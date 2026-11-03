Beyond Complaint Resolution: The Evolution Of The Insurance Grievance Redressal Framework

Introduction

Grievance redressal has long formed part of the Indian insurance regulatory framework. R2(4) of the IRDAI (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests, Operations and Allied Matters of Insurers) Regulations 2024 (“2024 PPHI Regulations”) expressly identifies “policyholder-centric governance by insurers and distribution channels, with emphasis on grievance redressal” as one of the objectives of the framework. Insurance Companies and distribution channels have therefore, for several years, been subject to requirements governing the handling and resolution of grievances.

While the insurance regulatory framework was considerably revised in 2024, the revised framework did not introduce grievance redressal as a new regulatory requirement. What has changed, however, is the manner in which these requirements are articulated. The new framework sets out more specific requirements around the channels through which grievances may be lodged, acknowledgement and resolution timelines, communication with complainants, grievance tracking and technology-enabled grievance management.

At the same time, IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa continues to provide a centralised platform for grievance registration and monitoring. Separate proposals concerning the Insurance Ombudsman framework may, if finalised, introduce further layers of review, adjudication and appeal. The significance of these developments therefore lies less in the creation of entirely new avenues for grievance redressal and more in the greater structure introduced across the grievance redressal process, covering the receipt, handling, communication, escalation and monitoring of grievances.

This article evaluates these developments by comparing the erstwhile and present requirements applicable to Insurance Companies and insurance intermediaries, before examining the role of Bima Bharosa and the proposed changes to the Internal Ombudsman and Insurance Ombudsman framework.

A. Key Changes Introduced under the 2024 Framework

Definition of Complaint/Grievance

Under R4(4) of the erstwhile IRDAI (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests) Regulations 2017 (“2017 PPHI Regulations”), a “Complaint” or “Grievance” was defined1 by reference to dissatisfaction concerning an “action or lack of action” relating to the “standard of service or deficiency of service” of an Insurance Company, distribution channel, intermediary or other regulated entity. R5(5) of the 2024 PPHI Regulations adopts a more specific language2, referring to dissatisfaction “with respect to solicitation or sale or purchase of an insurance policy or related services” by an Insurance Company and/or distribution channel. The 2024 PPHI Regulations, under R5(6), include nominees and assignees within the definition of “complainant”3. The revised formulation therefore provides greater specificity regarding both the subject matter of a grievance and the persons who may raise one.

Improving accessibility to grievance redressal

Insurance Companies

The current framework expressly recognises multiple channels for grievance registration. Chapter VI of the IRDAI Master Circular on Protection of Policyholders’ Interests dated 5 September 2024 (“PPHI Master Circular”) provides that, where a policyholder or beneficiary is dissatisfied with the services of the Insurer or distribution channel, the complaint may be lodged “directly with the insurer or with the distribution channel including TPA or with both”, including through a branch, letter or email, the Insurance Company’s website or its designated call centre4. This builds upon the earlier requirement5 for Insurance Companies to maintain systems for receiving and registering grievances through their offices and electronic channels.

The current framework also places greater emphasis on making grievance redressal information readily accessible. The Customer Information Sheet (“CIS”)6, for example, is required to contain information regarding the grievance redressal mechanism, details of the GRO, and the Insurance Ombudsman of appropriate jurisdiction. Insurance Companies are accordingly require to ensure that the grievance information provided across their websites, offices, CIS and other customer-facing channels remains consistent and up to date.

Insurance Intermediaries

In terms of insurance intermediaries, such as corporate agents and insurance brokers are separately subject to grievance redressal requirements under their respective regulatory frameworks. They are required to take “adequate steps for redressal of grievances of [their] clients within 14 days”7 of receipt of the complaint, and ensure that the mechanism forms part of their Board-approved policy8. The applicable codes of conduct prescribe further requirements, including manner of acceptance of complaints, maintaining a system for recording and monitoring complaints, and ensuring that complaints were dealt with at a suitably senior level. In this respect, the intermediary level grievance mechanism operates alongside the Insurance Company level grievance framework.

Notably, while the regulations governing insurance intermediaries have recently seen some amendments pursuant to the IRDAI (Insurance Intermediaries) (Amendment) Regulations 2026, the requirements relating to grievance redressal have not been amended and continue to remain unchanged.

Standardising grievance handling and timelines

The 2024 framework introduces more specific requirements in relation to the handling and resolution of grievances. The changes are particularly relevant for Insurance Companies, for which the erstwhile framework did not prescribe a specific timeline for resolution, unlike the 14-day resolution requirement applicable to insurance intermediaries under their respective regulations.

Insurance Companies

The current Master Circular framework now sets out a more structured sequence covering acknowledgement, information gathering, resolution, communication and closure.

Under the erstwhile framework, Insurance Companies were required to address grievances “efficiently and with speed”9 and required their Board-approved policy to include, among other matters, (i) service parameters, including turnaround times for various services rendered, and (ii) procedures for the expeditious resolution of complaints10. The framework therefore recognised timely resolution but did not prescribe a standardised timeline for resolving a grievance. Having said that, the FAQs on the IRDAI’s website recognised that the grievance is required to resolve a grievance within 2 weeks of the receipt11.

The 2024 framework adopts a more structured approach by prescribing specific timelines and communication requirements at different stages of the grievance redressal process:

Acknowledgement and information gathering: Insurance Companies are required to acknowledge a grievance immediately. Where further information is necessary, the Operations Master Circular requires such information to be sought only once and within one week of receipt of the grievance 12 .

Insurance Companies are required to acknowledge a grievance immediately. Where further information is necessary, the Operations Master Circular requires such information to be sought only once and within one week of receipt of the grievance . Resolution within 14 days : The PPHI Master Circular provides that Insurance Companies should resolve a complaint within 14 days. Where the complaint is not accepted, the response is required to set out the reasons for the decision, “with specific reference to the relevant terms and conditions of the policy” 13 .

: The PPHI Master Circular provides that Insurance Companies should resolve a complaint within 14 days. Where the complaint is not accepted, the response is required to set out the reasons for the decision, “with specific reference to the relevant terms and conditions of the policy” . Communication of unresolved grievances: Where a grievance is not resolved within the prescribed timeline, Insurance Companies are now expressly required to communicate the reasons for the delay and inform the complainant of the available remedies, including the option to approach the Insurance Ombudsman and the appropriate Consumer Court/Commission 14 .

Where a grievance is not resolved within the prescribed timeline, Insurance Companies are now expressly required to communicate the reasons for the delay and inform the complainant of the available remedies, including the option to approach the Insurance Ombudsman and the appropriate Consumer Court/Commission . Tracking of grievances : Insurance Companies are also required to provide grievance tracking facilities through their grievance portal or on their designated call centres 15 .

: Insurance Companies are also required to provide grievance tracking facilities through their grievance portal or on their designated call centres . Closure of grievances: The revised framework retains the eight-week period after which a grievance may be treated as closed where no response is received from the complainant16. However, the starting point for calculating this period has changed. Under the erstwhile framework, the eight-week period was calculated from the date of the Insurance Company’s response to the grievance17, whereas the revised framework calculates it from the date of registration of the grievance.

Insurance intermediaries

While the foregoing requirements are expressly applicable to Insurance Companies, the principal requirement applicable to insurance intermediaries, namely, resolution of grievances within 14 days18, continues to remain unchanged. Where a grievance engages both an Insurance Company and a distribution channel, coordination between them may be necessary in practice to ensure that their respective grievance redressal obligations and applicable timelines are met.

Governance Requirements and Role of GRO

Hierarchy and escalation: The requirements relating to the organisational structure for grievance redressal under the 2024 framework are broadly similar to those under the erstwhile framework. Insurance Companies continue to be required to have designated officers to deal with grievances, including a GRO, and to make details of the grievance redressal mechanism available to policyholders19. The 2024 framework additionally requires Insurance Companies to have a proper internal escalation matrix where grievances are not addressed to the satisfaction of the complainant. While this requirement is now expressly articulated, the hierarchical structure prescribed under the erstwhile framework effectively contemplated a similar escalation mechanism.

Board-level oversight: The 2024 requirements also place grievance redressal within the mandate of the Policyholders’ Protection, Grievance Redressal and Claims Monitoring Committee (“PPGR&CM”)20. The PPGR&CM is required to establish suitable systems and processes for the protection of policyholders’ interests through an efficient and effective grievance redressal mechanism, in addition to its responsibilities relating to claims monitoring and policyholder awareness. This provides a formal Board-level oversight mechanism for grievance redressal, alongside the operational arrangements for handling individual grievances.

Grievance redressal as a management performance metric: Notably, the IRDAI’s circular on “Remuneration to Key Management Persons” of 25 May 2026 (“KMP Circular”) includes grievance redressal and improvements thereof as one of the mandatory parameters for assessing KMP performance for variable pay and incentives. The KMP Circular also gives greater regulatory significance to the manner in which customer interactions are classified and recorded. It requires “segregation of grievances and service requests strictly in line with regulatory expectations” at the time of recording in the IT system and requires prescribed grievance related information to be placed in the public domain. Significantly, a service request which is not addressed within a reasonable period of seven days is to be upgraded to a grievance. These requirements now interconnect aspects of grievance handling with public disclosure and KMP performance assessment.

B. Bima Bharosa

Apart from the grievance registration channels that must be made available by Insurance Companies, the regulatory framework also recognises a centralised platform through which grievances may be registered and monitored. The Bima Bharosa platform is the successor to the erstwhile Integrated Grievance Management System (“IGMS”), rather than an entirely new mechanism.

Under the erstwhile framework, Insurance Companies were required to form part of the IGMS and mirror their grievance database with the system to facilitate online registration and tracking of grievances by complainants21. The 2024 PPHI framework retains the requirement for Insurance Companies to integrate their respective grievance portals with Bima Bharosa, while also requiring them to maintain real-time mirroring of their respective grievance databases22.

Effectively, the new framework recognises that grievances received by an Insurance Company through different modes, including telephone, email, physical post and in-person complaints, should be capable of being recorded on Bima Bharosa. While the underlying concept of a centralised grievance management system is therefore not new, the current requirements place greater emphasis on Insurance Companies’ systems working closely with Bima Bharosa, particularly to ensure real-time mirroring and synchronisation of grievance data with the IRDAI platform.

C. Draft IRDAI (Internal Insurance Ombudsman) Guidelines 2025

On 23 July 2025, the IRDAI issued an exposure draft on the IRDAI (Internal Insurance Ombudsman) Guidelines 2025 (“Draft Guidelines”). The Draft Guidelines propose the creation of an Internal Insurance Ombudsman with the objective of improving the standards of Insurance Companies’ complaint management systems and facilitating speedy resolution of grievances23.

Under the Draft Guidelines, Internal Insurance Ombudsman review would become available where a complainant has first made a representation in writing or through electronic mail to the Insurance Company and where (i) the Insurance Company has rejected the complaint, or (ii) the complainant has not received a response within 30 days from the date of receipt of the complaint by the Insurance Company24. Where the complainant exercises the option of seeking such review, the Draft Guidelines contemplate transfer of the complaint to the Internal Insurance Ombudsman through the Insurance Company’s complaints-management system.

The Internal Insurance Ombudsman is proposed to have jurisdiction over complaints involving an amount of up to Rs. 50 lakh25 and would “endeavour26 to dispose of cases, within 15 days of receipt of the complaint”. A copy of the decision is proposed to be communicated to the complainant and the concerned office of the Insurance Company promptly, and in any event within three days of the decision.

More than a year has passed since the issuance of the Draft Guidelines, but the IRDAI has not yet issued the final guidelines. If implemented, the Internal Insurance Ombudsman would introduce an additional internal review mechanism for complaints before they are escalated to the Insurance Ombudsman. This may reduce the quantum of escalations to the external Insurance Ombudsman.

D. Draft Insurance Ombudsman (Amendment) Rules 2025

On 25 November 2025, the Ministry of Finance issued the Draft Insurance Ombudsman (Amendment) Rules 2025 (the “Draft Rules”), proposing amendments to the Insurance Ombudsman Rules 2017 (the “Ombudsman Rules”). Since its introduction in 1998 and revision in 2017, the Ombudsman mechanism has provided an alternate forum for the redressal of retail policyholder grievances. The Draft Rules seek to introduce changes to the manner in which complaints are processed and awards are implemented, with certain provisions having implications for Insurance Companies and insurance brokers.

Key Changes

Introduction of an Appellate Authority: The Draft Rules propose an express appellate mechanism against awards passed by the Insurance Ombudsman27, which are presently binding on the Insurance Company or insurance broker, subject to the existing remedies available under the Ombudsman Rules. Proposed Rule 17A would permit either party to appeal within 30 days of receipt of the award. The proposed Appellate Authority (“AA”) could dismiss the appeal, set aside or modify the award, issue consequential directions or pass such other order as it considers appropriate. This would introduce a formal appellate layer into the Ombudsman framework if the Draft Rules are notified in their present form.

Enhanced financial consequences: The Draft Rules also contemplate additional monetary consequences in specified circumstances. Proposed Rule 17(3) would permit the Insurance Ombudsman, for reasons to be recorded in writing, to direct additional amounts within the prescribed limits28 where undue hardship is found to have resulted from conduct characterised in the Draft Rules as “unjust, arbitrary or malafide”. The Draft Rules separately contemplate a recommendation to IRDAI for regulatory action in certain cases of repeated conduct or non-compliance with recommendations or awards29.

The Draft Rules also propose consequences for delay in implementing an award. An award would remain binding unless appealed against and, in the event of non-compliance within the prescribed timeline, an additional penalty as specified by IRDAI would be payable to the complainant together with the applicable interest30.

The Draft Rules remain under consideration and have not yet been notified in final form.

Concluding Remarks

The developments discussed above indicate a gradual evolution of the grievance redressal framework rather than a fundamental shift in the underlying approach. The 2024 framework largely builds upon existing grievance redressal requirements applicable to Insurance Companies and insurance intermediaries, while introducing greater specificity in relation to accessibility, timelines, communication, escalation and technology-enabled grievance management. The 2026 KMP Circular further connects grievance redressal with regulatory disclosure and management-performance assessment.

The continued development of Bima Bharosa, combined with the proposals regarding the Internal Insurance Ombudsman and Insurance Ombudsman mechanisms further indicate a move towards more integrated monitoring and escalation of grievances. The Draft Rules may introduce further layers of review if finalised.

Footnotes

1. R4(4) of the erstwhile IRDAI (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests) Regulations 2017 (“2017 PPHI Regulations”) is in the following terms:

“4. “Complaint” or “Grievance” means written expression (includes communication in the form of electronic mail or other electronic scripts), of dissatisfaction by a complainant with insurer, distribution channels, intermediaries, insurance intermediaries or other regulated entities about an action or lack of action about the standard of service or deficiency of service of such insurer, distribution channels, intermediaries, insurance intermediaries or other regulated entities;

Explanation: An inquiry or request would not fall within the definition of the “complaint” or “grievance”.”

2. R5(5) of the 2024 PPHI Regulations is in the following terms:

““Complaint” or “Grievance” means written expression (includes communication in the form of electronic mail or voice based electronic scripts) of dissatisfaction by a complainant with respect to solicitation or sale or purchase of an insurance policy or related services by insurer and /or by distribution channel.

Explanation: An inquiry or service request would not fall within the definition of the “complaint” or “grievance”.

3. R5(6) of the 2024 PPHI Regulations is in the following terms:

““Complainant” means a policyholder or prospect or nominee or assignee or any beneficiary of an insurance policy who has filed a complaint or grievance against an insurer and /or distribution channel.”

4. ¶1(i) under Chapter VI of Part A (for life insurance policies, Part B (for health insurance policies) and Part C (for retail general insurance policies) of the IRDAI’s Master Circular on “Protection of Policyholders’ Interests” of 5 September 2024 (“PPHI Master Circular”) is in the following terms:

“Where the policyholder/ beneficiary is not satisfied with the services of the insurer or the distribution channel, he/ she can lodge the complaints directly with the insurer or with the distribution channel including TPA or with both using any one of the following mode:

By visiting their nearest branch

Through letters or email

On insurer's website or

by calling at designated call centre of the insurer”

5. ¶4 under Annexure I of the 2017 PPHI Regulations is in the following terms:

“i. Every insurer shall have a system including IT systems and a procedure for receiving, registering and disposing of grievances in each of its offices. Every insurer shall publicize its grievance redressal procedure and ensure that it is specifically made available on its website. (…)

iii. Insurers shall also have in place system to receive and deal with all kinds of calls including voice/e-mail, relating to grievances, from prospects and policyholders. The system shall enable and facilitate the required interfacing with the Authority’s system of handling calls/e-mails.”

6. ¶1(2)(c) under Chapter III of Part I under the PPHI Master Circular is in the following terms:

“Contain information regarding the Claims Procedure, Policy Servicing and Grievance Redressal Mechanism including contact details of Insurance Ombudsman of appropriate jurisdiction.”

7. R13(4) of the IRDAI (Insurance Brokers) Regulations 2018 (“Brokers Regulations”) is in the following terms:

“(4) The Insurance Broker shall take adequate steps for redressal of grievances of its clients within 14 days of receipt of such complaint and keep the Authority informed about the number, nature and other particulars of the complaints received from such clients in format and manner as may be specified by the Authority;”

R13(iv) of the IRDAI (Registration of Corporate Agents) Regulations 2015 (“CA Regulations”) is in the following terms:

“(i) The corporate agent shall take adequate steps for redressal of grievances of its clients within 14 days of receipt of such complaint and keep the Authority informed about the number, nature and other particulars of the complaints received from such clients in format and manner as may be specified by the Authority;”

8. R29 of the Brokers Regulations and R20 of the CA Regulations.

9. ¶2 under Annexure I of the 2017 PPHI Regulations is in the following terms:

“Every insurer shall have in place an effective grievance redressal procedure to address complaints of policyholders efficiently and with speed and communicate the action taken by the insurer on the complaint to the complainant along with the information in respect of Insurance Ombudsman as may be necessary”

10. R5(1)(i) and (ii) of the 2017 PPHI Regulations are in the following terms:

“1. Every insurer shall have in place a board approved policy for protection of policyholders’ interests which shall at the minimum, include (…)

(ii) service parameters including turnaround times for various services rendered.

(iii) procedure for expeditious resolution of complaints”

11. IRDAI, Grievance Cell FAQs, available on the IRDAI website at: https://irdai.gov.in/web/guest/grievance-cell-cad).

12. ¶24 under Chapter IV of the IRDAI’s Master Circular on “Operations and Allied Matters of Insurers” of 19 June 2024 (“Operations Master Circular”).

13. ¶2(i) under Chapter VI of Part A (for life insurance policies, Part B (for health insurance policies) and Part C (for retail general insurance policies) of the PPHI Master Circular is in the following terms:

“2. Turnaround time for resolution of complaints/ grievance

On receipt of a complaint, the complainant will have to be given an acknowledgement immediately. Insurers should provide resolution to the complaint within 14 days along with the reasons for not accepting the complaint with specific reference to the relevant terms and conditions of the policy.”

14. Schedule A – Citizens’ Charter under the PPHI Master Circular.

15. ¶2(ii) under Chapter VI of Part A (for life insurance policies, Part B (for health insurance policies) and Part C (for retail general insurance policies) of the PPHI Master Circular is in the following terms:

“ii. The complainant can track the status of a complaint by logging-in to the Bima Bharosa or to the insurer's grievance portal or on the call centre of the insurer.”

16. See Supra note 13.

17. ¶4 under Annexure I of the 2017 PPHI Regulations is in the following terms:

“Closure of complaint/grievance:

A complaint shall be considered as disposed of and closed when The insurer has acceded to the request of the complainant fully (or) Where the complainant has indicated in writing, acceptance of the response of the insurer. (or) Where the complainant has not responded to the insurer within 8 weeks of the insurer’s written response.”

18. See Supra note 8.

19. ¶23.9 of the Operational Master Circular is in the following terms:

“23.9 have a designated officer to deal with grievances at every place of business and a proper internal escalation matrix in case grievances are not addressed to the satisfaction of the complainant. The details of the grievance redressal mechanism shall be displayed prominently on the websites of the insurer and in all their offices”

20. ¶4.4 under the IRDAI’s Master Circular on “Corporate Governance for Insurers” of 22 May 2024.

21. ¶4(ii) under Annexure A of the Erstwhile PPHI Regulations is in the following terms:

“All insurers shall necessarily form part of the Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS) put in place by the Authority to facilitate the registering/ tracking of complaint on-line by the policyholders. The Insurer’s system, shall involve, mirroring of the Grievance database, of Insurers with IGMS and shall also facilitate analysis of complaints, mitigation, improvement of processes and system, through constant review.”

22. ¶23.6 of the Operations Master Circular is in the following terms:

“integrate its grievance portal with the Bima Bharosa portal to facilitate the registering/ tracking of grievance on-line by the policyholders. The insurer's system must be equipped with a real-time mirroring functionality that ensures their grievance database is consistently synchronized with the Bima Bharosa.”

23. ¶1(iii) of the Draft Guidelines is in the following terms:

“Accordingly, to facilitate effective and speedy resolutions of the grievances and to further improve the standards of the complaint management system, the Authority, in exercise of powers under Section 14(2) (b) of IRDA Act, 1999 read with Regulation 56 of the IRDAI (Protection of Policyholders’ Interests, Operations and allied Matters of insurers) Regulations, 2024, hereby issues IRDAI (Internal Insurance Ombudsman) Guidelines 2025.”

24. ¶8(i) of the Draft Guidelines is in the following terms:

“i) No complaint shall lie to the Internal Insurance Ombudsman unless the complainant has made a representation in writing or through electronic mail to the insurer and—

(a) either the insurer had rejected the complaint partly or wholly; or

(b) the complainant had not received any reply within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt.”

25. ¶7(ii) of the Draft Guidelines is in the following terms:

“The Internal Insurance Ombudsman shall have powers to decide complaints involving amount of not more than of value of Rs. 50 lakhs.”

26. ¶9(vii) of the Draft Guidelines is in the following terms:

“The Internal Insurance Ombudsman shall endeavor to dispose of cases within 15 days of receipt of the complaint.”

27. R4(1)(aa) which is proposed to be inserted under the Draft Rules which defines “appellate authority”. R17A is proposed to be inserted which states as follows:

“There shall be an Appellate Authority to be constituted by IRDAI, immediately, but not later than six months from the date of publication of these rules to entertain any appeal made against the award passed by Insurance Ombudsman under Rule 17 of these rules and which shall consist of two members including one domain expert, to be decided by IRDAI.

IRDAI may also set up multiple benches of the Appellate Authority on such locations as decided by the Authority.”

28. The proviso to R17(3) is proposed to be substituted under the Draft Rules with the following:

“(…)Provided that in case of any undue hardship faced by the complainant due to unjust, arbitrary or malafide action of the insurer/insurance broker, Insurance Ombudsman may also, for reasons to be recorded in writing, impose a penalty on such insurer/insurance broker, payable to the complainant up to a sum of:

(i) 100% of the amount of award, subject to maximum of Rs 20 lakh for consequential loss; and/or

(ii) Rs 1 lakh for mental harassment.”

29. R13(6) which is proposed to be inserted under the Draft Rules states as follows:

“(6) The Insurance Ombudsman may recommend to the Authority, imposition of a penalty against insurer(s) or insurance broker(s), where he is of the opinion that the said insurer or insurance broker has repeatedly acted in a manner that is arbitrary, unjust or tantamount, to harassment of policyholder(s) or if the insurer or insurance broker is non-compliant of recommendation or awards passed by Insurance Ombudsman”.

30. R17(8) is proposed to be substituted under the Draft Rules with the following:

“(8) The award of Insurance Ombudsman shall be binding on the insurers or insurance broker, as the case may be, unless appealed against, and in case of non-compliance of award within the timeline specified in sub-rule (6), a penalty as specified by Authority shall be payable by insurer or insurance broker to the complainant, in addition to interest mentioned under sub-rule (7)”.