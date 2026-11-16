PODCAST · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
Bright Minds Podcast, Episode 1: Luxury Assets
Collas Crill
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Wayne Atkinson and Greta Pender delve into the complex world of luxury assets, examining structuring considerations, protection strategies, and the unique advantages of established fiduciary centers like Guernsey. Through real-world examples including a stolen collection case, they reveal how sophisticated legal frameworks can safeguard high-value possessions.
In the first episode of our Bright Minds podcast, Wayne Atkinson and Greta Pender explore the diverse world of luxury assets:
- what we think about when we talk about luxury assets
- considerations when structuring around luxury assets
- the case of the stolen collection
- how an established fiduciary centre like Guernsey is uniquely placed to structure and protect such assets
Listen to the episode:
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