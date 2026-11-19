In the first episode of our Bright Minds podcast, Wayne Atkinson and Greta Pender explore the diverse world of luxury assets:

what we think about when we talk about luxury assets

considerations when structuring around luxury assets

the case of the stolen collection

how an established fiduciary centre like Guernsey is uniquely placed to structure and protect such assets

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Structuring and protecting luxury assets - episode transcript

Introduction

Wayne Atkinson: Hello everybody. My name is Wayne Atkinson. For those of you who don't know me, I'm a Partner in Collas Crill's Corporate, Funds, Finance & Regulatory team. One aspect of my practice over the last few years has been advising on asset holding vehicles and structuring solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Some of those assets have been particularly interesting, and I'm here today with Greta Pender from Collas Crill Trust to talk about them.

Greta Pender: Thanks, Wayne. I'm Greta Pender, Managing Director of Collas Crill Trust. I've worked in the fiduciary industry for over 25 years and, during that time, have worked with many ultra-high-net-worth individuals whose structures have included luxury assets.

What do we mean by luxury assets?

Wayne: When we talk about luxury assets, we should probably define what we mean. People will have an idea, but what comes to mind for you when you think about luxury assets?

Greta: There are the more traditional examples: art, yachts, private aircraft, jewellery and watches. We're also seeing emerging categories, such as collectibles and digital assets. Collectibles, in particular, are a moving feast. At one time we were told Beanie Babies would be the next big thing. My children are convinced they'll become millionaires through Pokémon cards. Beyond that, there are all sorts of niche assets that attract collectors. I recently saw a piece of taxidermy sell for £50,000. The range of assets is huge, but it's important not to get distracted by the uniqueness of the asset itself and lose sight of the fundamentals.

Wayne: Exactly. Understanding why the client is interested in a particular asset is key.

Greta: Absolutely. Whether it's fine wine, artwork, classic cars, NFTs or collectibles, the first question is always: what is driving the client's interest? Is it a passion project? An investment? A means of preserving wealth? Or is there a heritage or cultural element they want to protect for future generations?

Purpose drives structure

Wayne: When the motivation is preservation of culture or heritage, we're often talking about foundations and philanthropic structures rather than purely commercial vehicles.

Greta: Yes. A foundation can be particularly effective because it provides a legal personality and an asset-holding vehicle without necessarily focusing on commercial return in the way a company might.

For example, someone may wish to preserve a collection relating to a specific culture, jurisdiction or period in history. They may want it professionally managed and protected, while also making it accessible to the public through exhibitions.

Wayne: There are also practical considerations. Is there an inheritance aspect? Is the collection intended to be enjoyed by the family? How do you divide an artwork between four children? Does the client want to drive classic cars at weekends, or simply preserve them as part of a collection? These considerations shape the structure from the beginning.

Greta: Exactly. The use and enjoyment aspect is important and often has tax implications, depending on the jurisdictions involved. At the other end of the spectrum, the objective may simply be to generate returns through buying and selling assets. In those circumstances, a corporate structure may be more appropriate.

The importance of specialist advice

Wayne: Luxury assets often require specialist advisers. From a trustee or director's perspective, how do we become comfortable with that? One issue I often focus on is transparency around remuneration and potential conflicts of interest.

Greta: That's a very important consideration. There should be complete transparency from the outset.

Taking the art world as an example, an adviser may also act as an agent and potentially receive compensation from multiple parties in a transaction. Trustees and directors need to understand exactly how advisers are being paid and whether any conflicts exist.

Wayne: The advisers we've worked with most successfully have always been transparent and have aligned their remuneration with the client's objectives. Many of the principles we apply to traditional investment portfolios can also be applied to luxury assets. The key question is whether those principles can be applied effectively, and if not, why not.

Storage, security and jurisdiction

Wayne: One major difference compared to stocks and shares is that these are often physical assets. They need to be stored somewhere.

Greta: Exactly. Sometimes beneficiaries want assets displayed in their homes. Sometimes collections travel internationally for exhibitions. Other assets are held purely for investment purposes and are stored in specialist facilities. Secure storage is critical, and choosing the right jurisdiction can also be an important factor.

Wayne: Guernsey has some unique advantages in that regard. We sometimes jokingly refer to "Fortress Guernsey" because, as an island, there's a practical challenge in removing valuable assets unnoticed.

Greta: It's actually a very relevant point. If someone attempted to remove a valuable sports car from the island, it would be rather difficult to do so discreetly. But the choice of jurisdiction also involves considerations such as taxation, regulation, accessibility, transport links and familiarity for clients.

A real-life challenge: theft from an exhibition

Wayne: You've worked on situations where things haven't gone entirely to plan. Could you tell us about one example?

Greta: We administered a cultural collection held through a Guernsey structure. Parts of the collection were on display at a major museum when several items were stolen. The theft happened during opening hours. Individuals managed to break into a display case, remove the items and leave before they could be stopped. Fortunately, strong agreements were already in place with the museum. That gave us a clear framework for determining responsibilities relating to insurance, legal matters and engagement with the authorities. Despite CCTV footage, the individuals responsible were never identified and the items were never recovered. A major part of the response also involved managing media enquiries because the incident attracted significant publicity.

Wayne: People often imagine these situations as something out of The Thomas Crown Affair, but the reality is far less glamorous.

Greta: Very much so. It involved reviewing agreements, confirming responsibilities, engaging insurers and responding quickly to an urgent situation.

Wayne: In this case, public exhibition was actually part of the purpose of the structure. The collection was intended to be seen and shared, which inevitably introduces some level of risk.

Greta: That's right. There was also less emotional impact because this was a wider collection being exhibited publicly, rather than a treasured family heirloom being taken from a private residence. That helped create some distance and allowed us to manage the situation from a commercial and administrative perspective.

Privacy and protection

Wayne: Another factor we often discuss with clients is privacy. Guernsey offers a high degree of privacy for ultimate beneficial owners, which can provide additional protection for individuals who may otherwise be identifiable through public records.

Greta: Privacy is frequently an important consideration. It's also important to recognise that privacy is not the same as secrecy. There's nothing inappropriate about wanting to ensure personal security and reduce unnecessary risk.

Planning for succession

Wayne: Another matter we worked on together involved a unique family asset where ownership and use were shared between different branches of a family.

Greta: Yes. At the outset, the arrangement appeared relatively straightforward. A company was established with bespoke articles and agreements governing the use of the asset. However, when the lender eventually passed away, a number of challenges emerged, and as often happens, we returned to the documentation to determine how matters should proceed.

Wayne: No matter how carefully a structure is planned, significant life events can create unexpected complications.

Greta: That's why those initial conversations with clients are so important. We need to understand exactly what they want to happen during their lifetime and after their death. The clearer those objectives are at the outset, the better the structure can support them over time.

Key takeaways

Wayne: As we wrap up, one of the key messages is that understanding the purpose of the asset is the starting point. If clients come to us with luxury assets, that's the first thing we'll want to understand. The second key message is that there is generally a Guernsey solution, whatever the asset class.

Greta: Exactly. Once we understand the purpose, intended use, storage requirements and long-term objectives, we can determine the most appropriate structure. The solution should follow the objectives, rather than fitting the objectives into a pre-existing structure.

Wayne: We've used a wide variety of structures over the years, including companies, trusts, foundations, partnerships and other Guernsey vehicles. There are also supporting services such as the Guernsey Aircraft Registry and specialist storage facilities, which make Guernsey an attractive jurisdiction for luxury asset ownership and administration.

Greta: The flexibility available through Guernsey, combined with legal, fiduciary and professional expertise, means there are often highly effective solutions available.

Closing

Wayne: If you'd like to discuss any of the issues we've covered today, our contact details will be included with this podcast.

Greta: Thanks very much, Wayne.

Wayne: Thank you, Greta, and thank you all for listening.