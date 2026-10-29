Maintenance Rights Of Working Women Under India Law

Introduction

In recent years, India has witnessed a significant rise in the number of divorce and matrimonial disputes. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)1, though the rate of divorce is still low compared to Western countries, it is on a noticeable upward trend, particularly in urban areas. Contributing factors include greater financial independence of women, increasing awareness about personal rights, and evolving societal norms.

Modern Indian women are not as financially dependent on their spouses as they were a few decades ago. With increasing education and employment opportunities, women today are self-reliant and capable of managing their own lives. However, marriage often leads to women making personal and professional sacrifices that can impact their ability to sustain themselves post-divorce, especially in the short term. This raises a critical legal question: Are working women entitled to maintenance by their spouse/ ex-spouse under Indian Laws?

Legal Provisions Governing Maintenance

Even though few maintenance laws in India are gender-neutral in language but are generally invoked by women seeking financial support after separation or divorce. Key statutory provisions include:

Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 pari materia to Section 144 of The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 – Provides maintenance to wives, children, and parents. The term “wife” includes a woman who has been divorced but not remarried. Section 24 and 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 – Section 24 provides for interim maintenance and legal expenses, while Section 25 enables either spouse to claim permanent maintenance and alimony. Section 20 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 – Grants monetary relief to aggrieved women, which includes monthly or one time maintenance along with compensation and other monetary reliefs. Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986 – Entitles a Muslim woman to reasonable and fair provision and maintenance during the iddat period. Parsi and Christian Laws – Indian Divorce Act, 1869 and Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936 also provide for maintenance rights for matrimonial matters.

Affidavit of Disclosure: Rajnesh v. Neha [(2021) 2 SCC 324]

In 2020, the Supreme Court in Rajnesh v. Neha laid down comprehensive guidelines for maintenance-related matters. One of the most significant contributions was the requirement for both parties to file a detailed affidavit of income, assets and liabilities.

This was intended to bring uniformity and transparency to maintenance proceedings and prevent concealment of income or inflation of liabilities. The Court emphasized the importance of realistic, fair, and sufficient maintenance that allows the spouse (usually the wife) to maintain a standard of living similar to that enjoyed during the marriage.

For determining the quantum of maintenance payable to an applicant, the Court laid down the following guidelines:

The status of the parties; reasonable needs of the wife and dependant children; whether the applicant is educated and professionally qualified; whether the applicant has any independent source of income; whether the income is sufficient to enable her to maintain the same standard of living as she was accustomed to in her matrimonial home; whether the applicant was employed prior to her marriage; whether she was working during the subsistence of the marriage; etc. The financial capacity of the husband, his actual income, reasonable expenses for his own maintenance, and dependant family members whom he is obliged to maintain under the law, liabilities if any, would be required to be taken into consideration, to arrive at the appropriate quantum of maintenance to be paid. The Court must have due regard to the standard of living of the husband, as well as the spiralling inflation rates and high costs of living. On termination of the relationship, if the wife is educated and professionally qualified, but had to give up her employment opportunities to look after the needs of the family being the primary caregiver to the minor children, and the elder members of the family, this factor would be required to be given due importance. With advancement of age, it would be difficult for a dependant wife to get an easy entry into the work-force after a break of several years as she would be required to undergo fresh training to acquire marketable skills and re-train herself to secure a job. In case where the wife is working, it cannot operate as a bar from being awarded maintenance by the husband. The onus is on the husband to establish with necessary material that there are sufficient grounds to show that he is unable to maintain the family and discharge his legal obligations for reasons beyond his If the husband does not disclose the exact amount of his income, an adverse inference may be drawn by the Court. The living expenses of the child would include expenses for food, clothing, residence, medical expenses, education of children. Extra coaching classes or any other vocational training courses to complement the basic education must be factored in, while awarding child Albeit, it should be a reasonable amount to be awarded for extra-curricular/coaching classes, and not an overly extravagant amount which may be claimed. Education expenses of the children must be normally borne by the father. If the wife is working and earning sufficiently, the expenses may be shared proportionately between the parties. Serious disability or ill health of a spouse, child / children from the marriage / dependant relative who require constant care and recurrent expenditure, would also be a relevant consideration while quantifying maintenance.

Maintenance Rights for Working Women

One of the most debated questions is whether working women are entitled to maintenance. Judicial precedents reveal that courts have adopted a nuanced approach, considering multiple factors beyond mere employment status.

Case Law Analysis:

Nidhi Sudan Manish Kumar Khanna, 2023 SCC OnLine Del 7652

In this case, the Delhi High Court held that a wife’s employment does not act as an automatic disqualification from claiming maintenance. The key considerations included:

Whether the woman’s income was sufficient to sustain a lifestyle comparable to the matrimonial home.

Childcare

Sacrifices made during the

Standard of living, inflation, and cost of

The Court emphasized that maintenance should be neither extravagant nor meagre and must provide realistic sustenance.

DXXXXX XXXXX [2024 LiveLaw (PH) 302]

In this case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that educational qualifications alone do not disentitle a woman from maintenance. Unless proven that she voluntarily gave up a professional career to seek maintenance, her claim remains valid.

Ranjithkumar Muniswari, MANU/TN/1690/2025

The Madras High Court reiterated the principle laid down in Manish Jain v. Akanksha Jain that education and the potential to earn are not valid grounds to deny maintenance. The Court must assess whether the woman’s income is sufficient to meet her needs.

Amit Kumar Navjot Dubey, 2016 SCC OnLine P&H 12523

The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that even if the wife earns more than the husband, she is still entitled to the same standard of living she had during her marriage. Earning capacity alone does not justify denial of maintenance.

Sunita Kachwa Anil Kachwa, III 2014 (DMC) 878 S.C.

The Supreme Court ruled that earning something, however modest, cannot be a ground to reject maintenance. The standard of living and sufficiency of the income are more relevant.

Jaspreet Singh Swaneet Kukreja, CRL.REV. P. 162/2021

In this case, the Delhi High Court stated that the capability to earn is irrelevant unless proven to have a significant bearing on the wife’s standard of living. Interim maintenance should not be denied purely on professional status.

Miki Buhariwala v. Roxana M. Buhariwala, 2023 SCC OnLine Dis Crt (Bom) 10

This case stressed the objective of maintenance i.e., to prevent destitution. The Court laid down factors such as:

Reasonable needs of the wife

Income and lifestyle gap between spouses

Capacity and income of the husband

Court’s duty to balance financial capacities and needs

Analyses of Judicial Precedents

From the above jurisprudence, the following parameters emerge as essential pointers in determining maintenance for working women:

Sufficiency of the Woman’s Income:

Courts examine if her income suffices to maintain herself and her child at a level similar to the matrimonial home. Not just current income, but future prospects, cost of living, and inflation are considered.

Career Sacrifices and Breaks:

If the woman took career breaks or left her job to raise children or care for in-laws, this weighs in her favour. Courts recognize that rejoining the workforce after such breaks can be difficult.

Employment Status of the Husband:

Courts examine the husband’s income, expenses, liabilities, and dependents. If he has higher earnings or hides income, an adverse inference may be drawn.

Comparative Income:

Even if the wife earns, courts usually analyse if the income disparity is significant. The husband is expected to maintain the wife’s lifestyle enjoyed during the marriage.

Child Support:

Courts take into consideration the costs of raising children, education, health, and extra-curricular expenses.

Conclusion

The jurisprudence surrounding maintenance for working women in India is steadily evolving, with courts focusing on a balanced, equitable, and fact-based approach. Rather than a simplistic binary of “working vs. non-working,” the judiciary considers nuanced socio-economic realities such as sacrifice of career for family, comparative earning capacities, financial needs of children, and overall standard of living.

The consistent judicial message is that maintenance is a right grounded in dignity and equity, not charity. The aim is to ensure no spouse is reduced to penury or forced to compromise their basic standard of living due to the breakdown of a marital relationship, regardless of their employment status.

Thus, working women, especially those who have made sacrifices for the family, continue to receive judicial support for claiming maintenance, ensuring that the law keeps pace with changing social dynamics and gender roles.