FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-Up - w/e 25 September 2026

Europe

EBA response to EC targeted consultation on the MiCAR review

The EBA has published the response it submitted to the European Commission's (EC’s) targeted consultation on the review of the Markets in Cryptoassets Regulation (MiCAR). The response addresses a range of policy areas across the MiCAR framework, including classification, prudential and liquidity requirements for issuers of asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) and electronic money tokens (EMTs), stablecoin regulation (including global and third-country multi-issuer stablecoin schemes (TCMIS)), supervision of multi-function entities, the interplay between MiCAR and payment services legislation (PSD3/R), cryptoasset lending and borrowing, and tokenised deposits.

The ECB published the European System of Central Banks’ (ESCB) response to the EC’s consultation on 22 September. [24 Sep 2026] #MiCAR #Crypto #DigitalAsset #Stablecoin

ECB: Digitalisation of payments slides

The ECB has released the slides used by Piero Cipollone, Member of the Executive Board, at Fondazione ResPublica. The slides cover the ECB's comprehensive payments strategy, setting out both aims and use cases. [24 Sep 2026] #Payments #Digitalisation

ESAs: Update on risks and vulnerabilities in the EU financial system – Autumn 2026

The ESAs have published the Autumn 2026 Joint Committee update on risks and vulnerabilities in the EU financial system. The update identifies external dependencies, emerging technologies and private credit as the three key vulnerabilities for the EU financial system.

They note that strong reliance on non-EU ICT service providers and payment systems (with clearing, repo and credit ratings markets largely intermediated by non-EU entities) increases vulnerabilities to geopolitical events and heightens cyber risk, particularly given the concentration of dependence on non-EEA ICT providers. The rapid development of advanced AI systems is identified as a threat multiplier, capable of making cyberattacks more powerful and harder to contain, whilst quantum computing poses a longer-term risk through its potential to undermine cryptographic systems used to secure financial communications, transactions and blockchains.

Despite the challenges, the ESAs note that the EU financial system remains resilient. They call on supervisors and market participants to strengthen their preparedness and continue closely monitoring risks stemming from external dependencies, private credit and emerging technologies. [23 Sep 2026] #Cyber #AI

ESMA: Union strategic supervisory priorities – digital innovation

ESMA has announced it will launch a new Union Strategic Supervisory Priority (USSP) to help embrace innovation while protecting investors and maintaining strong safeguards. USSPs are ESMA’s convergence tools that address high-risk areas of strategic importance across the EU. They help direct supervisory resources towards the risks that matter most for investor protection, financial stability and the orderly functioning of EU financial markets.

The digital innovation USSP aims to ensure supervisors have the expertise and capacity to oversee the use of new technologies. In collaboration with national competent authorities (NCAs), ESMA’s initial focus will be on how supervised entities use AI and tokenisation. ESMA also states that it will remain flexible to address future technological developments as they emerge.

The new priority will run alongside the USSP on cyber and operational resilience, which has been in place since 2025. [23 Sep 2026] #AI #Tokenisation

ECB: ESCB responds to EC consultation on MiCAR review

The ECB has published the ESCB's response to the EC’s targeted consultation on the review of MiCAR. The response covers proposed amendments to the framework for stablecoins, cryptoasset service providers (CASPs) and multi-function groups (MFGs).

On CASPs, it backs moving supervision of all CASPs to ESMA, a stronger AMLA role, clarified prudential rules, and tighter oversight of ‘significant’ CASPs and MFGs.

On stablecoins, the ESCB wants an enhanced framework, retaining the interest-payment ban, while reassessing reserve/own-funds rules, and replacing minimum deposit requirements with liquidity buckets based on the EBA's draft technical standards. It supports keeping both balance-sheet and EMI-subsidiary issuance for banks, without mandating the latter.

The response calls for expanded ECB opinion powers, legal clarity on third-country multi-issuer stablecoin schemes, and stronger crisis-management coordination for non-bank issuers of significant stablecoins. It also recommends revisiting MiCAR's scope and clarifying MiCAR's interaction with other legislation.

With regard to the digital asset landscape, the ESCB notes that electronic money tokens (EMTs) are just one part of a wider ecosystem and assessment must consider this context. The response argues that central bank money must remain the system's anchor, with tokenised central bank money supporting trust and interoperability among private settlement assets.

The ESCB opposes using central bank accounts for safeguarding purposes, as this risks disintermediating banks, and confirms Eurosystem central banks do not currently offer safeguarding accounts to non-bank payment service providers or CASPs. [22 Sep 2026] #DigitalAsset #Stablecoin #MiCAR #Crypto #Tokenisation

ECB: Launch of Pontes brings central bank money to tokenised finance, ECB plans investment in tokenised securities

The ECB has announced the launch of Pontes, a solution that enables wholesale transactions in tokenised assets to be settled in central bank money. Pontes builds on the outcome of the Eurosystem’s 2024 tests using distributed ledger technology (DLT) for central bank money settlement, during which stakeholders from the public and private sectors indicated that access to a risk-free settlement asset was crucial for the wider adoption of this new technology. Pontes will initially offer a core set of services, to be expanded over time in line with market needs and technological developments. Enhanced features and longer operating hours will be introduced gradually, with full implementation expected by 2028.

The development of an integrated ecosystem for DLT-based financial services continues under Appia, with the goal of delivering a blueprint by 2028.

In addition, ECB has launched preparatory work to invest a small portion of its own funds in tokenised securities; these funds will not relate to monetary policy, but to the ECB's own income for operating expenses, excluding those related to the delivery of its supervisory tasks. This will enable ECB to gain practical experience as an investor and build institutional expertise in the use of DLT in financial markets. Initial investments will focus on euro-denominated securities issued by euro area central governments, regional governments, agencies and European supranational institutions. Once the preparatory work has been completed, the ECB’s Executive Board will determine the operational details and timing of the investments, taking into account developments in tokenised issuances and the broader tokenised financial ecosystem in Europe. [21 Sep 2026] #Tokenisation #DLT