Hong Kong And Singapore Diverge On Public Policy Exception

In Resorts World at Sentosa Pte Ltd v. Tsang Yeuk Kwan [2026] HKCFI 4928, the Hong Kong Court was concerned with a S$10.38 million debt judgment rendered by the Singapore Court. The underlying debt related to gambling activities which took place in a licenced casino in Singapore.

The debtor applied to set aside the registration under section 6(1) of the Hong Kong Foreign Judgments (Reciprocal Enforcement) Ordinance (Cap. 319), arguing that enforcing a gaming debt would violate Hong Kong public policy.

The Court upheld the registration. DHCJ Alan Kwong held that as a matter of Hong Kong public policy, gambling is not regarded as an “immoral, sinful, improper, or worthy of public condemnation”. Instead, “[t]he public policy is that gambling should be controlled and directed”. His Lordship further held that money lent in a foreign country for the purpose of being used by the borrower for gaming lawfully in the foreign country is recoverable, and enforcing such a lending transaction would not be contrary to any public policy in Hong Kong.