Suspension of PERM Labour Certification for Select Employers: Implications for Indian IT Companies and Their Employees

On 8 October 2026, the US Department of Labour suspended eight employers, including the major Indian IT services companies, from the PERM labour certification programme. This article examines the legal basis for the suspension, its consequences for affected employees, the alternative immigration routes available, and the obligations it raises for employers under US and Indian law. The position is stated as 21 Novemeber 2026.

1. Introduction

On 8 October 2026, at a press conference convened by the White House Fraud Task Force under Vice President JD Vance, the United States Secretary of Labor, Mr Keith Sonderling, announced that the Department of Labor ("DOL") would suspend the Permanent Labor Certification ("PERM") programme for eight employers: Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL, Capgemini, Microsoft and Adobe. DOL will neither accept new PERM applications nor continue to process pending applications filed by these employers while the related investigations remain open.

The measure does not suspend the PERM programme generally. It is a targeted, employer-specific action. All other employers in the United States may continue to file and prosecute PERM applications in the ordinary course.

2. Legal Basis and Duration

DOL has not identified the legal authority for the suspension. The most likely basis is 20 CFR § 656.31(b). That provision empowers DOL to suspend the processing of labour certification applications where there is an investigation into possible fraud or wilful misrepresentation. An initial suspension may extend for up to 180 days, and it may be extended for as long as the investigation or any related judicial proceeding remains pending. The Vice President indicated that the suspension would continue for as long as necessary and that it may be extended to further technology companies.

That basis is not free from doubt. According to reports of the announcement, only two of the eight employers were cited for active federal investigations, the remaining siz appear to have been selected because of the high volume of their labour certification filings. Section 656.31(b) is premised on an investigation into fraud or wilful misrepresentation, and it does not obviously authorise a suspension founded on filing volume alone. A suspension of that kind may therefore be open to challenge under the Administrative Procudeure Act. However, no such challenge has been reported as at the date of writing.

As of the date of writing, the DOL has published neither a Federal Registe notice nor any detailed written guidance clarifying the scope and implications of the suspension. In particular, three key issues remain unresolved: (a) the duration of the suspension; (b) whether its scope will be extended to additional employers; and (c) how applications that have already been certified will be treated

3. Regulatory Context

The suspension forms part of a broader and escalating pattern of enforcement:

in May 2026, DOL suspended PERM processing for Cloudera for 180 days, acting jointly with the Department of Justice; in August 2026, OpenAI entered into a USD 3.2 million settlement with the Department of Justice concerning its PERM recruitment practices, without admission of liability; in September 2026, new PERM filings by Cognizant were suspended in connection with a fraud investigation; and On 18 September 2026, the President signed Executive Order 14431, which directs DOL, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State to consider whether an H-1B employer has engaged in layoffs within previous year or plans future layoffs, and requires DOL to review previously filed Labor Condition Applications; On 17 November 2026, DOL published a proposed rule overhauling the PERM programme (91 FR 73916). Among other changes, it would replace print advertising with online recruitment running for at least 90 days, abolish the Schedule A exemption, and bar an employer that has laid off US workers within the preceding two years from seeking labour certification for the same or similar positions; and On 16 November 2026, the DOL Inspector General publicly warned that further companies and educational institutions could face enforcement action.

These measures form part of a broader series of restrictions affecting the H-1B programme. These include the introduction of a weighted selection process favouring higher-wage positions, a proposed USD 103,265 fee for certain H-1B petitions, and proposals to withdraw the grace period available to H-1B workers following termination of employment and to revoke work authorisation for certain H-4 dependent spouses.

Taken together, Executive Order 14431 and the proposed rule place an employer’s history of workforce reductions at the centre of both temporary and permanent immigration sponsorship considerations. This approach appears consistent with the Vice President’s criticism, following the 8 October announcement, of employers that had sponsored foreign workers while simultaneously laying off US employees.

4. Implications for Employment Continuity

4.1 Current work authorisation

PERM forms part of the permanent residence application process and does not, in itself, confer or determine work authorisation. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has clarified that the suspension does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the immigration status of visa holders and their dependents. Accordingly, affected employees may continue their employment without disruption. The principal impact is on their prospective ability to advance through the permanent residence process.

4.2 Effect by stage of process

The consequences for an individual employee depend on the stage reached in the sponsorship process:

PERM not yet filed - The employer is unable to commence the process, and no priority date can be established. PERM filed and pending - The application is held in abeyance for an indeterminate period. PERM certified and Form I-140 not yet filed - A labour certification is valid for 180 days, within which the I-140 must be filed. Because DOL's position on certified applications is unclear, the petition should be filed without delay. Form I-140 approved - This is the most secure position. Under 8 CFR § 204.5(e), the priority date is generally retained, save where approval is revoked for fraud, material error, or the revocation or invalidation of the underlying labour certification.

4.3 The six-year limit on H-1B status

The most significant exposure concerns employees approaching the six-year maximum period of H-1B status. Extensions beyond that limit depend on the progress of the sponsorship process under the American Competitiveness in the Twenty-First Century Act ("AC21"):

Section 104(c) permits three-year extensions on the basis of an approved I-140 where the beneficiary is subject to per-country limitations. Indian nationals holding approved I-140 petitions remain largely protected. Section 106(a) permits one-year extensions where a labour certification application was filed at least 365 days earlier and has not been finally determined. It is reasonably arguable that a suspended application remains "pending" and has not been finally denied, so such extensions should remain available. This is an interpretation of the statute and has not been confirmed by DOL or USCIS. It is likely to be tested. Employees who are approaching the six-year limit and in respect of whom no PERM application has been filed have no present basis for extension through their current employer.

4.4 Risk of revocation

Given that the suspension stems from allegations of fraud, an adverse determination could potentially result in the revocation of previously issued labour certifications and approved Form I-140 petitions. This could, in turn, jeopardise even priority dates that may otherwise have been considered secure. While this risk remains contingent on the outcome of the proceedings, employees should nevertheless be made aware of this possibility.

5. Implications for Workforce Mobility

Reversal of Employer Dependence - Under the ordinary PERM process, an employee's progression towards permanent residence is closely tied to the sponsoring employer. In the present circumstances, however, remaining with an affected employer could indefinitely delay the employee's permanent residence prospects. This may create an incentive for employees to seek opportunities with unaffected employers, which are not currently subject to any comparable restrictions. Portability of Priority Dates - An employee with an approved Form I-140 may transition to a new employer, which would ordinarily be required to initiate a fresh PERM labour certification process. However, the employee is generally entitled to retain the priority date established under the previously approved I-140 petition. Portability under Section 204(j) of the Immigartion and Nationality Act (introduced by section 106(c) of the American Competitiveness in the Twenty-First Century Act (AC21) requires the employee's application for adjustment of status to have remained pending for at least 180 days. Given the significant visa category backlogs affecting Indian nationals, relatively few employees are likely to meet this requirement. Accordingly, in practice, a change of employer would generally necessitate a fresh PERM application, while allowing the employee to retain the previously established priority date. Employee Retention and Recruitment -Affected employers should anticipate increased attrition among senior US-based employees seeking permanent residence, as uncertainty surrounding the PERM process may prompt them to explore opportunities with employers unaffected by the suspension. This may also create challenges in attracting and retaining experienced talent. Reconfiguration of Delivery Models -Affected employers are likely to accelerate the use of intra-company transfers under the L-1 visa category, expand nearshore delivery operations in Canada and Mexico, and consider relocating certain onshore functions to India. The National Association of Software and Service Companies ("NASSCOM") has observed that Indian technology companies have significantly reduced their dependence on the H-1B programme, increased local hiring in the United States, and sponsor a relatively small proportion of employees for permanent residence through the PERM process. Accordingly, the commercial impact on these companies may be considerably less pronounced than the impact on individual employees whose permanent residence prospects are directly affected.

6. Alternative Immigration Strategies

The following routes do not require PERM labour certification:

EB-1C (multinational manager or executive) - This category is suitable for managers and executives who are genuinely transferred from Indian group entities to their US affiliates. However, it remains an employer-sponsored immigration petition and may therefore be affected if the investigation is extended to USCIS filings. EB-2 National Interest Waiver - A self-petition that does not require employer sponsorship. It may be suitable for senior technical specialists who can demonstrate that their proposed work has substantial merit and national importance. EB-1A and O-1 - Available to individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in their respective fields. The O-1 visa also offers an alternative non-immigrant work status that is not subject to the H-1B annual numerical cap. L-1A leading to EB-1C - Senior US-based positions may be structured to meet the applicable managerial or executive capacity requirements. Change of employer - The most reliable option for employees nearing the six-year H-1B maximum period who do not have a PERM application pending. Recapture of H-1B time - Time spent outside the United States may be recaptured and added to the employee's H-1B validity period, thereby extending the six-year maximum period of stay.

7. Employer Obligations

7.1 Continuing obligations under United States law

a) Obligations under Labor Condition Applications remain fully in force, including payment of the required wage, the prohibition on "benching", and maintenance of public access files.

b) PERM recruitment must correspond closely to the employer's ordinary recruitment practice for comparable positions. This issue lies at the centre of the Cloudera and OpenAI actions, and unaffected employers would be well advised to audit their PERM files.

c) Under 20 CFR § 656.12, all costs of the labour certification process, including attorneys' fees and recruitment costs, must be borne by the employer and may not be recovered from the employee.

Given the involvement of the Department of Justice, employers should implement litigation holds and document preservation measures.

7.2 Considerations under Indian law

Service bonds and recovery clauses - Indian IT companies frequently impose service bonds or cost-recovery obligations linked to deputation or permanent residence sponsorship. Under 20 CFR § 656.12(b), the employer may not seek or receive payment of any kind for PERM related costs, whether directly or indirectly. A deputation bond under which an Indian group entity recovers those costs from the employee may therefore be challenged as indirect recovery. As a matter of Indian law, a minimum-service obligation that operates during employment is generally not a restaurant of trade under Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 (Niranjan Shankar Golikari v Century Spinning & Manufacturing Co Ltd, AIR 1967 SC 1098). The more effective challenge lies under Section 74, which limits recovery under a clause in the nature of a penalty to reasonable compensation. That challenge is stronger where the sponsorship for which the bond was given can no longer be provided. Frustration and change of circumstances - Where deputation agreements contemplate permanent residence sponsorship, the question will be whether the sponsorship obligation has become impossible of performance under Section 56, or whether the suspension amounts to no more than commercial hardship, Indian law does not recognise partial frustration. Frustration discharges the contract as a whole (Satyabrata Ghose v Mugneeram Bangur & Co. AIR 1954 SC 44). The argument is also weaker where, as is common, the deputation terms make sponsorship discretionary. Disputes may also arise as to whether the employer is obliged to offer alternatives, such as an EB-1C petition or a transfer. Disclosure obligations of listed entities - Listed employers, including Infosys, TCS, Wipro and HCLTech, should consider whether the suspension and the underlying investigation constitute material events requiring disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Those with US listings should also consider their corresponding disclosure obligations. Client contracts - Master services agreements with US clients may contain key-personnel provisions, continuity-of-service obligations or compliance-with-law representations. The investigation may trigger notification obligations or termination rights under these provisions. Employee communications - Employers should issue consistent and accurate communications to affected employees. Both understatement and overstatement of the risks may expose the employer to liability.

8. Conclusion

The measure is a targeted suspension of eight employers in connection with fraud investigations. Its legal basis is uncertain, particularly for the six employers reportedly selected for filing volume rather than because of an active investigation. It is not a general suspension of the PERM suspension programme. It runs for an initial period of up to 180 days, which may be extended. Existing work authorisation is not affected. The exposure concerns progression towards permanent residence and extensions of H-1B status beyond six years. The employees most exposed are those approaching the six-year limit with no PERM application filed, followed by those whose pending applications have been suspended. Employees holding approved I-140 petitions are the most secure, subject to the contingent risk of revocation on a finding of fraud. Immigration strategy should shift towards EB-1C, the National Interest Waiver, O-1 status and changes of employer. Unaffected employers should audit their PERM recruitment practices without delay. Under Indian law, the principal issues are the enforceability of service bonds and recovery clauses, disputes arising from deputation agreements, and the disclosure obligations of listed companies.

Developments to monitor include DOL's formal written notice through the Office of Foreign Labor Certification and the FLAG portal, any extension of the suspension to further employers, the outcome of the proposed PERM rule published on 17 November 2026, on which comments are due 60 days after publication and any legal challenge to suspension.