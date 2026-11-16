Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

More Time To Comply: Indonesia Extends Halal Certification Deadlines

ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
Contributor
ABNR Counsellors at Law

ABNR Counsellors at Law

ABNR Counsellors at Law Founded in 1967, ABNR is Indonesia’s longest-established law firm and has...

View firm profile
Explore more from ABNR Counsellors at Law

Indonesia has revised its mandatory halal certification deadlines through Government Regulation No. 40 of 2026, providing businesses with extended implementation timelines across multiple product categories. While medium and large enterprises must still comply with the October 2024 deadline for food and beverage products, micro and small enterprises now have until October 2028, with additional extensions granted for imported products, medicines, cosmetics, and medical devices.

IndonesiaConsumer Protection
Agus Ahadi Deradjat
Agus Ahadi Deradjat
Adri Dharma
Adri Dharma
Yohanna Fifinella
Yohanna Fifinella
Sheila Alam
Sheila Alam

Following feedback from the business community, including business associations and Indonesian and international business chambers, the Indonesian Government has revised the deadlines for mandatory halal certification, giving several product categories and businesses additional time to prepare. The changes were introduced through Government Regulation No. 40 of 2026, issued and effective on 14 October 2026, which amends Articles 160 and 161 of Government Regulation No. 42 of 2024 (GR 42/2024).

The revised schedule reflects continuing implementation-readiness challenges but does not change the Government’s commitment to mandatory halal certification. Businesses therefore have more time to prepare, rather than an exemption from the applicable requirements.

The key changes under GR 40/2026 are summarized below:

  1. Revised deadline of Mandatory Halal Certification for food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services

    For medium and large enterprises, the deadline for mandatory halal certification of food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services remains 17 October 2024. Large enterprises are generally the relevant business scale for foreign-investment (Perusahaan Penanaman Modal Asing or PMA) companies.

    However, for micro and small enterprises, the deadline for mandatory halal certification of food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services is postponed to 17 October 2028.

  2. Imported food-related products

    For food, beverages, slaughter products, and slaughtering services originating outside Indonesia, the halal-certification obligation begins on 18 October 2028, taking into account the completion of mutual-recognition arrangements for halal certificates.

  3. Product-related services

    The halal-certification obligation for services relating to food, beverages, and slaughter products, other than slaughtering services, begins on 18 October 2028.

  4. Other regulated product categories

    GR 40/2026 also revises the staging periods for medicines, cosmetics, chemical and genetically engineered products, certain consumer goods, and class A, B, and C medical devices. The revised dates are summarized in the table below.

Consolidated implementation timeline

Product / business category

Date from Which Halal Certification Is Mandatory

Food, beverages, slaughter products and slaughtering services of micro and small enterprises

18 October 2028

Services relating to food, beverages and slaughter products, excluding slaughtering services, for medium and large enterprises

18 October 2028

Imported food, beverages, slaughter products and slaughtering services

18 October 2028, subject to the mutual-recognition consideration stated in GR 40/2026

Natural medicines, quasi-drugs and health supplements

18 October 2028

Over-the-counter and limited over-the-counter medicines

18 October 2029

Prescription medicines, excluding psychotropics

18 October 2034

Cosmetics, chemical products and genetically engineered products

18 October 2028

Clothing, head coverings and accessories

18 October 2028

Household health supplies, household equipment, Islamic worship supplies, stationery and office supplies

18 October 2028

Class A medical devices

18 October 2028

Class B medical devices

18 October 2029

Class C medical devices

18 October 2034

ABNR commentary

The business community has long awaited this extension. GR 40/2026 extends certain implementation timelines but does not provide a general postponement of compliance. The additional time gives businesses an opportunity to review product classifications and certification requirements across their Indonesian product portfolios and address practical issues, including supply-chain traceability, overseas manufacturing arrangements, and potential reliance on foreign halal-certification schemes. As the revised dates do not apply uniformly to all products and services, businesses should continue their compliance preparations during the extended staging period.

This ABNR client alert is intended solely to provide a general overview, for informational purposes, of selected recent developments in Indonesian law. It does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as such. ABNR accepts no liability of any kind in respect of any statement, opinion, view, error or omission that may be contained in this update. You are strongly advised to consult a licensed Indonesian legal practitioner before taking any action that could affect your rights and obligations under Indonesian law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Indonesia’s Updated Regulation On Food Packaging

On June 30, 2026, Indonesia’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) issued BPOM Regulation No. 11 of 2026 on Food Packaging, which expands the list of approved food-contact substances and recognizes a broader range of permissible functions for those substances. The new regulation, which revokes BPOM Regulation No. 20 of 2019, reflects developments in packaging technology and materials science.
IndonesiaConsumer Protection
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Article

Changes In Nutrition Labeling Requirements In Indonesia

Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control has introduced comprehensive changes to nutritional labeling requirements for processed foods, including the implementation of a color-coded Nutri-Level system for beverages, updated nutrient reference values, and revised serving-size standards. Food and beverage manufacturers, importers, and distributors have until June 2028 to comply with these new requirements. How will these regulatory changes impact businesses operating in Indonesia's food and bevera
IndonesiaConsumer Protection
Tilleke & Gibbins
Tilleke & Gibbins
Article

Indonesia Halal Certification and Labelling: What Businesses Need to Know

Indonesia's halal regulatory framework encompasses far more than food and beverages, extending to medicines, cosmetics, chemical products, and even certain wearable goods. Businesses operating in Indonesia must navigate a complex compliance landscape that requires product-by-product assessment of materials, production processes, and certification routes. Understanding whether products require halal certification, non-halal marking, or fall outside regulatory scope entirely is essential for manufacturers, im
IndonesiaConsumer Protection
Rouse
Rouse
Article

Indonesia’s SOE Reform Agenda Continues: Key Changes Introduced By GR 38/2026

Indonesia's Government Regulation No. 38 of 2026 introduces significant reforms to state-owned enterprise management, establishing new frameworks for governance, asset management, and dissolution. The regulation clarifies the roles of key oversight bodies and introduces regulatory protection for directors implementing qualifying loss limitation measures. How will these changes reshape corporate governance and risk management practices across Indonesia's SOE sector?
IndonesiaCorporate/Commercial Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
Article

Crypto And Fintech Under The Accounting Microscope: OJK’s Draft Rules On Financial Reporting Integrity

Indonesia's financial regulator OJK has released draft rules establishing a comprehensive financial reporting integrity framework for fintech, digital financial assets, and crypto asset providers. The proposed regulation introduces mandatory internal controls, governance accountability measures, and significant penalties for reporting violations, extending liability beyond provider entities to directors, commissioners, controlling shareholders, and employees.
IndonesiaFinance and Banking
ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
Article

New Mining Decree Restricts Use Of Affiliated Mining Contractors And Emphasizes Local Providers

Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has issued a new decree that significantly restricts mining license holders from using affiliated contractors and mandates priority for local mining services providers. The regulation introduces a beneficial ownership test to determine affiliate relationships and limits approvals to companies carrying out government assignments, potentially reshaping contractor selection practices across the Indonesian mining sector.
IndonesiaEnergy and Natural Resources
ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
Article

‘Denied By LPS? See You In Court’: New Commercial Court Procedures For Deposit Insurance And Bank Liquidation Disputes

Indonesia's Supreme Court has introduced a new regulatory framework establishing exclusive jurisdiction for Commercial Courts to handle bank liquidation and deposit insurance disputes. The regulation creates structured timelines and digital procedures for customers challenging decisions by the Deposit Insurance Corporation, while introducing fast-track mechanisms for lower-value claims. These procedural reforms aim to provide greater legal certainty and efficiency in resolving disputes arising from bank fai
IndonesiaFinance and Banking
ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
Article

Bank Indonesia Implements Special DHE SDA Regime For Eligible Exporters Under Bilateral Trade Arrangements

Bank Indonesia has introduced a special regime for natural resources export proceeds under bilateral trade arrangements, allowing eligible mining exporters to benefit from reduced placement requirements. The new framework designates participating banks, establishes supervision mechanisms through exporter lists, and applies to export declarations issued from September 2026. Eligible exporters must navigate opt-out procedures and monitor their qualification status as the regime reshapes cash management and fi
IndonesiaFinance and Banking
ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law
Article

From SKK Migas To BUK Migas: Indonesia’s Draft Oil And Gas Bill Sets Out A New Upstream Framework

Indonesia's House of Representatives is advancing a new Oil and Gas Bill that would fundamentally restructure the country's upstream petroleum framework by replacing SKK Migas with a state-owned business entity called BUK Migas. The proposed legislation introduces significant changes to domestic supply obligations, export controls, fiscal terms, and the role of private contractors in working area development. How will these reforms affect existing production sharing contracts, long-term LNG agreements, and
IndonesiaEnergy and Natural Resources
ABNR Counsellors at Law
ABNR Counsellors at Law