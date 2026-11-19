ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Why Guernsey For Banking
Guernsey Finance serves as a joint government and industry initiative dedicated to promoting and connecting Guernsey's position as a leading international finance centre. The organization operates from its registered office at Somers House in St Peter Port, providing resources and information about sustainable finance and private wealth management services. Through its platform, Guernsey Finance facilitates connections between the island's financial services sector and global markets.
Guernsey offers a market-leading banking proposition combining political independence, regulatory excellence and economic stability. With over 20 licensed banks holding £37bn in deposits, £20bn of lending and managing £20bn in assets, our jurisdiction provides sophisticated banking solutions for the private wealth, fiduciary, funds, and insurance sectors.
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For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.
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