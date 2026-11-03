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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Genpact India Pvt. Ltd. v. Directorate Of Enforcement

Majmudar & Partners
Majmudar & Partners
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Majmudar & Partners

Majmudar & Partners

Majmudar & Partners, established in 1943, is one of India’s premier law firms representing leading...

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The law sets no minimum holding period or time window for round-tripping.

IndiaLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Majmudar & Partners
Majmudar & Partners
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