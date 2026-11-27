The Delhi High Court, in Sushma Tyagi v. HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited, has examined the interpretation of insurance policy terms, the scope of judicial review over private insurance companies under Article 226 of the Constitution, and the obligations of the Insurance Ombudsman while adjudicating policyholder grievances.

In its judgment dated 18 November 2026, the Court held that, under the specific terms of the policy in question, cardiac arrest fell within the scope of the insured illness of “Myocardial Infarction”. The Court accordingly set aside the insurer's repudiation of the claim and the Insurance Ombudsman's award rejecting the policyholder's complaint.

Background of the Dispute

The petitioner, Sushma Tyagi, was the widow of the insured, who, along with his brother, had purchased a residential property by availing a home loan of ₹50 lakh. To secure the loan, both individuals had obtained a five-year home loan protection insurance policy titled “Home Credit Assure” from HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited. The policy covered specified major medical illnesses, including myocardial infarction.

On 20 April 2021, the petitioner's husband died following cardiac arrest. Subsequently, the petitioner submitted an insurance claim seeking coverage under the policy, contending that cardiac arrest fell within the scope of myocardial infarction.

However, the insurer repudiated the claim by its letter dated 3 July 2021, stating that death caused by cardiac arrest, respiratory failure and bilateral pneumonitis was not covered under the policy. The petitioner thereafter approached the Insurance Ombudsman. Her complaint was dismissed by an award dated 26 September 2023.

Aggrieved by both the repudiation letter and the Ombudsman's award, the petitioner approached the Delhi High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

Maintainability of a Writ Petition Against a Private Insurance Company

One of the preliminary objections raised by the insurer was that the writ petition was not maintainable since it was a private insurance company and did not qualify as “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution.

The Court rejected this objection and observed that the scope of Article 226 is wider than Article 12. The expression “any person or authority” under Article 226 permits the High Court to exercise judicial review over private entities performing functions of a public character.

Relying on judicial precedents, including Ajay Vijh v. Indian Banks Association, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1295, the Court observed that the determination of whether an entity is amenable to writ jurisdiction must consider the nature of the function performed and the effect of its actions, rather than merely its formal status.

The Court recognised that insurance companies perform functions of public significance by providing financial protection and acting as a social safety net for the public. Accordingly, even though HDFC Ergo was a private entity and was not financially, functionally or administratively controlled by the Government, its actions could be examined under Article 226 in the circumstances of the case.

The Court therefore held that the writ petition was maintainable.

Whether Cardiac Arrest Falls Within the Scope of Myocardial Infarction

The principal issue before the Court was whether the death of the petitioner's husband due to cardiac arrest could be covered under the policy's definition of myocardial infarction.

The insurer contended that cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction were medically distinct conditions. It relied on a medical opinion and explained that myocardial infarction involves damage to the heart muscle due to inadequate blood supply, whereas cardiac arrest involves the cessation of effective heart function and circulation. On this basis, it argued that cardiac arrest did not fall within the specified insurance coverage.

The Court, however, examined the policy wording and the insurer's own submissions. It noted that the policy defined myocardial infarction as the first occurrence of a heart attack or myocardial infarction, involving the death of a portion of the heart muscle due to inadequate blood supply. The insurer's own pleadings acknowledged that both conditions involved a disruption in the blood supply to the heart and that both were commonly described as a “heart attack”.

The Court held that the insurer had not sufficiently established that cardiac arrest could not fall within the meaning of myocardial infarction for the purposes of the policy. It further applied the principle of contra proferentem, under which ambiguity in contractual terms is interpreted against the party responsible for drafting the contract.

The Court clarified that this principle cannot be used to manufacture ambiguity where none exists, and that clearly worded policy exclusions must be given effect. However, in the present case, the Court found that it was interpreting an existing coverage provision rather than extending the policy beyond its terms.

The Court also considered the purpose of the home loan protection policy, which was intended to protect the insured's family against the financial consequences of death or incapacity during the loan tenure. A narrow interpretation that excluded cardiac arrest in the circumstances would, in the Court's view, substantially defeat the purpose for which the policy had been obtained.

The Court also relied on the reasoning in Jasmine Ebenezer Arthur v. HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited, which involved a similar dispute and an identically structured home loan protection policy. Although the Court acknowledged that it was not bound by the decision of the Madras High Court, it found its reasoning persuasive.

Accordingly, the Court held that myocardial infarction, as defined in the insurer's policy documentation, included cardiac arrest in the circumstances of the case. The repudiation of the claim was therefore unsustainable.

Obligations of the Insurance Ombudsman and Principles of Natural Justice

The Court also examined the validity of the Insurance Ombudsman's award dated 26 September 2023.

The petitioner had contended that she was provided with a blank mediation or settlement form and was pressured to sign it, failing which her complaint would be dismissed. The Ombudsman's award recorded that the petitioner had refused to sign the mediation form and that no settlement had consequently been reached.

The Court observed that the Insurance Ombudsman, while discharging quasi-judicial functions, is required to comply with the principles of natural justice. In particular, the rule of audi alteram partem requires that a person affected by an adverse decision be given a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

Referring to the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017, the Court noted that where mediation does not result in a settlement, the Ombudsman is required to adjudicate the complaint and pass a reasoned award. Since the petitioner's complaint had not been taken to its logical conclusion, the Court held that the award was vitiated by a breach of the principles of natural justice.

Relief Granted by the Court

Having found that the claim was covered under the policy and that the Ombudsman's award was unsustainable, the Court allowed the writ petition and quashed both the repudiation letter and the award.

The Court directed HDFC Ergo to pay the petitioner 50% of the total insured sum of ₹55,94,890, amounting to ₹27,97,445, together with interest at 9% per annum from the date of repudiation, i.e., 3 July 2021, until actual payment.

The Court also directed the insurer to reimburse ₹5,08,176, representing the interest component paid by the petitioner on the portion of the home loan corresponding to her late husband's 50% insured interest, along with the subsequent interest component paid on that portion until actual payment.

Conclusion

The decision reiterates that insurance policies must be interpreted in accordance with their actual terms and the purpose for which coverage was obtained. Insurers cannot rely on narrow interpretations of policy language to deny claims where the relevant terms, read as a whole, support coverage. It is a relevant development for policyholders and insurance practitioners dealing with the repudiation of claims under home loan protection policies.