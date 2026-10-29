Mother’s Right To Child Custody Takes Precedence Over Grandparents Unless She Is Unfit: Delhi High Court

Introduction

The question of child custody becomes particularly sensitive when the death of a parent leads to a dispute between the surviving parent and the grandparents. While grandparents may seek custody on the ground that they can provide better care, education and upbringing, such claims must be assessed in light of the child’s welfare and the legal position of the natural guardian. Addressing this issue, the Delhi High Court has reiterated that a mother’s claim to custody takes precedence over that of grandparents unless she is found to be unfit, incapable or negligent in caring for her children.

In Ram Kumar v. Smt. Asha Kataria, MAT.APP.(F.C.) 389/2026, decided on 13 October 2026, a Division Bench comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Renu Bhatnagar dismissed an appeal filed by a paternal grandfather seeking custody of his two grandchildren. The Court reaffirmed that the welfare of children remains the paramount consideration in custody disputes and that the preferences of children who are sufficiently mature to express an independent opinion must be given due consideration.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute arose following the death of the appellant’s son, Ravinder Grover, on 1 December 2016. After his death, the children continued to reside with their mother, Asha Kataria. The paternal grandfather subsequently approached the Family Court under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890, seeking custody of the children.

He contended that the mother, being a working woman, was unable to provide adequate care and a suitable environment for them. He further argued that the grandparents could offer better education and a more congenial atmosphere for their upbringing. The Family Court declined to grant custody after interacting with the children. Aggrieved by this decision, the grandfather challenged the order before the Delhi High Court under Section 19 of the Family Courts Act, 1984.

Children’s Wishes as a Crucial Consideration

While examining the matter, the High Court placed considerable emphasis on the children’s expressed wishes. At the time of the Family Court’s decision, the children were approximately 17 and 14 years old. The Court observed that they were capable of rational thinking and that there was no material to suggest that they had been tutored into expressing a preference for their mother. The daughter had also attained majority by the time the appeal was decided.

Their expressed desire to continue living with their mother was therefore an important consideration in determining whether the existing custody arrangement warranted interference. The Court’s observations highlighted the importance of considering the views of children who are mature enough to form and communicate their own preferences in custody proceedings.

Employment and Financial Independence of the Mother

The Court also examined whether there was any evidence to support the grandfather’s allegations regarding the mother’s ability to care for the children. It noted that she was employed as an Income-Tax Officer, was financially independent and had her own accommodation. More importantly, there was nothing on record to indicate that she was not bringing up the children properly.

The judgment makes clear that the mother’s employment, by itself, could not establish that she was incapable of fulfilling her parental responsibilities. In the absence of evidence demonstrating inadequate care or neglect, the grandfather’s assertion that he could provide a better environment was insufficient to justify transferring custody from the mother to the grandparents.

Legal Position on the Custody Rights of Natural Guardians

Reaffirming the legal position governing custody disputes, the Bench observed that a natural guardian has a superior claim to custody over grandparents unless the Court is satisfied that the parent is unfit, incapable or negligent. The Court emphasised that the mother could not be deprived of her children, nor could the children be deprived of their mother, without circumstances justifying such a decision.

This observation underscores the distinction between a relative’s willingness to provide care and the legal basis required to displace a natural guardian. A claim that grandparents can offer a more comfortable or congenial upbringing does not, in itself, establish that the surviving parent should lose custody. The Court must examine the circumstances relevant to the children’s welfare and determine whether there is sufficient justification for changing the existing arrangement.

Reliance on Supreme Court Precedent

In reaching its conclusion, the High Court relied on the Supreme Court’s decision in Vivek Kumar Chaturvedi & Anr. v. State of U.P. & Ors., (2025) 4 SCC 342. In that case, the Supreme Court considered a father’s claim to custody against that of the maternal grandparents and observed that the grandparents could not have a better claim than the father, who was the natural guardian.

The Supreme Court emphasised that the welfare of the child remains paramount, while the claim of a natural guardian cannot be displaced merely because the child has been residing with grandparents. The Delhi High Court applied this principle to reiterate the importance of assessing the circumstances affecting the children’s welfare rather than preferring the grandparents’ claim on the assumption that they could provide a better upbringing.

Scope of Custody Proceedings

The Bench further clarified that allegations concerning whether the mother had subjected the appellant’s son to cruelty were not matters to be examined or decided in the present custody proceedings under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890. The proceedings concerned the question of custody, and the Court confined its consideration to the circumstances relevant to that issue.

This approach kept the Court’s assessment focused on the children’s present circumstances, the mother’s ability to care for them and their expressed preferences, rather than allowing collateral allegations to determine the outcome of the custody dispute.

Visitation Rights of Grandparents

The judgment also addressed the question of visitation rights. Since the granddaughter had attained majority, the Court observed that she was free to visit her grandparents if she wished. It clarified that a court could neither compel a grandchild to meet the grandparents nor prevent the grandchild from doing so.

Nevertheless, the grandfather was granted the liberty to approach the Family Court with an appropriate application seeking visitation rights. Any such application would be considered on its own merits after ascertaining the willingness of the grandchildren. Thus, although the request for custody was rejected, the Court left open the possibility of seeking visitation through appropriate legal proceedings.

Conclusion

The decision in Ram Kumar v. Smt. Asha Kataria reinforces the principle that child custody disputes must be determined by reference to the welfare of the children and the circumstances of the individual case. It recognises the superior claim of a natural guardian while making clear that such a claim remains subject to judicial scrutiny where concerns about the parent’s fitness or ability to provide care arise.

Equally, the judgment highlights the significance of children’s expressed preferences when they are mature enough to form an independent opinion. By declining to transfer custody in the absence of evidence of inadequate care, the Delhi High Court reaffirmed that the desire of grandparents to provide a better upbringing cannot, by itself, override the mother’s claim to custody. The ruling therefore underscores the importance of examining parental fitness, the children’s wishes and their welfare before altering an existing custody arrangement.