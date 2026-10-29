Enforceability Of Post-Employment Obligations In India

Why a carefully drafted Separation Agreement protects an employer better than the appointment letter or NDA signed at joining

Almost every employer in India has a template appointment letter with a confidentiality and non-compete clause tucked into it. Almost every employer also discovers, usually on the day a senior employee resigns and joins a competitor, that the clause does not do quite what the HR team believed it would. The question we are asked most often by clients is a simple one: “Can we stop him?” The honest answer is that it depends on what exactly we are trying to stop, and on how the obligation was documented.

This article explains how Indian courts view post-employment obligations, why a Separation Agreement (also called an exit agreement or settlement agreement) generally stands on firmer ground than the papers signed at the time of joining, and how each key clause should be drafted so that it has a real chance of being enforced.

1. The legal starting point: Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872

Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act declares every agreement by which anyone is restrained from exercising a lawful profession, trade or business to be void to that extent. The only statutory exception is the sale of goodwill of a business. Unlike English law, Section 27 does not ask whether the restraint is reasonable, partial or limited in time. It is also anchored in Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, which protects the right to practise any profession or carry on any trade or business.

Indian courts have therefore drawn a clear line between restrictions that operate during employment and those that operate after it ends:

During employment: A negative covenant that stops an employee from working for a competitor while still on the payroll is valid. The Supreme Court said so in Niranjan Shankar Golikari v. Century Spinning & Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (1967) and Gujarat Bottling Co. Ltd. v. Coca Cola Co. (1995). The Court reaffirmed the principle in Vijaya Bank v. Prashant B. Narnaware (2025 INSC 691), holding that a covenant operating while the employment subsists is not a restraint of trade under Section 27. After employment: In Superintendence Company of India (P) Ltd. v. Krishan Murgai (1980), the Supreme Court held that a covenant restraining an employee after termination is a restraint of trade and void under Section 27. High Courts have followed this line consistently.

The position has been reiterated recently. In Varun Tyagi v. Daffodil Software Pvt. Ltd. (FAO 167/2025, decided on 25 June 2025), the Delhi High Court set aside an interim injunction and held that a clause restricting a former employee from associating with the employer’s business associates after termination was void under Section 27. The Court observed that any term restricting an employee’s right to be employed after termination is contrary to Section 27, and it also noted that the employer had not shown any real misuse of confidential information.

The lesson for employers is not that post-employment obligations are worthless. The lesson is that the law protects legitimate proprietary interests (confidential information, trade secrets, goodwill built through the employer’s own investment) but does not protect an employer from ordinary competition by a former employee.

2. What survives after the employee leaves

Before looking at the separation agreement itself, it helps to be clear about which post-employment obligations Indian courts are generally willing to enforce:

Confidentiality and trade secrets. Courts readily restrain misuse of genuinely confidential information, even where the employment contract is silent, because the duty arises in equity and from the nature of the relationship. Intellectual property. Ownership of work product created during employment, and the return of documents, source code, client databases and devices. Non-disparagement. Generally enforceable as an ordinary contractual promise, subject to the limits discussed below. Non-solicitation of employees and clients. The position is less settled. Restrictions on enticing away co-workers have found more favour than restrictions on dealing with clients, but after Varun Tyagi, clause drafting here needs real care and a clear link to protection of confidential information or client data. Post-termination non-compete. This is the most vulnerable category. A blanket bar on joining a competitor after exit is, in most cases, likely to be held void under Section 27.

3. Validity of Separation Agreements

A separation agreement is an ordinary contract and has to satisfy Sections 10 and 23 of the Contract Act: free consent of competent parties, lawful consideration and a lawful object. It does not become valid merely because the parties have signed it, and it cannot bring back to life a restraint that Section 27 would otherwise strike down. What it can do is to put the enforceable obligations on a much stronger footing. A few points deserve attention.

Free consent. Under Section 14, consent must not be caused by coercion, undue influence, fraud, misrepresentation or mistake. An employee who signs in a hurry, on the last working day, with no time to read the document, can later plead that consent was not free. Giving a reasonable period for review, and recording that the employee was free to take independent legal advice, goes a long way. Lawful consideration. Severance pay, an ex gratia amount, waiver of notice period recovery, vesting of bonus or ESOPs, or an agreed neutral reference are all fresh consideration. The agreement should say clearly what the employee is getting in return for each promise. Full and final settlement. The agreement should record that the employee has received all dues, that there are no pending claims, and that the employer is relieved of further liability. This accord and satisfaction also reduces the risk of a counter-claim when the employer later seeks to enforce. Reasonable and proportionate remedies. If a payment is to be refunded on breach, the clause should operate as a genuine pre-estimate or a conditional benefit and not as a penalty. Section 74 permits only reasonable compensation, not a punitive amount. Dispute resolution. An arbitration clause with a defined seat allows the employer to approach the court for interim relief under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, and keeps the dispute away from public view.

4. Why a Separation Agreement is better than the appointment letter or NDA signed at joining

We are not suggesting that the joining documents should be dropped. They create the basic framework and the duty of confidence from day one. The point is that, when the relationship ends, a separation agreement is far better evidence of what both sides understood and agreed, and it is usually the stronger document in court. The table below sets out the practical differences.

Aspect Appointment letter / NDA signed at joining Separation agreement signed at exit Timing Signed on day one, before the employee has seen any confidential material. Signed after the employee has actually worked with the information and relationships being protected. Consideration Employment itself. Courts often see this as a take-it-or-leave-it bargain. Fresh and identifiable consideration such as severance, notice pay, bonus or early release from notice. Consent Weak bargaining position of the candidate; standard-form terms. Negotiated, often with legal advice. Stronger record of free and informed consent. Specificity Generic definitions and generic restrictions. Tailored to the role, the projects handled and the clients dealt with. Acknowledgements None, as nothing has happened yet. Employee confirms return of data and assets, no pending claims and continuing duties. Release of claims Not available. Full and final settlement and mutual releases can be recorded. Link with payment Difficult to tie remedies to payments. Severance can be made conditional on compliance, with a clawback. Evidentiary value Open to the plea that it was signed under pressure or without understanding. Clear, dated and role-specific record which helps in seeking interim relief.

In short, the NDA at joining is a promise made in the abstract. The separation agreement is a promise made with full knowledge of what is at stake, supported by payment, and tied to the particular information, clients and people that the employee actually dealt with. That difference matters when a judge has to decide whether to grant an interim injunction.

5. Key clauses of a Separation Agreement and how to draft them

5.1 Confidentiality

The usual formulation confirms that the employee remains bound by the confidentiality provisions of the employment contract, including the confidentiality of the terms of employment, and adds a fresh covenant that, after the execution date, the employee will not use or disclose any Confidential Information for himself or for anyone else, directly or indirectly.

This is the strongest clause in the agreement, because it protects a legitimate proprietary interest and does not depend on restricting anyone's livelihood. To make it work in practice:

Define “Confidential Information” with some specificity: client lists and pricing, source code, business plans, financial data, product roadmaps, personal data of customers and employees. A one-line definition invites arguments. Include the usual carve-outs for information that is in the public domain, information the employee already knew lawfully, and disclosures required by law or by a court. A balanced clause is more likely to be upheld. Leave a statutory and whistleblower carve-out so that the clause cannot be read as preventing lawful reporting to regulators or authorities. Provide for return or deletion of data, devices and documents, supported by a signed exit certificate. Courts pay attention to evidence of actual retention or misuse. Say that obligations in respect of trade secrets continue for as long as the information remains confidential, and fix a reasonable fixed period for other confidential information.

5.2 Non-disparagement

Here the employee promises not to make, publish or communicate any defamatory or disparaging remark about the company, including on social media, and to ensure that affiliates, associates and relatives do the same. The employee also undertakes not to commit any act involving moral turpitude, misrepresentation, gross negligence or wilful misconduct that may harm the reputation of the company, its officers, directors, employees or shareholders.

Reputation clauses are usually enforceable, but a few drafting points are worth remembering:

Make it mutual, or at least pair it with an agreed communication on the employee’s departure and a neutral reference. A one-sided clause looks heavy-handed. An employee cannot bind relatives or associates who are not parties to the agreement. The covenant should be framed as an obligation to use best efforts, and the employee should remain liable for his own acts and for statements he directs or encourages. Define “disparaging” with some care and distinguish it from truthful statements made in legal proceedings, to regulators, or in response to a lawful summons. Phrases like "act involving moral turpitude" are vague and are better replaced with specific conduct. Specify the remedy, whether it is an injunction to take down content, damages, or both.

5.3 Non-compete

The clause in question restrains the employee for twelve months from the separation date from engaging in, owning, managing or being employed by any business that directly competes with the company, or from establishing or joining a competing entity in any area in which the company does business. It applies to entities providing substantially similar services and contains a request that a court may reduce the restriction to the maximum permissible extent if it finds scope or duration unenforceable.

We have to be candid about this clause. After Krishan Murgai and the recent Delhi High Court rulings, a post-termination non-compete is the weakest part of any separation agreement. The fact that the employee is senior, that he has signed freely, or that the period is only twelve months does not take the clause out of Section 27, because Indian law does not apply a reasonableness test to a restraint of this kind. The “court may modify” language does not help either. Indian courts have not shown a willingness to rewrite a void restraint into a valid one, and the parties cannot confer that power on the court by agreement.

Employers who still want some protection of this kind should consider drafting around the problem rather than relying on a clause that is likely to fail:

Use a longer notice period or a paid garden leave period during which the employee remains on the payroll. A restriction that operates during subsisting employment is enforceable. Tie the non-compete to the severance payment as a conditional benefit with a clawback. Even then, the clause is open to challenge, so the employer should expect that a court may refuse injunctive relief and leave the employer to a money claim. Rely instead on strong confidentiality, return-of-property and non-solicitation covenants, and enforce those vigorously when there is evidence of misuse. Include a severability clause, so that if the non-compete is struck down the rest of the agreement stays alive.

5.4 Non-solicitation and no-poaching

For twelve months from the separation date, the employee agrees not to solicit, contact or divert any client, prospective client, customer or business partner with whom he had contact or knowledge during employment, for the purpose of providing competing services, and not to solicit, recruit, induce or encourage any employee, contractor or consultant to leave the company or join a competitor.

The client-side restriction is the more exposed of the two. In Varun Tyagi, a clause stopping the employee from associating with the employer's business associates was held void. The employee-side restriction is better placed, because it does not stop the former employee from working or trading; it only prevents him from using his inside knowledge to strip the company of its team. Drafting suggestions:

Narrow the client restriction to the use of confidential information and client data, such as pricing and contracts, rather than a general ban on dealing with clients. A clause that prevents misuse of confidential information is easier to defend than one that prevents business with customers. Limit the employee restriction to people the employee actually worked with or managed in the last twelve months, and to active solicitation. A general job advertisement should not amount to a breach. Keep the period short and defined. Twelve months is a sensible outer limit. Link breach to a clear remedy such as an injunction, an account of profits or the clawback of severance.

6. Practical drafting checklist for employers

Begin the exit process early. Do not put the agreement in front of the employee on the last day. Record the consideration clearly and pay it on signing or in agreed instalments. Keep definitions consistent across the document: Execution Date, Separation Date, Confidential Information, Company and Affiliates. Use one pronoun convention and one defined term for the employee throughout. Careless drafting is often used to argue ambiguity. Obtain an exit certificate confirming return of assets, deletion of company data from personal devices and email accounts. Add a severability clause and a governing law and arbitration clause with a clear seat. Be ready to move quickly. Where there is evidence that a former employee has taken data, apply for interim relief at once, since delay weakens the case for an injunction.

7. Conclusion

Post-employment obligations in India are enforceable only to the extent they protect something the law recognises as worth protecting. Confidentiality, trade secrets, intellectual property and fair conduct after exit are on firm ground. A bare restriction on earning a living after leaving the company is not. A well-drafted separation agreement does not change Section 27, but it does improve every other aspect of the employer's position: fresh consideration, clear and specific obligations, informed consent, a full and final settlement, and a reliable record when it is time to approach the court.

Employers should treat the separation agreement as a legal document that deserves as much attention as the original employment contract, and should ask their counsel to review it for each senior exit, rather than reuse a template without thought.