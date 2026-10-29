Legal Compliance For Website Data Collection In India: A Practical Guide For Businesses

Ask any marketing head whether the company website collects personal data, and the usual answer is, “Only through the contact form.” Ask the IT team to run a scan, and the picture changes. A typical business website today loads analytics scripts, advertising pixels, chat widgets, embedded videos, heatmap tools and a dozen third-party tags that nobody in the legal team has ever seen. Each of them may be collecting something about your visitors.

In my experience advising Indian companies on technology and privacy matters, the website is often the weakest link in data protection compliance. Not because businesses are careless, but because website data collection grows quietly, one plugin at a time. This article explains the legal position on website data collection in India, what the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act) and the DPDP Rules, 2025 expect from you, and the steps a business should take now.

What Counts as Website Data Collection?

Many businesses think of data collection as something the visitor does on purpose, such as filling in a form. The law looks at the whole picture, including what the website does in the background. Website data collection generally covers:

Information given by the visitor: name, email address, phone number, company details, job applications, order details and queries sent through forms or chat. Technical data: IP address, browser and device details, approximate location, pages visited, time spent and the referring website. Cookies and similar technologies: session cookies, persistent cookies, local storage, device identifiers and browser fingerprinting. Third-party tools: analytics services, social media pixels, remarketing tags, session replay software and customer support widgets.

The legal question is rarely “does the site use cookies?” The better question is whether the information collected relates to an identifiable person, and if it does, what the business is using it for and on what legal basis.

Is There a Cookie Law in India?

India does not have a standalone cookie law like the ePrivacy Directive in Europe. The DPDP Act does not mention cookies at all. It is a technology-neutral statute that applies to the processing of digital personal data, whatever the tool used to collect it.

So a cookie attracts the DPDP Act only when it processes personal data. A simple cookie that keeps a visitor logged in during a session is a very different thing from an advertising cookie that follows a person across several websites to build an interest profile. A lawyer reviewing your website will look at what each tracker actually does, rather than treat all cookies alike.

One caution here. If your website is aimed at users in the European Union or the United Kingdom, the GDPR and local cookie rules may apply to you separately. Indian compliance and foreign compliance have to be assessed on their own terms.

The DPDP Act and Your Website: Key Legal Requirements

Most websites will qualify as a “Data Fiduciary” under the DPDP Act, since the business decides why and how visitor data is processed. The Act then places certain duties on it. Those that matter most for website data collection are explained below.

1. Lawful ground for processing

Personal data can be processed only for a lawful purpose, and the Act recognises consent and certain “legitimate uses” under Section 7. Consent is not the only route. For example, where a visitor voluntarily gives their details to receive a service they asked for, the processing for that purpose may fall under legitimate use. It would be wrong to say that every piece of website processing needs a consent pop-up. At the same time, it would be equally wrong to assume that no consent is ever needed.

2. Notice before consent

Where consent is the basis, the visitor must first receive a notice. Under the DPDP Rules, 2025, this notice must be in clear and plain language, understandable on its own, and must give an itemised description of the personal data being collected and the specific purpose for which it is to be used. It should also tell the visitor how to withdraw consent and how to make a complaint to the Data Protection Board of India.

3. Valid consent

Section 6 requires consent to be free, specific, informed, unconditional and unambiguous, given by a clear affirmative action. In practical terms, this means:

A visitor simply scrolling or continuing to browse is not a clear affirmative action. Pre-ticked boxes and “accept all” banners with no easy way to refuse are risky. Consent must be tied to a stated purpose, and only data necessary for that purpose may be collected. The visitor must be able to withdraw consent as easily as it was given.

4. Reasonable security safeguards

The Act requires every Data Fiduciary to protect personal data through reasonable security safeguards. The Rules prescribe minimum measures such as encryption or similar methods, access control, logging and monitoring, and data backups. A website that sends visitor data to many external platforms must be able to show that it has control over who can access that data.

5. Retention and erasure

Personal data should not be kept longer than needed for the purpose it was collected for. Old analytics accounts, abandoned campaign tags and forgotten form submissions are common examples where data sits idle for years with no business reason.

6. Children’s data

The Act restricts tracking, behavioural monitoring and targeted advertising directed at children, and requires verifiable parental consent before processing a child's personal data. Education platforms, gaming sites and family-oriented e-commerce websites need to be especially careful in this area.

Do All Cookies Need Consent?

There is no blanket answer under Indian law, and a practical approach is to classify each technology by its purpose. The table below is a general guide and not a substitute for advice on your specific website.

Category Typical examples General compliance approach Strictly necessary Login sessions, shopping cart, security and fraud checks, load balancing Usually supportable as necessary for the service requested. Disclose them clearly in the notice. Analytics Website traffic tools, heatmaps, session recording Check whether personal data or user IDs are involved. Where they are, assess the lawful ground and give a clear choice if relying on consent. Advertising and marketing Remarketing pixels, social media tags, audience building tools Higher risk. Data often travels to external platforms. Consent, where relied upon, should be specific and easy to refuse or withdraw. Personalisation Recommendation engines, saved preferences, targeted content Depends on the data used. Explain the purpose plainly and keep the choice genuine.

Dark Patterns in Cookie Banners

A cookie banner is not only a privacy matter. It can also raise consumer protection issues. The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority, prohibit deceptive design practices that steer users into decisions they would not otherwise take.

A banner that makes the “Accept” button bright and large while hiding “Reject” behind three clicks is the kind of design that invites scrutiny. So is wording that calls optional advertising cookies "essential for a better experience". Fair design is good law and, frankly, good business, because visitors notice when they are being nudged.

Third-Party Trackers and Vendor Risk

This is the area where I see most compliance gaps. A marketing agency adds a new tag during a campaign. A developer installs a plugin that loads scripts from an overseas server. Months later, nobody remembers why it is there, but it continues to collect data.

Every third-party tool should go through a basic legal and technical check before it goes live. Ask the following:

What data does it collect, and for what purpose? Where is the data stored, and who are the sub-processors? How long is the data retained, and how is it deleted? Does the vendor act only on your instructions, or does it use the data for its own purposes? What do the contract terms say about security, breach reporting and liability?

The last two questions matter because the role of the vendor drives the contract. A vendor that only processes data on your behalf stands on a different footing from one that decides its own use of the data. Your agreement should reflect the real arrangement, and not simply a standard template.

Cross-Border Data Flows

Many popular analytics, advertising and cloud tools are hosted outside India. The DPDP Act does not impose a general data localisation requirement. Under Section 16, the Central Government may, by notification, restrict transfers of personal data to certain countries. Sector regulators such as the RBI, SEBI and IRDAI may separately require certain data to remain in India. Businesses should map where website data actually travels and keep a record of it.

Data Breaches Involving Website Tools

A breach does not always start with the main database. A compromised analytics account, an unprotected tag manager or a malicious third-party script can expose visitor data just as easily. Businesses should have an incident response plan that covers these systems and names who will investigate, who will preserve evidence and who will decide on notifications.

Two reporting regimes matter. First, the CERT-In Directions of April 2022 require specified cyber incidents to be reported within six hours of being noticed. Second, the DPDP Rules require a Data Fiduciary to inform each affected person without delay, and to give the Data Protection Board a detailed report within 72 hours, subject to the commencement of the relevant Rules. Regulated entities in banking, insurance, healthcare and telecom may have additional duties.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

The financial exposure under the DPDP Act is significant. The Schedule to the Act provides for penalties of up to Rs. 250 crore for failure to maintain reasonable security safeguards, up to Rs. 200 crore for failure to notify a breach or for breach of children's data obligations, and other penalties for different violations. The amount in any case is decided by the Data Protection Board after considering the nature, gravity and duration of the breach. Beyond fines, there is reputational damage and the cost of dealing with complaints and investigations.

The DPDP Timeline: What Applies and When

The DPDP Rules, 2025 were notified in November 2025 and come into force in stages. Provisions dealing with the Data Protection Board came into effect on publication. The registration framework for Consent Managers follows after one year, that is, in November 2026. The main obligations, including notice and consent, security safeguards, breach intimation, data principal rights and children's data, take effect eighteen months after publication, which is around mid-May 2027.

Until then, the existing law continues to apply. Section 43A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Sensitive Personal Data Rules of 2011 remain relevant for the time being, and the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 and sector regulations continue to operate. My advice to clients is simple: treat the transition period as a working window, not a waiting period. Rebuilding consent flows and renegotiating vendor contracts takes months, not weeks.

A Website Compliance Checklist

Run a technical scan. List every cookie, pixel, script, SDK and tag on each page, including those loaded through tag managers. Build a tracker inventory. Record the provider, purpose, data collected, retention period and server location of each item. Decide the lawful ground. For each technology that touches personal data, determine whether consent, legitimate use or another basis applies. Rewrite the privacy notice and cookie information. Make sure it matches what the website really does, in simple language. Redesign the consent interface. Give equal prominence to accept and reject, avoid pre-ticked boxes and make withdrawal easy. Keep consent records. Be able to show what the visitor was told, what choice they made, when, and whether it was later withdrawn. Review vendor contracts. Check data use, sub-processing, security, deletion, breach reporting and overseas transfer terms. Secure the back end. Restrict access to analytics dashboards and tag managers, remove former employees and use multi-factor authentication. Fix internal ownership. Require legal and IT review before any new tracking tool is added by marketing or product teams. Prepare an incident plan. Include web analytics, advertising accounts and third-party scripts in the breach response process.

Common Mistakes Businesses Make

Copying a policy from another website. A borrowed privacy policy rarely matches your own data flows. Assuming a banner equals compliance. If tags fire before the visitor makes a choice, the banner achieves very little. Treating all cookies the same. Necessary, analytics and advertising technologies need different treatment. Ignoring third-party scripts. A site with five cookies of its own may load fifty from outside. Forgetting withdrawal. Consent is not a one-time permission and the process to withdraw must work in practice. Looking only at the DPDP Act. Consumer protection law, cyber security directions, sector rules and foreign privacy laws may all apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a cookie banner mandatory in India?

The DPDP Act does not use the term “cookie banner”. Where you rely on consent for processing personal data through cookies or trackers, you need a proper way to give notice, obtain valid consent and allow withdrawal. A banner is one common way of doing this, but it must work in substance.

Does the DPDP Act apply to foreign websites?

The Act applies to processing outside India if it is connected with offering goods or services to people in India. A foreign website that targets Indian users should therefore examine its position.

Can I use Google Analytics without consent?

There is no single answer. It depends on how the tool is configured, what identifiers or user data are passed to it, whether data is shared further, and the legal ground you rely on. Check the actual set-up, not the vendor's brochure.

Who is responsible if a vendor mishandles the data?

The Data Fiduciary remains responsible for processing carried out on its behalf by a Data Processor. Contracts can allocate cost and risk between the parties, but they do not remove your accountability towards the visitor and the Board.

Is a privacy policy enough?

No. A privacy policy is only one document. Compliance also needs accurate notices, a lawful ground for each activity, working consent and withdrawal tools, vendor controls, security and records.

Conclusion

Website data collection compliance is no longer a matter of pasting a policy into the footer. It sits at the meeting point of law, technology and day-to-day governance. The businesses that will be comfortable when the main DPDP provisions come into force are those that begin now: find out what the website actually does, match the legal basis to each activity, speak plainly to users, tighten vendor contracts and keep proper records.

If your website handles significant visitor data, runs advertising tools or serves customers across borders, it is worth having a lawyer review the cookie inventory together with your technical team. A short review today can save considerable cost and trouble later.