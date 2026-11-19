Guernsey offers a market-leading banking proposition combining political independence, regulatory excellence and economic stability. With over 20 licensed banks holding £37bn in deposits, £20bn of lending and managing £20bn in assets, our jurisdiction provides sophisticated banking solutions for the private wealth, fiduciary, funds, and insurance sectors.

To view the full article please click here.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.