More Time To Comply: Indonesia Extends Halal Certification Deadlines

Following feedback from the business community, including business associations and Indonesian and international business chambers, the Indonesian Government has revised the deadlines for mandatory halal certification, giving several product categories and businesses additional time to prepare. The changes were introduced through Government Regulation No. 40 of 2026, issued and effective on 14 October 2026, which amends Articles 160 and 161 of Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024 (GR 42/2024).

The revised schedule reflects continuing implementation-readiness challenges but does not change the Government’s commitment to mandatory halal certification. Businesses therefore have more time to prepare, rather than an exemption from the applicable requirements.

The key changes under GR 40/2026 are summarized below:

Revised deadline of Mandatory Halal Certification for food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services For medium and large enterprises, the deadline for mandatory halal certification of food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services remains 17 October 2024. Large enterprises are generally the relevant business scale for foreign-investment (Perusahaan Penanaman Modal Asing or PMA) companies. However, for micro and small enterprises, the deadline for mandatory halal certification of food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services is postponed to 17 October 2028. Imported food-related products For food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services originating outside Indonesia, the halal-certification obligation begins on 18 October 2028, taking into account the completion of mutual-recognition arrangements for halal certificates. Product-related services The halal-certification obligation for services relating to food, beverages, and slaughter products, other than slaughtering services, begins on 18 October 2028. Other regulated product categories GR 40/2026 also revises the staging periods for medicines, cosmetics, chemical and genetically engineered products, certain consumer goods, and class A, B, and C medical devices. The revised dates are summarized in the table below.

Consolidated implementation timeline

Product / business category Date from Which Halal Certification Is Mandatory Food, beverages, slaughter products and slaughtering services of micro and small enterprises 18 October 2028 Services relating to food, beverages and slaughter products, excluding slaughtering services, for medium and large enterprises 18 October 2028 Imported food, beverages, slaughter products and slaughtering services 18 October 2028, subject to the mutual-recognition consideration stated in GR 40/2026 Natural medicines, quasi-drugs and health supplements 18 October 2028 Over-the-counter and limited over-the-counter medicines 18 October 2029 Prescription medicines, excluding psychotropics 18 October 2034 Cosmetics, chemical products and genetically engineered products 18 October 2028 Clothing, head coverings and accessories 18 October 2028 Household health supplies, household equipment, Islamic worship supplies, stationery and office supplies 18 October 2028 Class A medical devices 18 October 2028 Class B medical devices 18 October 2029 Class C medical devices 18 October 2034

ABNR commentary

The business community has long awaited this extension. GR 40/2026 extends certain implementation timelines but does not provide a general postponement of compliance. The additional time gives businesses an opportunity to review product classifications and certification requirements across their Indonesian product portfolios and address practical issues, including supply-chain traceability, overseas manufacturing arrangements, and potential reliance on foreign halal-certification schemes. As the revised dates do not apply uniformly to all products and services, businesses should continue their compliance preparations during the extended staging period.

This ABNR client alert is intended solely to provide a general overview, for informational purposes, of selected recent developments in Indonesian law. It does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as such. ABNR accepts no liability of any kind in respect of any statement, opinion, view, error or omission that may be contained in this update. You are strongly advised to consult a licensed Indonesian legal practitioner before taking any action that could affect your rights and obligations under Indonesian law.