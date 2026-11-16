In the first episode of our Bright Minds podcast, Wayne Atkinson and Greta Pender explore the diverse world of luxury assets:

what we think about when we talk about luxury assets

considerations when structuring around luxury assets

the case of the stolen collection

how an established fiduciary centre like Guernsey is uniquely placed to structure and protect such assets

Listen to the episode:

To find out how Collas Crill can help you with the legal aspects of private wealth structures, click here.

For more information about Collas Crill Trust services in this space, click here.