible. Each layer should be reviewed for its assets, ownership sequence, return, risk allocation, security, and termination provisions. The parties should also check for inconsistent obligations across the articles of association, shareholders’ agreement, financing documents, and agency arrangements. Required entity-level or product-specific Sharia approvals must cover the actual structure, not merely its summary description. Payment flows and implementation steps should be documented clearly enough for legal advisers and Sharia reviewers to assess the same transaction.

3. The Indonesian Sharia Legal Framework

3.1 What is the legislative framework for Islamic banking in Indonesia?

The Islamic Banking Law governs Islamic commercial banks (Bank Umum Syariah or “BUS”), Islamic rural banks (Bank Perekonomian Rakyat Syariah or “BPRS”), and Sharia business units of conventional banks (Unit Usaha Syariah or “UUS”). It must be read with the P2SK Law and the relevant subsequent amendments, including Law No. 4 of 2026. Article 26 of the amended Islamic Banking Law requires the relevant activities, products, and services to comply with Sharia principles established by the authorized fatwa institution and implemented through regulations of the relevant authorities. The law addresses permitted financing contracts, licensing, ownership, governance, and supervision. A BUS or UUS must have the required DPS; incorporation as an ordinary investment company does not authorize banking activity. The P2SK Law replaced the former statutory UUS spin-off deadline with an OJK-regulated framework. OJK Regulation No. 12

of 2023 on Sharia Business Units requires a conventional bank to spin off its UUS where the unit’s assets exceed 50% of the parent’s assets and/or reach IDR 50 trillion. OJK may also require separation for sector consolidation.

3.2 What ownership and licensing requirements apply to an investment in an Islamic bank?

A BUS may be established or owned by Indonesian citizens or legal entities, including partnerships with foreign citizens or legal entities, or by regional governments. Under OJK Regulation No. 16/POJK.03/2022, foreign citizens or legal entities may hold up to 99% of paid-up capital, with Indonesian citizens or entities retaining at least 1%. Foreign direct ownership of a BPRS was historically prohibited. Following the P2SK Law and OJK Regulation No. 7 of 2024, foreign investors may be able to participate indirectly through an Indonesian limited liability company, subject to OJK requirements. An SWF should therefore treat this tier as largely closed and, absent confirmation from OJK, obtain exposure through a BUS or portfolio investment instead. Controlling shareholder candidates, directors, and commissioners are subject to OJK’s fit-and-proper requirements. OJK took over bank supervision from Bank Indonesia on 31 December 2013. An acquisition should address the proposed controller, source of funds, required appointments and approvals, governance, and continuing capital requirements.

3.3 What is the legal basis for Indonesian sovereign sukuk, and why does it matter to a Middle Eastern SWF?

Indonesian sovereign sukuk, or State Sharia Securities (Surat Berharga Syariah Negara or “SBSN”), are issued under Law No. 19 of 2008 on State Sharia Securities. An SWF considering an investment should review the offering documents, particularly the issuer’s obligations, currency, underlying contract, payment rights, tradability, and tax treatment. Investing in sovereign sukuk does not, by itself, give the investor ownership of or security over a particular government asset. Corporate sukuk must be assessed separately and should not be assumed to offer the same credit quality, legal protections, or regulatory treatment as SBSN. In each case, the investment should be assessed against its terms and the SWF’s investment mandate.

3.4 What does the capital market framework require for Sharia-compliant activities?

Law No. 8 of 1995 on Capital Markets, as amended (“Capital Markets Law”), provides the statutory framework. OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015 addresses the application of Sharia principles to capital market activities. It defines those principles by reference to DSN-MUI fatwas, subject to the relevant OJK regulations, and assesses securities by their contracts, management, activities, and underlying assets. The applicable governance requirements differ according to the party’s activities and whether it expressly declares Sharia operation. A party adopting that status must have the required DPS; certain parties conducting partial Sharia activities may instead use a suitably knowledgeable director or officer where the regulation permits. Sharia investment management is subject to its own requirements. The regulation also requires compliance-review reporting alongside the relevant annual or financial reporting and gives OJK inspection and sanction powers. Investors should identify the category into which the issuer, manager, custodian, or other participant falls before determining its obligations. A product’s Sharia status does not follow solely from the investor’s mandate or the presence of a Sharia adviser.

3.5 Which OJK regulations govern particular Sharia securities and products?

OJK Regulation No. 18/POJK.04/2015, amended by OJK Regulation No. 3/POJK.04/2018 (“Sukuk Regulation”), governs corporate sukuk issuance and requirements. Sukuk represent

equal, undivided interests in underlying assets; the applicable contract, assets, and management must satisfy Sharia requirements. The 2018 amendment permits shelf offerings for issuers with at least one year’s track record and no default history in the preceding two years, and requires updated Sharia statements where later tranches change the contract, terms, or underlying assets. It also requires disclosure concerning zakat deductions from distributions. OJK Regulation No. 8 of 2025, effective from 25 April 2025, governs the domestic Sharia securities list (Daftar Efek Syariah or “DES”) and foreign Sharia securities lists, replacing OJK Regulation No. 35/POJK.04/2017. It authorizes OJK-approved list issuers to publish foreign Sharia securities lists for use by Indonesian Sharia investment managers and brokers. Screening and transition provisions are discussed in Section 6. Other product rules include OJK Regulation No. 17/POJK.04/2015 for shares issued by Sharia issuers or public companies, No. 20/POJK.04/2015 for Sharia asset-backed securities, No. 33/POJK.04/2019 for Sharia mutual funds, and No. 30/POJK.04/2016 for Sharia real estate investment funds constituted as collective investment contracts. Investors should distinguish issuance, listing, management, and continuing obligations: compliance with one regulation does not replace the other requirements applicable to the product.

4. DSN-MUI Fatwas and Their Interaction with AAOIFI Standards

4.1 What is the legal status and authority of a DSN-MUI fatwa in Indonesian financial regulation?

A DSN-MUI fatwa is not legislation of general application. Its legal and practical effect depends on incorporation into the applicable regulatory framework and the parties’ contractual obligations. In capital markets, OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015 refers directly to DSN-MUI-based principles. Article 26 of the amended Islamic Banking Law addresses fatwa-setting and implementation through the relevant authorities’ regulations. For a transaction, counsel should identify the source of each obligation and the consequence of breach: a regulatory sanction, loss of a product’s Sharia classification, a contractual remedy, or a requirement to rectify the structure. These consequences are not necessarily interchangeable. The documents should specify the applicable fatwas, approvals, review process, and treatment of later changes. An institution’s DPS monitors compliance within the applicable framework; its involvement should not be described as a general discretion to disregard a binding regulatory requirement. Investors should distinguish this domestic framework from any additional standard imposed by their internal mandate.

4.2 What do the principal sukuk and financing fatwas require?

The requirements concern implementation as well as documentation. Under DSN-MUI Fatwa No. 04/DSN-MUI/IV/2000, Murabaha requires permissible goods, a valid acquisition by the financier, disclosure of cost and margin, and an onward sale after the financier has acquired ownership in principle. Appointing the customer as purchasing agent does not remove that sequence. Fatwa No. 33/DSN-MUI/IX/2002 requires Mudharaba-based instruments to use the appropriate partnership contract, finance permissible activities, and distribute income free from non-halal elements. The profit-sharing ratio must be agreed before issuance. Periodic distributions are subject to final reconciliation, and the issuance requires the prescribed Sharia supervision. Liability for negligence, breach, or exceeding agreed limits should be distinguished from a guarantee against ordinary business losses. Fatwa No. 41/DSN-MUI/III/2004 addresses Ijarah-based instruments by reference to the underlying lease and its requirements, including permissible subleasing arrangements where authorized. Its operative provisions should be distinguished from scholarly opinions quoted in its supporting considerations. Any proposed unbuilt-asset or sale-and-leaseback structure should therefore be assessed against its specific contract and relevant authority.

4.3 What supporting fatwas address Wakala, Kafala, and investor asset protection?

DSN-MUI Fatwa No. 10/DSN-MUI/IV/2000 requires a clear Wakala mandate, a principal entitled to delegate the relevant matter, and a legally capable and trustworthy agent. The delegated task must be identifiable, permissible, and capable of delegation. A fee-based agency is binding and cannot be cancelled unilaterally. These requirements should be reflected in the scope of authority, fee, reporting, and liability provisions. Fatwa No. 11/DSN-MUI/IV/2000 governs Kafala. A fee may be charged if it is not burdensome, and a fee-based guarantee is binding. The obligation must be identifiable, binding, permissible, and capable of performance by the guarantor. Fatwa No. 157/DSN-MUI/VII/2024 applies a guarantee framework to the Investor Protection Fund (Dana Pelindungan Pemodal, “DPP"). It addresses the fund, participating custodians and brokers, protected investors, contributions, and subrogation after compensation. This is a specific investor-asset protection arrangement, not a general guarantee of market returns or invested capital. Although the fatwa refers in its reasoning to guarantee standards of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (“AAOIFI”), that reference should not be treated as confirmation that every third-party guarantee in a private Mudharaba or Wakala arrangement is permissible.

4.4 Has DSN-MUI issued fatwas covering hybrid sukuk, hedging, and capital guarantees?

DSN-MUI has expanded its catalogue beyond the founding instruments. Relevant examples are Fatwa No. 58/DSN-MUI/V/2007 on convertible Mudharaba sukuk; No. 73/DSN-MUI/XI/2008 on diminishing Musharaka; No. 96/DSN-MUI/IV/2015 on Sharia hedging of exchange rates, which permits forward agreements structured on a wa’d (unilateral promise) basis; and No. 105/DSN-MUI/X/2016 on guarantees of capital return in Mudharaba, Musharaka, and Wakala investment financing. No DSN-MUI fatwa specifically on sukuk restructuring has been identified for this guide. Counsel should verify the current catalogue with the DSN-MUI secretariat before relying on a particular mechanism and assess the relevant contracts, investor approvals, and OJK requirements for any restructuring.

4.5 How does the Indonesian fatwa framework interact with AAOIFI standards?

A Middle Eastern investor may apply AAOIFI standards through its mandate or internal Sharia policies. AAOIFI compliance does not replace DSN-MUI-based requirements or OJK approvals, and Indonesian approval does not necessarily satisfy the investor’s mandate. DSN-MUI fatwas may refer to AAOIFI as persuasive guidance: Fatwa No. 157/DSN-MUI/VII/2024, for example, cites AAOIFI Sharia Standard No. 5 on guarantees. Differences require particular attention for asset ownership, capital guarantees, purchase undertakings, tradability, and non-permissible income. AAOIFI’s draft Sukuk Sharia Standard No. 62 was published for consultation in November 2023. AAOIFI stated in April 2025 that it had not been finalized and indicated that a transition period and grandfathering would apply on adoption. The standard remains in draft; if adopted in Indonesia, it would require closer scrutiny of risk-transfer features in existing sukuk structures. Investors benchmarking against AAOIFI should therefore conduct a supplementary review alongside Indonesian DPS and DSN-MUI review to identify any differences, rather than assume the standards are interchangeable. Both reviews should form part of investment approval.

5. Sharia Governance in Target Companies

5.1 When is a DPS legally required in an Indonesian target?

Article 109 of the Company Law requires a DPS where a company conducts business based on Sharia principles. The Islamic Banking Law separately addresses the DPS of a BUS or UUS, while OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015 prescribes governance for the relevant categories of capital market participants. These requirements should be assessed by reference to the entity’s actual activities and regulatory status, not merely whether its shareholders are Islamic investors.

An ordinary PT PMA does not automatically require a statutory DPS solely because an SWF invests in it. The investor may nevertheless require a contractual Sharia committee, adviser, or approval mechanism to meet its mandate. Such an arrangement should be distinguished from the statutory DPS and should not be described as replacing a legally required appointment. If the company adopts Sharia-based operations, its articles, financing, activities, and governance should all be aligned; changing its constitutional wording alone is insufficient.

5.2 How is a DPS appointed, and what is its role?

Under Article 109 of the Company Law, the GMS appoints one or more Sharia experts on MUI’s recommendation. The DPS advises the directors and supervises the company’s activities for consistency with Sharia principles. The Islamic Banking Law provides the corresponding banking framework, supplemented by OJK requirements. For capital market activities, the applicable appointment and qualification rules must be identified for the participant or product. OJK Regulation No. 5/POJK.04/2021 regulates the licensed capital market Sharia expert (Ahli Syariah Pasar Modal or “ASPM”) as an individual, with prescribed integrity and competence requirements. Investors should confirm the appointee’s licence, independence, expertise, scope of work, and capacity. The engagement should identify the required reviews, statements, continuing reports, and access to information. A product-specific Sharia expert team (Tim Ahli Syariah or “TAS”) performs the role required by the relevant product rules; it should not be confused with the company’s DPS or the investor’s internal board.

5.3 How does the DPS interact with the directors and commissioners?

The Company Law distinguishes the GMS, board of directors, and board of commissioners. The directors manage and represent the company; the commissioners supervise management and advise the directors. Article 109 places the DPS alongside, not instead of, the commissioners, with a specific Sharia oversight role. An investor negotiating board representation and reserved matters should preserve these distinctions. A DPS approval or opinion does not transfer the directors’ statutory responsibility for management or replace corporate approvals required by law or the articles. The shareholders’ agreement should coordinate commercial approvals, Sharia review, access to information, reporting, and escalation of disagreements. Any investor nomination or approval right must remain subject to the applicable appointment and qualification requirements. The parties should also address how the DPS and the investor’s internal Sharia board will resolve differing views. Clear procedures reduce the risk that a transaction approved by the company cannot be implemented under the investment’s Sharia commitments.

5.4 What disclosure and Sharia audit obligations apply once the target is operating?

OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015 requires the relevant Sharia capital market participants to report on compliance alongside their annual reports or annual financial statements, as applicable. The responsible reviewer depends on the participant’s category: a DPS is required in some cases, while the regulation permits a suitably knowledgeable director or officer for specified partial Sharia activities. The report must include the results of the required compliance review. Investors should confirm the applicable reporting obligation rather than assume that every target has the same audit requirement. For sukuk, the Sukuk Regulation also addresses prospectus disclosure of any zakat deductions and continuing annual-report disclosure where deductions apply. OJK may inspect compliance and impose the relevant administrative sanctions for breach. The company should therefore retain supporting records, define responsibility for reports and remediation, and notify investors of material findings. A Sharia statement obtained at issuance is not a substitute for continuing compliance with the applicable contracts, activities, and reporting requirements.

6. Screening Methodologies for Portfolio Construction

6.1 How does Indonesian regulation apply the business-activity screen?

OJK Regulation No. 8 of 2025 excludes activities contrary to capital market Sharia principles, including gambling, interest-based financial services, trading in risk involving prohibited uncertainty or gambling, and specified prohibited or harmful goods and services. It also addresses activities determined by DSN-MUI to be contrary to those principles. Screening should cover actual revenue sources and activities, not only the target’s name, principal business description, or intended market. An investor should assess subsidiaries, ancillary operations, financing, and relevant transaction practices as required by the applicable rules and its mandate. The financial-ratio tests discussed below do not provide general permission to conduct a prohibited principal business. Equally, the investor’s internal exclusions may be stricter than the domestic criteria. Where a target requires operational changes, the parties should agree their timing, cost, monitoring, and consequences rather than assume that a covenant to become compliant later establishes present compliance.

6.2 What are the financial-ratio screens, and how have they changed?

For relevant issuers that do not expressly declare Sharia operation, OJK Regulation No. 8 of 2025 imposes cumulative financial-ratio tests alongside the activity and transaction screens. Interest-bearing debt must not exceed 45% of total assets, with a phased reduction to 33%. Interest plus other non-halal income must not exceed 5% of total operating and other income. The 5% threshold is down from 10% under the previous regulation and applies from the first DES selection period of 2026. OJK may prescribe different ratios having regard to the condition and development of the Sharia capital market. The debt-to-assets ratio is comparable in concept to global Islamic index screening, but numerator and denominator definitions are not necessarily identical. Investors should confirm the applicable stage and current DES status at the transaction date and conduct Indonesia-specific screening rather than rely solely on MSCI or Dow Jones Islamic index inclusion. Their mandates may impose stricter limits or additional tests. Private investments require their own analysis; these public-market ratios are not a universal statutory safe harbour for every private company.

6.3 What is the Jakarta Islamic Index, and how does it differ from the ISSI?

The Indonesia Sharia Stock Index (Indeks Saham Syariah Indonesia, “ISSI") and the Jakarta Islamic Index (“JII”) serve different benchmarking purposes. The ISSI provides a broad reference for Indonesian listed Sharia equities, while the JII is a more selective universe; JII70 is a related broader selection. Index composition should not be equated with the full legal test for a security’s Sharia status. An investor selecting a benchmark should confirm the current Indonesia Stock Exchange methodology, eligible universe, selection criteria, review timetable, and treatment of additions and removals. A mandate should state whether eligibility follows the DES, a particular index, the investor’s own screening, or a combination. It should also address what happens when a holding is removed and any permitted disposal period, rather than leave those operational questions to general references to Sharia compliance.

6.4 How do JII and ISSI compare with global Islamic index benchmarks?

MSCI Islamic and Dow Jones Islamic Market indices use their own methodologies, while domestic DES eligibility follows the Indonesian regulatory framework. Investors should not assume that business exclusions, debt measures, denominators, income limits, review cycles, or treatment of non-compliance are identical. Inclusion in a global Islamic index does not establish inclusion in the DES, and the reverse is also true. A global mandate should therefore identify which tests apply to Indonesian holdings and arrange reconciliation before acquisition and during monitoring. The manager should verify current index-provider methodology rather than rely on a generalized 33.33% rule across all index families and tests. Where the mandate requires both domestic

eligibility and a global benchmark, procedures should address discrepancies, subsequent removals, purification where required, and disposal. DES eligibility, index membership, and compliance with an individual investor’s mandate are related but separate questions.

7. Structuring Options for Middle Eastern SWFs

7.1 When is a direct PT PMA appropriate?

A direct PT PMA may suit an investor seeking control or a significant stake in an Indonesian operating business. The analysis should align three elements: the underlying activities and revenue sources; shareholder and third-party financing; and corporate and Sharia governance. Existing conventional debt and treasury arrangements should be identified, and any required transition agreed with the investor’s Sharia board. Article 109 of the Company Law applies where the company conducts business on Sharia principles; constitutional wording should reflect the intended operations rather than substitute for compliance. Sharia structuring does not create an exemption from foreign investment requirements. Government Regulation No. 28 of 2025 governs risk-based licensing, supplemented by Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (“BKPM”) Regulation No. 5 of 2025. The actual business classifications, project locations, ownership conditions, licences, and capital requirements must be assessed. The latter regulation generally requires investment exceeding IDR 10 billion, excluding land and buildings, per five-digit business classification and project location, subject to specified exceptions, and issued and paid-up capital of at least IDR 2.5 billion per company unless other legislation requires otherwise. These are separate tests. Financial services and other regulated sectors may impose additional requirements. Investors should complete this assessment before finalizing the vehicle, funding commitments, and completion conditions.

7.2 How do the Indonesia–UAE tax treaty and CEPA affect the holding structure?

The Indonesia–United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) double taxation agreement (“DTA”) allocates taxing rights and may provide reduced rates or exemptions where its conditions are met. Article 29 contains a principal purpose test: relief may be denied where obtaining the benefit was one of an arrangement’s principal purposes, unless granting it accords with the relevant provisions’ object and purpose. A holding company in the Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”) or Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) must therefore demonstrate genuine UAE residence, decision-making capacity, and substance rather than act as a treaty-shopping conduit. The Indonesia–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (“CEPA”), signed on 1 July 2022 and effective from 1 September 2023, operates alongside the DTA and the 2019 bilateral investment treaty (“BIT”), effective from 3 December 2021. Article 1.4 of CEPA preserves more favourable international treatment and provides for consultation concerning inconsistencies. The holding structure should be assessed under all three instruments to identify the most favourable benefits legitimately available for the investment, while satisfying each instrument’s conditions. Tax relief, market access, and investment protection remain distinct questions, alongside Sharia compliance and Indonesian licensing and ownership requirements.

7.3 What role can IsDB, ICIEC, and ICD play as investment or credit-enhancement partners?

Investors may explore whether the Islamic Development Bank (“IsDB”), the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (“ICIEC”), or the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (“ICD”) can support a proposed project. Potential roles include project financing, private-sector co-investment, and investment or export-credit risk support, but current availability and eligibility must be confirmed with the relevant institution. The investment agreement among member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (“OIC Investment

Agreement”) contemplates an investment-guarantee institution, but does not establish coverage for a particular transaction. Before support is included in the financial model, investors should confirm the provider, beneficiary, covered risks, exclusions, pricing, approvals, and claims process. Any arrangement must be coordinated with the financing, security, and dispute provisions and the required Sharia approvals. Multilateral participation does not replace Indonesian approvals or guarantee commercial performance.

7.4 How can an SWF structure a Sharia-compliant co-investment with Danantara?

Danantara Indonesia (Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency) was established in February 2025 under Law No. 1 of 2025, the Third Amendment to Law No. 19 of 2003 on State-Owned Enterprises, and Government Regulation No. 10 of 2025. Law No. 16 of 2025, the Fourth Amendment, subsequently changed its institutional design. Danantara manages a substantial state-owned enterprise portfolio and has announced co-investment arrangements with foreign sovereign partners, including a reported vehicle with the Qatar Investment Authority. It is not a Sharia-designated investment vehicle. An SWF’s co-investment should therefore be assessed independently for permissible assets, financing, returns, and governance. Potential safeguards include a segregated parallel vehicle or feeder, separately screened project-level exposure, restrictions on commingling and cross-collateralization with non-compliant financing, and an independent Sharia opinion on the investment instrument. A separate class or side letter is not sufficient if the investor remains exposed to prohibited assets or financing in substance. The investor’s Sharia board should approve the actual documents and risk allocation, supported by appropriate accounts, reporting, and oversight. The developing framework calls for transaction-specific legal and Sharia review rather than reliance on an established market template.

7.5 How can a corporate sukuk offering support refinancing or an exit?

A corporate sukuk offering may support refinancing or capital recycling once a project has suitable assets or rights and payment flows. It does not automatically convert an equity interest into a debt-like instrument or provide an immediate exit. The Sukuk Regulation permits shelf offerings subject to the applicable eligibility conditions, including the prescribed issuer track record and absence of default during the relevant period. A shelf programme may be conducted independently or alongside a conventional bond programme, with the required disclosure and separation of proceeds. Later tranches changing the Sharia contract, its terms, or underlying assets require an updated Sharia compliance statement under the applicable rules. Investors should distinguish repayment or refinancing of shareholder funding, a sale of the investment, and continued exposure through sukuk: these have different corporate, tax, and risk consequences. Feasibility also depends on market demand, pricing, disclosure, approvals, security, and continuing obligations. The underlying rights, recourse, default provisions, and tradability should be clear before the offering is described as an exit route. No assumption should be made that investors acquire direct title to, or priority over, Indonesian project assets merely because the issue is asset-based.

8. Bilateral Treaties and Market Access

8.1 Which treaties are relevant to Middle Eastern investors in Indonesia?

The relevant instruments include Indonesia’s 2019 BIT, DTA, and CEPA with the UAE; the 2000 BIT and DTA with Qatar; the DTA with Kuwait, covering income and capital; and the 2003 BIT with Saudi Arabia. Indonesia is also a party to the 1981 OIC Investment Agreement, which provides a further multilateral protection framework among participating states. These instruments serve different purposes and their definitions, admission requirements, dates, exclusions, and dispute provisions should be assessed for the actual investor and investment. The Indonesia–Türkiye BIT

of 1997 was terminated on 7 January 2016. In February and April 2025, the governments agreed to finalize a preferential trade agreement as a first step towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and to conclude a new BIT. No in-force replacement instrument has been identified for this guide, and that position should be rechecked before structuring. Treaty status and any survival protection for existing investments should be confirmed. OIC membership alone does not establish entitlement under the investment agreement. Treaty protections generally address state conduct; they do not insure investment performance, cure a defective private contract, or establish Sharia compliance.

8.2 What investment protections and exclusions does the Indonesia–UAE BIT provide?

The Indonesia–UAE BIT provides qualified protections, not an unconditional guarantee against regulatory change. Article 6 addresses fair and equitable treatment and physical protection and security within the treaty’s defined scope. Article 7 provides most-favoured-nation treatment but excludes dispute resolution mechanisms and procedural or judicial matters; substantive obligations in another treaty do not themselves constitute treatment. National treatment under Article 8 is subject to domestic laws and regulations. Article 9 addresses expropriation, including public purpose, non-discrimination, due process, and compensation, with specific treatment of land and intellectual property. The protocol requires a case-specific assessment of indirect expropriation: adverse economic impact alone is insufficient. Article 11 addresses transfers subject to exceptions, and Article 13 addresses specified performance requirements. Importantly, Article 2(3) excludes natural resources, subject, in Indonesia, to a specific contrary determination by government decree. Article 2(6) also excludes specified government procurement, governmental services, subsidies or grants, and taxation measures. Investors in upstream or natural-resources-related assets must therefore establish whether the particular investment is covered rather than assume protection from the investor’s UAE status. The treaty’s prudential and other exceptions, definitions, and procedural conditions must be reviewed together. Contractual stabilization, political-risk arrangements, and treaty protection are distinct and may address different risks.

8.3 How are investor-state disputes resolved under the Indonesia–UAE BIT?

Article 17 of the Indonesia–UAE BIT sets out a specific gateway that differs from a conventional arbitration clause. It requires written notice and a six-month period for amicable settlement, followed by submission to an ad hoc Joint Committee involving both governments and the investor or its representative. A decision issued within the prescribed six-month period is final and binding and excludes recourse to another forum. If the committee does not decide within that period, the investor may pursue the specified domestic-court or arbitral routes, subject to their conditions. The treaty also contains a three-year knowledge-based limitation period. Counsel should calculate the relevant dates and assess consent, eligibility, available forums, and interaction with other proceedings before commencing a claim. A shareholders’ agreement arbitration clause does not itself confer treaty jurisdiction, and an ordinary private default does not establish a treaty breach. Investors should preserve evidence of the investment, admission and approvals, ownership structure, alleged state conduct, and resulting loss. Current treaty status must also be confirmed.

8.4 What does the CEPA add on national treatment and market access that the BIT does not already provide?

CEPA principally addresses trade and economic cooperation rather than replicating the BIT’s investment protections. Article 2.3 concerns national treatment of goods under Article III of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (“GATT”), and Article 2.4 addresses tariff reduction or

elimination according to the parties’ schedules. Those provisions may matter to a portfolio company’s cross-border supply chain, for example where an Indonesian halal-food manufacturer exports to the UAE. They do not themselves authorize a regulated business or remove investment restrictions. The applicable services commitments, schedules, reservations, rules of origin, and exceptions require separate review. Article 1.4 addresses CEPA’s relationship with other agreements, preserving more favourable international obligations and providing for consultation concerning inconsistencies. Investors should identify the specific benefit relevant to the business rather than describe CEPA as a general right to market access or as automatically enlarging the BIT. Trade benefits, establishment permissions, tax relief, and investor-state remedies remain distinct questions.

9. Tax and Repatriation

9.1 How should Sharia payments be classified for Indonesian withholding tax?

A Sharia-compliant structure is not tax-exempt merely because it avoids interest. Article 4(1) letter

(q) of Law No. 7 of 1983 on Income Tax, as amended (“Income Tax Law”), includes income from Sharia-based business within taxable income. Payments should first be classified under domestic law, including any specific rule for the relevant instrument, and then tested against an applicable DTA. A Murabaha margin, Ijarah rental, partnership distribution, or sukuk return should not automatically be assigned a treaty category solely because it economically replaces an interest payment on a loan. The underlying rights, assets, recipient, and treaty definitions matter. Specific equivalence or relief provisions may be relevant, but their scope and conditions must be confirmed; uncertainty should not be attributed simply to the Sharia label. For non-residents, Article 26 provides the general withholding framework for specified income, subject to applicable treaty and specific domestic treatment. Investors should model the payment classification, rate, documentation, and any gross-up before agreeing the economics. The relevant tax treatment may differ between resident investors, permanent establishments, and other non-residents.

9.2 How does a Middle Eastern SWF obtain treaty relief for sukuk distributions?

An investor seeking treaty-rate withholding relief generally submits a valid Directorate General of Taxes (“DGT”) Form endorsed by its home tax authority, with the required substance and beneficial ownership information. Minister of Finance Regulation No. 112 of 2025, issued at the end of December 2025, governs treaty application procedures and replaces DGT Regulations PER-25/PJ/2018 and PER-28/PJ/2018. It simplifies the DGT Form, incorporates beneficial ownership into the general form, and formalizes anti-abuse and substance requirements. The form is lodged through the withholding agent’s Coretax account. Incomplete documentation generally results in the domestic withholding rate being applied, with any excess recoverable through the applicable refund procedure. Investors should incorporate DGT Form renewal, beneficial ownership substantiation, and electronic withholding tax slip records into their continuing compliance arrangements, rather than treat them as one-off onboarding requirements. The relevant income article, residence, beneficial ownership, and anti-abuse conditions must also be satisfied. Government exemptions should be tested for the actual recipient rather than extended automatically to every sovereign-owned subsidiary or fund.

9.3 What tax guidance should be confirmed for the proposed Sharia instruments?

The parties should identify the specific income tax, withholding, value added tax (“VAT”), and asset-transfer rules applying to each contract. Government Regulation No. 55 of 2022, as amended by Government Regulation No. 20 of 2026, forms part of the income tax framework, but does not establish blanket neutrality for every Sharia structure. Any equivalence rule or exemption

must be traced to the relevant instrument and tested for the parties and payments involved. Additional sales, leases, or asset transfers may have separate tax consequences even where the overall economics resemble conventional financing. Investors should obtain specific confirmation where a classification, relief, or procedural requirement is material to the transaction rather than assume general tax neutrality.

9.4 How do natural resource export proceeds requirements affect a Sharia-compliant investment?

Indonesia’s natural resource export proceeds (“NREP”) regime requires exporters in mining, plantation, forestry, and fisheries to repatriate and retain foreign exchange proceeds domestically. Government Regulation No. 36 of 2023, amended by Government Regulation No. 8 of 2025, introduced, from 1 March 2025, 100% retention for at least 12 months for non-oil-and-gas exporters and 30% for at least three months for oil and gas. Government Regulations Nos. 2 of 2026 and 21 of 2026 further amended the regime. As reported, from 1 June 2026, proceeds must be repatriated and retained in special accounts at state-owned banks; rupiah conversion is capped at 50%; a transition runs to 1 January 2027, starting with coal, palm oil, and ferro-alloys; and qualifying placements benefit from reduced final income tax, potentially as low as 0%. When structuring a covered investment, investors must confirm whether a Sharia-compliant placement, for example through a state-owned bank’s Sharia unit or subsidiary, is available and qualifies as compliant retention. Authority confirming that treatment has not been identified for this guide, and the current government and Bank Indonesia regulations should be checked. Retention requirements should be reflected in liquidity, debt-service, distribution, and exit projections.

10. Dispute Resolution

10.1 What is the domestic legal framework governing arbitration in Indonesia?

Law No. 30 of 1999 on Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution (“Arbitration Law”) governs commercial arbitration. It requires a written arbitration agreement and limits arbitrability to commercial disputes concerning rights that the parties may settle. A valid agreement excludes the district court’s jurisdiction over the covered dispute, subject to the statute’s provisions. Article 56 permits decisions based on law or justice and propriety and recognizes the parties’ choice of governing law. A clause incorporating Sharia requirements should nevertheless identify the applicable standards and their relationship with the chosen national law; a general reference may leave substantial uncertainty. The parties should specify the institution or rules, seat, language, tribunal composition, and scope of consent, and coordinate clauses across related documents. They should also distinguish substantive law, arbitral procedure, and court supervision. Treaty claims against a state are separate from contractual arbitration, and neither route should be assumed to cover every counterparty or dispute.

10.2 What is BASYARNAS, and when should investors consider it?

The National Sharia Arbitration Board (Badan Arbitrase Syariah Nasional or “BASYARNAS”) is an autonomous and independent arbitration body within MUI’s organizational framework. MUI Decision No. Kep-09/MUI/XII/2003 changed the former institution’s name and form and adopted its basic rules. Its remit includes civil disputes in trade, finance, industry, and services, and it may provide binding contractual opinions at the parties’ request. Several DSN-MUI fatwas refer disputes to Sharia arbitration after unsuccessful consultation. An investor should address that forum expressly and negotiate an alternative where required, rather than assume that a general arbitration clause elsewhere in the documents will resolve any inconsistency. A valid written arbitration agreement should identify the forum and disputes submitted. Where the counterparty

is an Islamic bank, Constitutional Court Decision No. 93/PUU-X/2012 of 29 August 2013 removed the Elucidation to Article 55(2) of the Islamic Banking Law, which had permitted a choice between religious and general courts. Islamic banking disputes therefore fall within the religious courts’ jurisdiction unless the parties have validly agreed to arbitration. Investors should assess the applicable rules, tribunal expertise, language, seat, and court assistance or enforcement requirements for the particular transaction.

10.3 What should investors consider when choosing an arbitral institution, rules, and seat?

The choice should distinguish the administering institution, procedural rules, legal seat, and substantive law. DIFC-LCIA was historically favoured by Gulf-based Islamic finance parties for its common-law-based supervisory framework, LCIA-administered procedure, and perceived neutrality and ease of enforcement. Its administration following the 2021 restructuring requires particular attention when reviewing a legacy clause. The Kuala Lumpur Regional Centre for Arbitration’s i-Arbitration Rules provide for referral of Sharia issues to the relevant national Sharia advisory council or body before the arbitration continues; investors should confirm the current institution and applicable rules. The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (“SIAC”) does not have Sharia-specific rules but is used for Islamic finance disputes where the parties expressly agree how Sharia requirements interact with the chosen national law. BASYARNAS offers an Indonesian Sharia-specialist forum. For each option, investors should assess tribunal expertise, procedural requirements, cost, and the available enforcement framework. The appropriate choice depends on the location of recoverable assets and whether the investor’s Sharia board requires Islamic procedure as well as substantive Sharia compliance. Legacy institutional names and clauses should be checked against the current rules before use.

10.4 What did the Constitutional Court’s January 2025 decision change for award classification and enforcement in Indonesia?

On 3 January 2025, the Constitutional Court issued Decision No. 100/PUU-XXII/2024, removing the word “deemed” from the definition of an international arbitral award in Article 1(9) of the Arbitration Law. The Court reaffirmed the territorial approach, under which an award rendered outside Indonesia is international, while leaving the detailed definition and any additional criteria to the legislature. The position may therefore develop further; the ruling should not be characterised as establishing an absolute territorial test with no scope for further criteria. The recognition and enforcement framework is set out in Articles 65–69. The seat, rather than the parties’ nationality, chosen substantive law, or a holding company’s DIFC or ADGM location, is the primary factor in determining whether an award follows the international-award recognition procedure through the Central Jakarta District Court or is treated as domestic and subject to the domestic annulment framework under Article 70. This makes seat selection distinct from governing-law selection and particularly important when drafting.

11. Sector-Specific Considerations

11.1 What additional issues arise for halal food and consumer businesses?

Sharia-compliant investment structuring and halal product certification address different questions. The former concerns the company’s activities, financing, contracts, and governance; the latter concerns its products, processes, certification, and labelling. The certification regime is administered by the Halal Product Assurance Agency (Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Produk Halal or “BPJPH”) under Law No. 33 of 2014 on Halal Product Assurance, as amended by Law No. 6 of 2023, Government Regulation No. 39 of 2021, and Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024. Halal certification has been mandatory for food, beverages, and slaughter services since

17 October 2024, with other categories phased in. A compliant financing arrangement does not establish that a target’s products are certified, and product certification does not establish that its capital structure is compliant. Due diligence should therefore examine the financing and corporate structure separately from the product range, ingredients, supply chain, manufacturing or slaughter processes, certificate scope and validity, imports, and labelling. Certification status determines whether the relevant product may be sold and labelled as halal in Indonesia; financing approval does not replace it.

11.2 What requirements apply to Islamic banking and takaful investments?

Direct investment in a BUS is available subject to the ownership, fit-and-proper, capital, and licensing requirements described in Section 3, including foreign participation in partnership with Indonesian citizens or entities of up to 99% of paid-up capital under OJK Regulation No. 16/POJK.03/2022. An Islamic banking investment should not be treated as interchangeable with Islamic insurance or reinsurance (takaful). Article 24 of the amended Islamic Banking Law restricts a BUS from conducting insurance business except within the permitted marketing role for Sharia insurance products. A takaful operator or reinsurer must therefore enter through the appropriate separately licensed insurance or reinsurance entity rather than a BUS’s balance sheet. Investors should confirm the permitted activities, relevant entities, distribution arrangements, and approvals for each component. Group integration does not eliminate the separate legal and regulatory responsibilities of the bank and insurer.

11.3 How can Sharia-compliant infrastructure and real estate investments be structured?

Infrastructure may use Istisna during construction and Ijarah after completion, subject to each contract’s requirements, asset availability, and allocation of construction and ownership risk. A subsequent sukuk issue under the Sukuk Regulation may support refinancing, subject to issuance conditions and market feasibility. Real estate may use an Ijarah lease or a Musharaka investment, provided that the relevant Indonesian entities can hold the necessary rights and that the profit-and-loss arrangements align with the chosen structure. Due diligence must address title, concessions, consents, encumbrances, construction obligations, maintenance, casualty, tax, and enforcement. Where the product is a Sharia asset-backed security or real estate investment fund, its contracts, management, and assets must satisfy the applicable capital market Sharia requirements. OJK Regulation No. 15/POJK.04/2015 applies alongside No. 20/POJK.04/2015 for Sharia asset-backed securities or No. 30/POJK.04/2016 for Sharia real estate investment funds. Neither an established international structure nor an offshore holding vehicle resolves Indonesian asset-holding restrictions by itself.

11.4 How might a Sharia-compliant renewable-energy investment be structured?

A Sharia-compliant solar or green-hydrogen investment may combine equity participation with financing tailored to the project’s construction and operating phases. Under a project-finance model such as Masdar’s (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), the investor could participate through a Musharaka joint-venture project company with an Indonesian state-owned or private energy partner, including Indonesia’s state electricity utility (“PLN”) or a Danantara-linked entity. Istisna-based financing may fund construction. Once the project begins operating and generating revenue under an offtake arrangement, typically a power purchase agreement, longer-term financing may be structured through Ijarah or Ijarah sukuk. A Wakala-structured green or sustainability-linked sukuk may also provide a refinancing option once the project has an established operating record and cash flow. The choice and sequencing of these arrangements should reflect the construction timetable, expected revenue, and the investor’s Sharia requirements.