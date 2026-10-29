Guide To Conduct A Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA)

What Exactly Is a DPIA?

A DPIA is a documented review of how a particular activity involving personal data may affect the people whose data is used. It asks four simple things. What data are we handling? Why? What can go wrong for the individual? What are we doing about it?

Many companies assume that this is a task for the legal department. In my experience, that approach fails. The legal team knows the law, but only the engineers know how the data really moves, only the security team knows where it is exposed, and only the product team knows why a feature was designed in a particular way. A good DPIA needs all of them in one room.

There is another benefit that gets overlooked. A completed DPIA is proof of diligence. If an investor, a large enterprise customer or a regulator asks how you evaluated privacy before launch, you have a dated and signed record to show.

Is a DPIA Compulsory in India?

The short answer is: only for some organisations, and the distinction matters.

Section 10 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 allows the Central Government to notify any Data Fiduciary, or a class of them, as a Significant Data Fiduciary (SDF). The Government is to look at the volume and sensitivity of the data handled, the risk to Data Principals, the potential effect on India’s sovereignty and integrity, the security of the State, electoral democracy and public order, among other factors.

A notified SDF has to:

appoint a Data Protection Officer who is based in India, appoint an independent data auditor, and carry out periodic DPIAs and audits.

Rule 13 of the DPDP Rules, 2025 gives this more shape. The DPIA and audit must be done once in every twelve months, counting from the date the entity is notified as an SDF or falls within a notified class. Whoever conducts them must submit a report of significant observations to the Data Protection Board of India. Rule 13 also requires an SDF to verify, with due diligence, that the technical measures it uses, including algorithmic software, are not likely to put Data Principals’ rights at risk.

So the mandatory, recurring DPIA in India is linked to SDF status. It is not a blanket rule for every company that collects personal data. Even so, I regularly advise non-SDF clients to follow the same discipline, because it helps with vendor onboarding, client questionnaires and future compliance.

A word on timing. The DPDP Rules were notified on 13 November 2025 and are being brought into force in phases. Rule 13 is among the provisions that begin eighteen months after notification. That gives businesses a preparation window, and it is better used than wasted.

DPIA Under the DPDP Act vs the GDPR

Most people first meet the DPIA through Article 35 of the European GDPR, which requires one before any processing likely to cause high risk to individuals. India has taken a different route. Here, the recurring DPIA duty is placed on SDFs, instead of being triggered by every high-risk activity.

If you operate in both markets, a GDPR template is a fair starting point. However, simply changing the heading to “DPDP” is not good practice. The legal grounds, terminology, reporting duties and the role of the Data Protection Board are all different, and your document should say so.

When Should You Carry Out a DPIA?

Ideally, before the project is built. Once code is written and vendor contracts are signed, every change costs money and goodwill.

You should seriously consider a DPIA when a project involves:

large volumes of personal data, profiling or behavioural tracking, AI, machine learning or automated decisions, merging data from multiple sources, monitoring of employees or customers, data of children or other vulnerable persons, a new vendor, a new overseas transfer or a fresh purpose for old data.

Please also remember that a DPIA is not a one-time certificate. If the system changes in a material way, the old assessment stops reflecting reality and needs to be redone.

A Ten-Step Process to Conduct a DPIA

1. Set the scope clearly

Name the project, the business owner and the technical owner. Describe the exact processing activity and not a vague theme. “Customer analytics” tells us nothing. “A tool that combines past purchases, app activity and stated preferences to suggest products” is something we can assess. Also record whether this is a new activity or a change to an existing one.

2. Map how data travels

Follow the data from the day it is collected to the day it is deleted. Note the source, the categories of data (identity, contact, financial, location, behavioural and so on), the storage location, the internal teams and external processors who can access it, and the retention period. A simple flow diagram is often the most valuable page in the entire file. It also helps the lawyer check whether reality matches the privacy notice.

3. Fix the purpose and the legal ground

Each activity should have a clear purpose and a valid ground under the Act. Consent under Section 6 is one option, but Section 7 lists certain legitimate uses where consent is not required. Write down which ground you are relying on and why it applies. If it is consent, check how it is taken, stored and withdrawn. Be careful about new uses. Data given for customer support cannot quietly move into marketing or model training.

4. Check necessity and proportionality

Ask whether you truly need every data point. If the product works with fewer fields, extra data only adds risk. Look at retention, access rights and less intrusive alternatives. A fraud detection tool may need transaction records, but it does not follow that every employee should see the full database or that the records should stay forever.

5. List the risks to individuals

Think from the Data Principal’s side. What happens if the data leaks, is misused, is wrongly interpreted or is used to unfairly profile the person? Common harms include identity theft, financial loss, discrimination, intrusive monitoring, wrong decisions and loss of control over one’s data. Children need extra care. Keep in mind that the DPIA is mainly about harm to people. Penalties and reputational loss for the company may be noted, but they are secondary.

6. Rate the likelihood and severity

Every risk does not deserve equal attention. Rate each one on how probable it is and how serious the impact would be. Consider the number of people affected, the sensitivity of the data, how long the harm may last and what safeguards already exist. A leaked newsletter preference is not the same as leaked passwords or bank details. Use a scoring method that matches your enterprise risk framework, and record the reason behind every rating.

7. Decide the safeguards

For each important risk, note how it will be reduced. On the technical side, this could be encryption, role-based access, multi-factor authentication, logging, pseudonymisation or secure deletion. On the organisational side, it could be staff training, approval workflows, vendor clauses and scheduled reviews. Very often, the best safeguard is to stop collecting the data. Assign a responsible person and a deadline to each action, otherwise it will remain on paper.

8. Examine AI and algorithmic risks

For SDFs, Rule 13 makes this a specific duty. For everyone else, it is simply sensible. Ask where the training and input data came from, whether it is accurate, who can access it, whether a human reviews the output and whether the result could be biased or harmful. Also check whether personal data can be erased on request, how prompts and logs are kept and whether the vendor reuses your data to improve its own product. Tie each finding back to the rights of the individual, so that the exercise does not turn into a purely technical audit.

9. Review vendors and cross-border flows

Make a list of every significant processor. Record what data each receives, for what reason and whether it can use that data for its own benefit. Identify where the data is stored and accessed from. Then compare the DPIA with the contract. If your assessment says the vendor deletes data in ninety days but the agreement says nothing, you have found a gap that must be closed. Do note that Rule 13 also contemplates restrictions on transferring certain specified data outside India for SDFs, so keep a watch on notifications.

10. Consult, record, approve and review

Speak to legal, IT, information security, product, procurement and customer support before finalising. Where the impact on individuals is high, consider hearing from the affected group as well. The final report should say plainly whether the project goes ahead, goes ahead with conditions, or must be reworked. Avoid the habit of marking every risk “low” after mitigation without explaining why. Residual risks should be signed off by senior management or a governance committee. Finally, set a review date and revisit the DPIA whenever the purpose, data, vendor or technology changes, or after a serious incident. For SDFs, the twelve-month cycle is the minimum.

What Should the DPIA Report Contain?

Section What to include Overview Project name, owners, purpose and scope Data inventory Categories of personal data and Data Principals Processing details Systems, vendors, data flow diagram, retention Legal ground Consent or relevant Section 7 use, with reasoning Necessity test Why each data element is required Risk register Risks, likelihood, severity and rating rationale Safeguards Measures, owners and deadlines Residual risk Remaining risk and who approved it Decision Go, conditional go or redesign, with review date Annexures Architecture diagrams, vendor reviews, security reports, contract summaries

Formats vary, but the test is always the same. Can someone who was not part of the project read this and understand how the risks were handled?

DPIA and Privacy Audit: Not the Same Thing

A DPIA studies the risks of one specific project or change, and is most useful before and during implementation. A privacy audit checks whether the organisation is following the law and its own policies across departments. For SDFs, Section 10 and Rule 13 place both side by side, so they should be planned together, yet they should not be mistaken for one exercise.

Mistakes I See Again and Again

Leaving it to lawyers alone. Without technical input, the document is guesswork. Over-focusing on security. Strong encryption does not cure excessive collection, unclear purpose or endless retention. Writing generic risks. “Data may be misused” is not an assessment. Filing and forgetting. If recommendations never reach the project plan, the DPIA was a waste of effort.

Getting Ready Before the Rules Bite

Start with a register of all processing activities. Mark those that involve AI, profiling, children’s data, large datasets or heavy dependence on outside vendors. Decide on an internal DPIA format, fix who approves what, and agree on how evidence will be stored. If there is a fair chance that you will be notified as an SDF, begin thinking about your Data Protection Officer, your independent data auditor and the yearly report to the Board.

Preparing now is far cheaper than scrambling later.

Conclusion

A DPIA is not paperwork for its own sake. It is a way of thinking through a project honestly, before it reaches real people. Under Indian law, Section 10 of the DPDP Act and Rule 13 of the DPDP Rules, 2025 make it a recurring duty for Significant Data Fiduciaries, with added attention on algorithmic systems. For all other businesses, it remains one of the most useful risk tools available.

Treat it as part of how you build products, and not as a signature collected at the end.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a DPIA compulsory under the DPDP Act, 2023?

It is compulsory for Significant Data Fiduciaries, who must conduct periodic DPIAs under Section 10. Other Data Fiduciaries are not bound by a similar general rule, although many choose to conduct one voluntarily.

Who is a Significant Data Fiduciary?

It is a Data Fiduciary or class of Data Fiduciaries notified by the Central Government after considering factors such as the volume and sensitivity of data, risk to Data Principals and impact on national interests.

How often must an SDF conduct a DPIA?

Once in twelve months, as per Rule 13, counted from the date of notification or inclusion in the notified class.

Does Rule 13 say anything about AI?

It requires SDFs to exercise due diligence to ensure that their technical measures, including algorithmic software, are not likely to endanger the rights of Data Principals. This is why AI-driven processing needs close review.

Can I use a GDPR DPIA template in India?

You can use it as a base, but it must be adapted to Indian legal grounds, terms and reporting duties. A direct copy is not advisable.

Is a DPIA the same as a PIA?

People often use the terms interchangeably. A PIA can have a wider privacy focus, while a DPIA is generally centred on data protection risks of a specific processing activity.

Can one DPIA cover several projects?

Yes, if the projects are alike in purpose, technology, risk and safeguards. Combining dissimilar activities just to save effort is not sound practice.

Who should sign off the DPIA?

That depends on your governance structure. Business, legal, security and technology heads should all contribute, and material residual risks should go to senior management or a board-level committee.

Can a security audit replace a DPIA?

No. A security audit tests technical protection. A DPIA looks at the overall effect of the processing on individuals.

Should we update the DPIA after a data breach?

Yes. A serious breach shows that some assumption or control in the earlier assessment did not hold, so the document should be revisited.

At Legitpro Law, we help businesses prepare for DPDP compliance, including building DPIA frameworks suited to Indian law instead of adapting foreign templates