How To Correct Errors In Foreign Investment Reporting And Share Allotment Records In India

Errors in foreign investment reporting can create compliance problems for Indian companies receiving funds from overseas investors. An incorrect allotment date, investment amount, investor name or shareholding percentage may cause discrepancies between regulatory filings and company records. Effective FDI Filing Correction requires companies to identify the source of the error, determine which records are affected and follow the appropriate rectification procedure.

The correction process depends on whether the mistake appears in an RBI filing, the Foreign Investment Reporting and Management System (FIRMS) Entity Master, a Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) filing or the company’s statutory share records. These records serve different purposes, so correcting one does not automatically correct the others.

What Is FDI Filing Correction?

FDI filing correction refers to the process of rectifying inaccurate or inconsistent information reported in connection with foreign direct investment in India. Such errors may arise during the issue of shares to a non resident, a transfer of existing shares, the reporting of foreign investment or the maintenance of shareholding records.

Common mistakes include incorrect investor details, mismatched share quantities, inaccurate issue prices, incorrect dates, incomplete supporting documents and inconsistencies in pre transaction or post transaction shareholding patterns.

The first step is to establish whether the mistake is merely clerical or reflects a substantive issue. A spelling error in an investor’s name may require a different response from an incorrect share allotment, an inaccurate valuation or a transaction which did not comply with foreign investment rules.

Companies should avoid submitting another form simply to overwrite an earlier filing. The appropriate procedure depends on the form’s status, the nature of the error and the authority responsible for the relevant record.

Identify Which Record Contains the Error

Errors in RBI Reporting Through FIRMS

The RBI’s FIRMS platform supports reporting of foreign investment transactions through forms such as FC GPR and FC TRS, along with other applicable reporting forms. FC GPR generally relates to the issue of capital instruments to a non resident, while FC TRS covers specified transfers between residents and non residents.

An error in a submitted form may affect the reported investment amount, the investor’s details or the shareholding pattern. The company should first establish whether the form remains pending, has been returned for resubmission or has already been approved.

The status matters because the available corrective action may differ. If a form is still under review, the company should contact its authorised dealer bank for instructions. If the form has been approved with incorrect details, a separate correction request or other regulatory action may be required. Do not assume an approved filing can be edited directly.

Errors in the FIRMS Entity Master

The Entity Master contains information used in the foreign investment reporting process, including details relevant to the company’s shareholding structure. Incorrect information here can affect the data carried into subsequent reporting forms.

For example, a company may discover an incorrect paid up capital figure or a shareholding percentage which does not match its statutory records. The company should compare the existing Entity Master data with its corporate filings and supporting documents before requesting a correction.

The RBI’s published FIRMS guidance provides a route for raising Entity Master correction requests. The company should check the current instructions on the official portal, prepare a clear explanation and identify the existing and proposed values. Supporting documents and an appropriately authorised request may be needed.

Errors in MCA Filings and Statutory Share Records

An incorrect foreign investment filing is not necessarily the only problem. The company may also have an inaccurate return of allotment, an incorrect register of members or inconsistencies in its share certificates and internal cap table.

Under the Companies Act, 2013, companies must comply with the applicable requirements for allotment reporting and statutory records. Form PAS 3 is used for the return of allotment in relevant cases. If information in an MCA filing is incorrect, the company should establish the appropriate procedure with reference to the form, filing status and applicable MCA instructions.

A correction to the RBI record does not automatically amend an MCA filing. Similarly, correcting a register of members does not automatically rectify the information reported through FIRMS.

How Should a Company Correct an FDI Reporting Error?

Step 1: Reconstruct the Original Transaction

Before requesting a correction, assemble the documents relating to the original investment. These may include the subscription agreement, board resolutions, allotment records, bank remittance evidence, valuation report, share certificates, register of members and copies of submitted regulatory forms.

Compare the documents to determine the correct facts. Establish the actual date of allotment or transfer, the number and class of shares involved, the consideration paid and the investor’s identity.

This exercise is particularly important when several records contain different figures. The company should establish what legally occurred rather than simply copying the most recent entry into another form.

Step 2: Classify the Error and Confirm the Procedure

Once the facts are clear, identify the record requiring correction and the appropriate authority or intermediary. An error in a pending FIRMS filing may require action through the authorised dealer bank. An Entity Master discrepancy may require a correction request under the current RBI process. An incorrect MCA filing may need a separate procedure under the applicable company law requirements.

Where the error involves the number of shares actually allotted, the issue price or a breach of foreign investment conditions, obtain legal advice before attempting rectification. A filing correction cannot by itself make an otherwise non compliant transaction lawful.

Step 3: Prepare a Documented Correction Request

The request should clearly describe the mistake, explain how it occurred and state the correct information. Where appropriate, prepare a comparison showing the existing entry and the proposed replacement.

Attach relevant supporting documents and an authorised request or declaration if required by the applicable process. The evidence should be consistent across the company’s banking, corporate and regulatory records.

Companies working with foreign investment consultants can use their assistance to coordinate the documentation and communication process. However, the company should retain oversight of the accuracy of all disclosures and the legal basis for the proposed correction.

Step 4: Obtain Confirmation and Reconcile All Records

After the correction is processed, retain the acknowledgement, correspondence and evidence of the updated record. Check whether the change has also been reflected in any connected filing or database.

Reconcile the corrected information across the Entity Master, relevant FIRMS filings, MCA records, register of members, share certificates and internal cap table. If separate records require separate action, track each item until it is resolved.

The company should not treat a request submission as proof of successful correction. It should confirm the final status and preserve evidence for future audits and investor due diligence.

What If the Error Involves an Incorrect Share Allotment?

An error in a share allotment record may be more serious than a reporting mistake. For example, the number of shares entered in a return of allotment may differ from the number approved by the board, or the company may discover an inconsistency between the allotment resolution and the register of members.

The company should first establish the legal position from the underlying approvals, subscription documents, payment records and statutory registers. It should then determine whether the problem is limited to a filing or whether the allotment itself was defective.

If the allotment was valid but a form contains incorrect information, the company should follow the applicable correction process for the relevant MCA or RBI record. If the underlying corporate action was invalid or the register of members requires substantive rectification, a more formal legal process may be necessary.

Companies should not alter statutory records merely to make them match a mistaken filing. Where shareholder ownership is disputed or the company cannot determine the legally correct position, specialist legal advice is important before any amendment is made.

What Are the Risks of Leaving Errors Uncorrected?

Incorrect foreign investment records can complicate future fundraising, share transfers, restructuring and company sales. Potential investors may question discrepancies between the reported foreign investment and the company’s actual capital structure.

Errors may also affect regulatory compliance assessments or delay the processing of subsequent filings. In some cases, the issue may reveal a separate contravention of FEMA or company law rather than a simple administrative mistake.

The appropriate response depends on the facts. A correction request may resolve a clerical error, but a substantive contravention may require a separate regularisation or compounding process under the applicable legal framework.

How Can Companies Prevent Repeat Errors?

Companies should introduce a transaction review process before submitting foreign investment filings. Finance, legal and company secretarial teams should verify investor details, dates, consideration, share quantities and ownership percentages against the same set of approved source documents.

A central compliance register should track each transaction, its filing deadline, submission status, supporting documents and final acknowledgement. Responsibility for preparing, reviewing and approving the filing should be clearly assigned.

Newly incorporated businesses should establish these controls early. New company registration is only one stage of establishing a compliant business; companies receiving foreign investment also need reliable systems for recording share allotments, maintaining statutory registers and completing ongoing reporting obligations.

Conclusion

Correcting foreign investment reporting errors in India requires more than changing a figure in an online form. Companies should establish the correct transaction facts, identify every affected record, follow the appropriate RBI or MCA procedure and retain evidence of the completed correction.

Where the mistake relates to a substantive allotment or foreign investment compliance issue, the company should assess the underlying legal position before taking corrective action. A disciplined reconciliation process and timely professional advice can help reduce regulatory uncertainty and protect the reliability of the company’s ownership records.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can an approved FC GPR filing be corrected?

The available procedure depends on the nature of the error and the filing status. An approved form may not be directly editable. The company should contact its authorised dealer bank and follow the current RBI process for the specific correction.

How can a company correct incorrect details in the FIRMS Entity Master?

The company should compare the existing details with its corporate records, prepare a correction request identifying the old and proposed values, and follow the current instructions published for the FIRMS Entity Master. Supporting documents or an authorised request may be required.

Can an RBI filing and an MCA filing be corrected through one application?

Generally, companies should treat these as separate reporting systems. Correcting information in one system does not automatically update the other. The company should identify every affected record and complete each applicable correction process.

What happens if the share allotment itself was incorrect?

The company must determine whether the error concerns only the reported information or the underlying allotment. A filing mistake may require administrative correction, while a defective allotment or disputed ownership may require additional corporate action or formal legal rectification.

Should a company correct an error before its next investment round?

Yes. Identifying and addressing inconsistencies early can reduce due diligence concerns and help prevent delays in subsequent transactions. The company should retain evidence of the correction and verify that all relevant records are consistent.