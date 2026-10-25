Determining The Relevant Date For Exchange Rate Conversion In International Arbitration Awards: A Comparative Analysis Of Indian, UK And US Approaches

I. Introduction

In the context of international arbitration, the issue of currency conversion assumes particular significance when an arbitral award rendered in a foreign currency is sought to be enforced in a jurisdiction whose domestic currency differs from that of the award. The timing of such conversion is far from a procedural triviality—it can materially alter the ultimate amount payable, especially in scenarios involving volatile exchange rates. Jurisdictions have adopted divergent approaches to address this issue.

II. Indian Approach to Currency Conversion in Arbitration Awards

The Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“Indian Arbitration Act”) does not contain any express provision stipulating the applicable date for converting the currency of an arbitral award into Indian Rupees. This legislative silence has prompted courts to step in and articulate guiding principles through case law. Indian jurisprudence draws a distinction between domestic and foreign arbitral awards. In the case of foreign awards, the date of currency conversion is generally recognized as the point at which objections to enforcement are dismissed or all avenues of challenge have been exhausted. For domestic awards, the relevant date is typically when any challenge to the award is rejected, or when the statutory period for mounting such a challenge has lapsed. However, courts have repeatedly held that if the contract between the parties or the arbitral award itself specifies a particular conversion date, such stipulation must be respected and enforced accordingly.

A seminal decision in this area is the Supreme Court's judgment in Forasol v. Oil and Natural Gas Commission1, which remains influential despite being rendered under the now-repealed Arbitration Act of 1940. The Court in Forasol systematically evaluated a range of potential dates for currency conversion. It expressly rejected the date when the claim became due and payable, citing the risk that fluctuating exchange rates would prevent the claimant from being adequately compensated.

Similarly, the date of initiation of arbitral proceedings was dismissed as inappropriate due to the possibility of strategic delays and the protracted nature of arbitral litigation. The date of the award was also considered unsuitable in light of the possibility of post-award challenges, and the date of actual payment was deemed impractical, particularly because execution proceedings under Indian law require the decretal amount to be expressed in Indian currency. The Court ultimately settled on the “date of the decree” as the appropriate reference point for currency conversion. Although this finding arose in the context of the 1940 Act—wherein a judicial decree was necessary to render an award enforceable—it has since been adapted under the framework of the 1996 Act.

Under the modern regime, courts have construed the equivalent operative date as the point at which the award becomes enforceable, namely, when any challenge under Section 34 or objection under Section 48 is finally resolved. This principle was reaffirmed and refined in the recent judgment of the Supreme Court in DLF Ltd. v. Koncar Generators & Motors Ltd.2, which clarified the standard under the 1996 Act. The Court laid down a two-fold approach. First, for the principal sum awarded, the relevant conversion date is the day on which the award becomes enforceable— effectively, when all objections are conclusively dismissed and the award achieves finality. Second, where the award amount or a part thereof is deposited with the court during the pendency of objections, and the decree-holder is permitted to withdraw such amount, the date of deposit is deemed the appropriate date for conversion for that portion of the award. This nuanced approach also highlights the transition from the earlier arbitration regime to the current framework. Under the 1940 Act, enforceability was contingent upon a court decree. By contrast, the 1996 Act provides that an award, once it survives challenge under Section 34 or enforcement objection under Section 48, attains the status of a decree by operation of law, without the necessity of a further formal decree.

Further elaboration of this principle can be found in the Delhi High Court's ruling in Trammo AG v. MMTC Limited3, where the court held that the relevant date for conversion is the date when all appellate or revisional challenges to the award are finally disposed of. This reflects the application of the doctrine of merger, whereby the decision of the lower forum merges into that of the higher court, and enforceability arises only upon final judicial affirmation. Indian courts have thereby developed a relatively consistent jurisprudence on this issue, balancing fairness to the award creditor with procedural coherence. Nonetheless, the absence of express statutory codification continues to leave scope for litigation and strategic maneuvering. This underscores the importance of contractual clarity and precise drafting of arbitral awards with regard to currency denomination and conversion mechanics.

III. UK Approach to Currency Conversion in Arbitration Awards

The United Kingdom’s legislative framework for arbitration, as embodied in the Arbitration Act 1996, provides tribunals with considerable discretion in matters relating to the currency of monetary awards. Specifically, Section 48(4) empowers arbitral tribunals to direct the payment of sums in any currency, thereby accommodating the commercial realities of international transactions. This statutory flexibility is consistent with the broader objective of the 1996 Act—to reduce judicial intervention and provide arbitral tribunals with expansive procedural autonomy.

However, despite this express provision on the form of currency, the Act remains silent on the determination of the applicable date for conversion when an award rendered in a foreign currency is to be enforced in the United Kingdom, particularly when such enforcement requires conversion into sterling. In this respect, the statute mirrors the lacuna observed in the Indian arbitration regime.

Jurisprudential clarity on the question of currency conversion date has been significantly shaped by the landmark decision of the House of Lords in Miliangos v. George Frank (Textiles) Ltd4. Although Miliangos did not arise from an arbitral context, its doctrinal underpinnings have since been extended to the enforcement of arbitral awards. In Miliangos, the House of Lords overturned the traditional position which mandated that English judgments be expressed in pounds sterling and instead endorsed the enforcement of foreign currency judgments, either in the original currency or its sterling equivalent. The crucial innovation introduced by this ruling was the recognition that the conversion into sterling should occur at the date of enforcement, rather than at the date of breach or commencement of proceedings.

This shift was both doctrinal and practical. It signaled a movement away from rigid, formalistic rules towards a more commercially responsive approach that seeks to preserve the real value of the award as perceived at the point of actual recovery. By pegging the conversion rate to the date of enforcement, the English courts seek to ensure that the creditor receives the economic equivalent of the awarded sum, unaffected by interim currency fluctuations. This pragmatic orientation aligns enforcement outcomes more closely with commercial expectations and reduces the adverse impact of currency volatility.

The implications of this approach are significant. First, it effectively transfers the risk of exchange rate movement between the date of award and the date of enforcement to the award debtor, thereby incentivizing timely compliance with arbitral decisions. Second, it enhances predictability at the enforcement stage, as parties are guided by a clear benchmark—the exchange rate prevailing on the date enforcement is sought. Third, it reflects a policy choice to prioritize the integrity of the awarded sum over procedural convenience or historical legal tradition.

Although the recently enacted Arbitration Act 2025 revises several aspects of the earlier framework, it preserves the tribunal's discretion to award payment in any currency. It does not, however, introduce any new statutory guidance on the issue of exchange rate conversion dates. As a result, English law continues to rely on judicial principles, particularly those derived from Miliangos, to govern this important aspect of arbitral award enforcement. In doing so, it reaffirms a commitment to practical justice in cross-border commercial disputes.

IV. US Approach to Currency Conversion in Arbitration Awards

In the United States, the legal framework governing the enforcement of arbitral awards does not explicitly regulate the issue of currency conversion, leaving the matter largely to judicial discretion. The Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), which serves as the principal legislation for arbitration, does not contain any provision directly addressing the date on which a foreign currency award should be converted into U.S. dollars for the purposes of enforcement. Likewise, the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 1958 (the “New York Convention”), as incorporated into U.S. law through Chapter 2 of the FAA, offers no specific direction on this point. The silence of both domestic and international instruments has consequently resulted in the evolution of diverse judicial approaches across different U.S. jurisdictions.

American courts have generally approached the issue as one governed by procedural, rather than substantive, law. Pursuant to Article III of the New York Convention, the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards is subject to the procedural rules of the forum state. On this basis, U.S. courts have treated currency conversion as a matter to be determined under domestic procedural principles, thereby enabling courts to apply flexible standards based on the equities of each case.

Over time, three principal methods have emerged for determining the applicable exchange rate in arbitral award enforcement: the breach-day rule, the judgment-day rule, and the payment-day rule. Under the breach-day rule, the conversion is based on the rate prevailing at the time the underlying obligation was violated. This approach aims to restore the claimant to the economic position it would have occupied had there been no breach. The judgment-day rule, by contrast, anchors the conversion to the date on which the court confirms the arbitral award. This rule is increasingly favored in contemporary jurisprudence, as it seeks to reflect the real value of the award at the time of its judicial recognition. The third approach—the payment-day rule—applies the exchange rate prevailing on the actual date of payment, though it is less commonly adopted due to the uncertainty it introduces for both parties.

Recent trends in U.S. case law reveal a discernible preference for the judgment-day rule, particularly in federal courts dealing with enforcement of foreign awards under the New York Convention. This approach is seen as striking an equitable balance between preserving the award's value and providing clarity to the enforcement process. Nevertheless, courts retain considerable latitude to deviate from this standard in order to ensure a just outcome. In appropriate cases, they may adopt an alternative conversion date where doing so would better reflect the equities or commercial realities of the dispute.

Importantly, U.S. courts have demonstrated a consistent willingness to honor the currency in which the arbitral tribunal denominated its award. Where the award is expressed in a foreign currency, courts typically convert the awarded sum into U.S. dollars using the exchange rate applicable on the date of the confirmation judgment, unless compelling reasons justify a different treatment. This practice reflects the judiciary’s respect for party autonomy and the finality of the arbitral process, while also ensuring that the award creditor receives the benefit of the adjudicated relief in monetary terms that are meaningful within the enforcement jurisdiction.

V. Conclusion

A careful examination of the jurisprudence in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States reveals a shared judicial effort to address the question of exchange rate conversion in the enforcement of foreign currency arbitral awards, despite the absence of comprehensive statutory guidance. Across these jurisdictions, courts have undertaken the task of bridging legislative gaps, relying on judicial interpretation and pragmatic principles to ensure that the value of awards is preserved through the enforcement process. This convergence in judicial role—filling in where statutes remain silent—marks a notable point of alignment.

Another common feature is the deference shown to party autonomy. Courts across all three systems have upheld the principle that if the contracting parties or the arbitral tribunal have expressly provided for a specific date or mechanism for currency conversion, such provisions should ordinarily govern the outcome. This respect for contractual and arbitral stipulations reflects the broader international arbitration norm that parties are best positioned to allocate risk and define their financial entitlements in cross-border transactions.

Additionally, currency conversion is typically treated as a procedural matter governed by the law of the forum—lex fori. Courts in all three jurisdictions have generally adopted the view that while the underlying substantive obligation may be governed by the law chosen by the parties, the mechanics of enforcement, including the determination of the exchange rate and its timing, fall within the procedural domain of the enforcing state’s legal system The practical implications of the issue of date of conversion are far-reaching. The determination of the conversion date effectively assigns the burden of currency risk— whether to the creditor or the debtor—and can materially alter the final amount recovered. A delay in enforcement in a depreciating currency environment can significantly erode the value of an award. Accordingly, parties may tailor their litigation and enforcement strategies with reference to anticipated exchange rate trends. Moreover, the variability in jurisdictional approaches may lead to a form of forum shopping, as award-holders seek to enforce awards in jurisdictions whose conversion rules best preserve the monetary value of their claims.

Given the stakes involved, several strategic considerations emerge for practitioners involved in drafting, arbitrating, or enforcing international arbitral awards. First, contracts should include precise provisions regarding currency denomination and the applicable date for conversion. Express stipulations can eliminate uncertainty and minimize the scope for post-award disputes. Second, arbitral tribunals should, where appropriate, provide clear direction within the award itself regarding the currency and conversion mechanics. Such clarity at the outset can prevent protracted enforcement litigation. Third, parties anticipating enforcement across multiple jurisdictions should undertake detailed research into the applicable procedural rules in each target forum, especially concerning exchange rate practices. Fourth, in volatile currency environments, parties may also consider financial instruments such as hedging to mitigate the risk of adverse movements in exchange rates. Finally, prompt enforcement following the issuance of an award is advisable to curtail the exposure to currency depreciation or other economic fluctuations.

In sum, while international arbitration offers an effective framework for resolving cross-border disputes, the enforceability of foreign currency awards continues to be shaped by divergent domestic legal approaches. The treatment of exchange rate conversion—particularly the determination of the relevant date—remains jurisdiction-specific, with each system reflecting distinct policy considerations, legal traditions, and practical realities. These differences underscore the importance of anticipating and managing currency-related risks at the contract drafting stage and throughout the arbitration lifecycle. As international trade and arbitration continue to evolve in a financially interconnected world, the issue of currency conversion will remain central to ensuring that arbitral awards deliver true economic justice.

Footnotes

1. 1984 Supp SCC 263.

2. 2024 INSC 593.

3. 2019 SCC OnLine Del 7337.

4. [1976] A.C. 443.