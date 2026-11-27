The 2024 HKIAC (Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre) Rules expressly empowered emergency arbitrators to issue preliminary orders (sometimes known as “interim-interim” relief). This post explores whether this power is positively impacting emergency arbitration proceedings.

In a July 2024 post, we welcomed the 2024 HKIAC Rules’ express confirmation that emergency arbitrators have the power to grant preliminary orders. Such orders bind parties in the temporal gap between the emergency arbitrator’s appointment and his/her issuance of the emergency decision. We predicted that preliminary orders could, if properly used, help to avoid aggravation of the parties’ dispute and prevent irreparable harm during emergency arbitration proceedings.

Our recent experience of representing parties in HKIAC emergency arbitrations confirms that emergency arbitrators are using preliminary orders to achieve such outcomes. Two examples are summarised below.

Private capital disputes

In 2025–26, we represented an investor in a complex private capital dispute involving several Cayman Islands entities.

Following the investor’s commencement of a single HKIAC arbitration under multiple contracts (pursuant to Article 29 of the 2024 HKIAC Rules) and parallel HKIAC emergency arbitration proceedings, the emergency arbitrator granted a preliminary order preventing the Cayman Islands entities from dissipating certain assets pending the emergency arbitrator’s decision. The emergency arbitrator granted the preliminary order within approximately one day of the investor’s application being filed.

At the conclusion of the emergency arbitration proceedings, the emergency arbitrator issued an emergency decision in similar terms to the preliminary order.

Joint venture disputes

In 2025–26, we represented a minority shareholder in a significant joint venture dispute involving European and PRC companies.

Upon learning that the majority shareholder planned to misappropriate the joint venture’s assets, the minority shareholder commenced an emergency arbitration seeking, among other things, a preliminary order prohibiting such conduct.

Within one business day of being appointed, the emergency arbitrator granted the preliminary order. The emergency arbitrator subsequently issued an emergency decision, on a consent basis, expanding on the terms of the preliminary order to grant additional protections.

Key takeaway

In summary, where emergency relief is urgently needed, emergency arbitrators have been prepared to issue preliminary orders. This is a welcome development. The ability for parties to obtain preliminary orders rapidly is a valuable enhancement to the HKIAC’s emergency arbitration mechanism and further confirms its status as a credible alternative to seeking ex parte relief from national courts.