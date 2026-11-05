Leading India’s Privacy Evolution

1. India’s legal market is evolving rapidly, with businesses demanding more strategic and commercially focused legal advice. How has this changing environment influenced Foresight Law Offices India’s approach and growth?

The Indian legal market has matured considerably. Clients today expect more than a technically sound legal opinion; they want counsel who understands the commercial context, anticipates risks and provides a clear strategy for action. At Foresight Law Offices India, this has shaped a partner-led, solution-oriented approach across dispute resolution, commercial litigation, arbitration, white-collar matters and regulatory issues. Our emphasis has always been on combining legal depth with responsiveness and a practical understanding of the client’s objectives. This has enabled us to build enduring relationships based on trust and results.

2. This shift towards anticipating risks is particularly visible in the digital economy. How is Foresight helping clients navigate the evolving data protection and privacy landscape?

Data protection is no longer merely a compliance exercise; it is fundamentally a business and governance issue. Recognising this, we established our Data Protection, Privacy and Digital Governance Practice to advise clients on the DPDP framework, privacy, cybersecurity, AI and emerging digital risks. We have also introduced a DPDP Tracker on our website, designed to help organisations identify key compliance priorities and understand the practical steps required. Our approach is to make complex regulation understandable, actionable and aligned with business realities.

3. How is Foresight using its DPDP Desk to help organisations navigate evolving dataprotection requirements?

Our approach is to make the evolving DPDP framework more accessible and practical for organisations. Through our DPDP Tracker which is designed as a practical resource to help organisations navigate India’s evolving data protection framework, it brings together key regulatory developments and relevant DPDP requirements in a structured and accessible ormat, enabling businesses to track changes, understand their potential implications and identify areas requiring attention. Through the Tracker, Foresight seeks to translate an evolving regulatory landscape into actionable information, helping organisations remain informed and better prepared as they assess and strengthen their data protection and governance practices.

4. As the DPDP framework develops, what will organisations and their legal advisors need to do differently?

The next phase will require organisations to move beyond interpreting regulations and embed DPDP compliance into their everyday operations from the outset. Legal advisors must therefore work alongside management teams, technology functions and compliance personnel from the get-go, identifying vulnerabilities early, building safeguards and preparing strategically for otential compliance issues or proceedings. At Foresight, we see our role as providing that bridge between law and business, helping clients build systems that are defensible, resilient and strategically compliant.