In 1800, the United States was a young republic built on the promise of free and open trade. It was also paying protection money. According to the State Department’s Office of the Historian, ransom and tribute paid to the Barbary states of North Africa that year amounted to roughly 20 percent of the federal government’s annual revenues. Corsairs operating from safe harbors seized merchant ships, held crews for ransom, and sold safe passage back to the very nations whose commerce they preyed upon. Paying was cheaper than fighting – until it wasn’t.

Two centuries later, the corsairs are back. They fly no flag, operate from safe harbors beyond the reach of Western courts, and sell safe passage back to their victims in cryptocurrency. And as the world slept, their enterprise grew into one of the largest economic forces on the planet.

Extortion as an Enterprise: The Multi-Trillion-Dollar Cybercrime Machine

Cybersecurity Ventures, a cybersecurity research and media firm, estimates that cybercrime imposed a $10.5 trillion annual toll on the world by 2025, up from approximately $3 trillion in 2015. They project it heading to nearly $13 trillion by 2031. Set that figure beside the International Monetary Fund’s 2026 nominal GDP projections and the scale comes into focus. Only two nations – the United States, at $32.64 trillion, and China, at $21.55 trillion – produce more. Germany and Japan combined, at roughly $9.8 trillion, do not. By the same estimate, the world loses more to cybercrime each year than it spends on health care; the World Health Organization put global health expenditure at about $9.8 trillion in 2021.

Read that again. A criminal toll larger than the annual output of every nation on Earth but two. And it produces nothing. Not all of it is loot; much of it is wreckage – destroyed systems, lost productivity, investigations, remediation, ruined reputations. That is worse, not better. Every year, a sum nearly twice the size of Germany’s economy is stolen, extorted, or simply burned, and the world shrugs.

A Pirate Fleet With a Business Plan

Make no mistake: this is not a gang of teenage hackers. Ransomware is an industry with a supply chain. Developers lease their malware to affiliates under ransomware-as-a-service deals and take a cut of every payment. Initial access brokers sell the keys to corporate networks. Launderers wash the proceeds. Some crews run negotiation portals to walk victims through payment – customer service for extortion. And when backups made victims too resilient, the pirates adapted: now they steal the data first, then threaten to publish it. Restore your systems, and they still hold your secrets hostage.

The numbers tell the story. Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report found ransomware in 44 percent of breaches. The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center logged $16.6 billion in reported losses in 2024 – up 33 percent in a single year – and that is only what victims were willing to report.

And the tribute is being paid. Colonial Pipeline paid roughly $4.4 million in 2021 after an attack that shut down a pipeline carrying a large share of the East Coast’s fuel; the Justice Department clawed back about $2.3 million. In 2024, UnitedHealth Group’s chief executive told Congress the company paid $22 million after the attack on Change Healthcare disrupted claims processing and pharmacy payments across American health care. Every payment makes sense in the moment. Every payment also outfits the next voyage.

Theft Is Winning

Free markets run on a simple bargain: what you build, you keep, and whoever takes it pays a price. Cybercrime has broken that bargain. The pirates operate from jurisdictions that will not extradite them, using infrastructure – global networks, cryptocurrency, anonymous hosting – built for openness, not accountability. I warned in 2014 that law enforcement alone could not outstrip the ingenuity of a black-market economy. When the Silk Road was taken down in 2013, new storefronts simply opened. Today, ransomware brands are disrupted, rebrand, and return. Arrests matter. They do not end a market.

Theft is winning. When predation pays better than production, capital and talent follow predation. No free and open market survives that for long. The young United States couldn’t either.

AI Fills the Pirates’ Sails

Now add artificial intelligence. CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report put the average eCrime breakout time – from first foothold to spreading across the network – at 48 minutes. The fastest: 51 seconds! The same report found voice phishing up 442 percent between the first and second halves of 2024.

The favorite boarding point is still a human being; Verizon found a human element in roughly 60 percent of breaches. AI doesn’t change the target. It industrializes the attack. Cloned voices, flawless phishing in any language, deepfake video on demand. In 2024, an Arup employee transferred roughly US$25 million after a video call with what appeared to be senior colleagues. The other faces on the call were deepfakes. No encryption was broken – only trust.

Defenders have AI too. But the pirates aren’t waiting for budget cycles, procurement approvals, or committee sign-off. Are we?

From Tribute to Defense

The United States did not end the Barbary tribute by paying more politely. Jefferson stopped paying, and the First Barbary War (1801–1805) followed. Even victory came at a price – the 1805 settlement with Tripoli still included ransom for American prisoners – and it took a second war, in 1815, to end the tribute to Algiers. But the turning point was a decision: no more. That decision was backed by a navy built, manned, and provisioned before it was needed. The Framers even anticipated enlisting private hands, giving Congress the power to “grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal.” In 2014, I called for a modern version – a licensed, accountable Cyber Posse of private-sector defenders acting with government sanction. That call is more urgent today than when I made it.

For every organization, the fight starts at home, and it runs on two clocks. The attacker’s clock runs in minutes. Yours – raising the alarm, notifying the insurer, finding a lawyer, hiring forensic responders, deciding who decides – runs in hours or days. Make those decisions for the first time mid-attack, and the battle is lost before you’ve launched a ship. So build your navy now:

Sign your crew before the storm. Retain breach counsel and digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) support in advance, with terms that keep the legal investigation separate from routine security work. Privilege is never guaranteed, but it can be planned for.

Retain breach counsel and digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) support in advance, with terms that keep the legal investigation separate from routine security work. Privilege is never guaranteed, but it can be planned for. Know your charts. Map your insurer’s notice and panel requirements and your regulatory clocks – from the SEC’s four-business-day Form 8-K deadline after a materiality determination to the GDPR’s 72-hour rule.

Map your insurer’s notice and panel requirements and your regulatory clocks – from the SEC’s four-business-day Form 8-K deadline after a materiality determination to the GDPR’s 72-hour rule. Name your captains. Decide now who declares an incident, isolates systems, answers an extortion demand, and calls law enforcement.

Decide now who declares an incident, isolates systems, answers an extortion demand, and calls law enforcement. Guard the gangway. Phishing-resistant MFA, verified callbacks, dual authorization, and out-of-band checks on any payment change.

Phishing-resistant MFA, verified callbacks, dual authorization, and out-of-band checks on any payment change. Drill the crew. Run a deepfake or help-desk tabletop, and time how long it takes to get everyone on deck.

Time to Build the Navy

The young United States learned that tribute does not buy peace. It buys the next demand. A $10.5 trillion annual toll – and climbing – says the world is relearning that lesson the hard way. The pirates will not stop because we ask politely, and law enforcement cannot fight them alone. What every organization can control is whether it is ready before the next ship is boarded.

The world has slept long enough. Wake up. Build the navy.

About the Author

Douglas M. DePeppe once practiced cybersecurity law as a U.S. Army Judge Advocate and later as the legal advisor to US-CERT at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He has served in the Lawyers Working Group supporting the White House 60-Day Cyberspace Policy Review, and in 2018 he was inducted into the Information Sharing Hall of Fame. He now practices in the private sector, and he is the co-founder of several cybersecurity ventures, including formation of a takedown task force.

Selected Sources

U.S. Department of State, Office of the Historian, on the Barbary Wars and tribute payments

Cybersecurity Ventures, “Cybercrime Is the World’s Third-Largest Economy. AI Attacks and Defends.” (Oct. 23, 2026)

IMF, World Economic Outlook database (2026 projections)

World Health Organization, Global Spending on Health report (2021 data)

FBI, 2024 IC3 Annual Report

Verizon, 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report

CrowdStrike, 2025 Global Threat Report

SEC, Public Company Cybersecurity Disclosures Final Rules Fact Sheet

Colonial Pipeline ransom and DOJ recovery (June 2021); UnitedHealth Group CEO congressional testimony (May 2024); Arup deepfake fraud (reported 2024).